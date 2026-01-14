From 'Not for Sale' to White House Talks: Trump's Greenland Power Play Goes Live

Delegations from Greenland and Denmark arrived at the White House today to discuss Trump's desire to obtain Greenland for America.

BREAKING: Officials from Greenland and Denmark arrive at the White House to discuss Greenland acquisition.pic.twitter.com/W8pher7xlO — Polymarket (@Polymarket) January 14, 2026

Advertisement

What is Denmark going to tell America? No?! Then what? They throw tulips and wood clog shoes at us?

JUST IN: Trump's offer to acquire Greenland is reportedly higher than the entire GDP of Denmark. https://t.co/ZcMIMyzyqG — Polymarket (@Polymarket) January 14, 2026

In other words, the price of four Somali Daycares in Minnesota.

elect a real estate developer as president



end up getting new real estate https://t.co/X7EJW0b3pn — LindyMan (@PaulSkallas) January 14, 2026

There are worse things a President could be doing. Like ruining our healthcare system ... ahem, Obama.

what's crazy about the reordering is that you think the ideas sound crazy until the officials physically walk into the White House, at which point it becomes the "Art of the Deal" and suddenly more likely than not https://t.co/7FSjKIfpgI — Nik Bhatia (@timevalueofbtc) January 14, 2026

People thought Trump was joking until he wasn't actually joking.

This is all happening like a game of football. Starting QB of Venezuela was removed from their starting position, now the US is looking to recruit 5 star prospect Greenland by making a deal for the first round draft. https://t.co/kFM1uEszHZ — IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) January 14, 2026

Greenland has a deep bench of minerals and it's important for Defense because we can block some offensive moves from other 'teams'.

Who else wishes they could hear this conversation? 😂 https://t.co/vlAeyJE7XJ — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 14, 2026

Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

IT'S NOT FOR SALE!



sends this many officials to discuss that? https://t.co/6Y3qVlPbKD — Cryptoinsightuk (@Cryptoinsightuk) January 14, 2026

Everything is for sale ... for the right price.

Overwhelmingly, Americans don't want to invade Greenland. They just want lower prices and for Trump to release the Epstein files. https://t.co/ZwRCWCJRwY — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) January 14, 2026

He's not invading Greenland and Democrats never worried about the 'Epstein Files' when Biden was President. Why didn't they demand he release them? They're not new.

I have had to tell my son "this isn't normal. S**t like this wasn't the norm before you were born." like fifteen times in his life and he's only 16. https://t.co/ZEl3hHFmpS — White Rabbit (@dogshittakes_) January 14, 2026]

Hopefully, this person doesn't homeschool because he's very ignorant of history. He should google the purchase of Alaska.

Advertisement

Trump has reportedly offered to buy Greenland for an amount in excess of Denmark’s GDP ($459Bil).



Crazy number but Greenland is worth it. Arguably worth an order of magnitude more with all of its natural resources and strategic position for national security. https://t.co/jWHCQwpyfe pic.twitter.com/Y47uaXDiI3 — William Branson Donahue (@realwilldonahue) January 14, 2026

Any seasoned Risk player knows you have to take Greenland. https://t.co/XOUeZB7LWt pic.twitter.com/LLlWEcKR18 — Neuschwabia (@Neuschwabia) January 14, 2026

Always be buying Greenland.

The U.S. must acquire Greenland or Russia and China will. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) January 14, 2026

This is key.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.