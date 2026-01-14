From 'Not for Sale' to White House Talks: Trump's Greenland Power Play Goes Live

Mike Johnson Makes Massive Prediction for Republican Chances in the Midterms
justmindy
justmindy | 2:55 PM on January 14, 2026
Townhall Media

Delegations from Greenland and Denmark arrived at the White House today to discuss Trump's desire to obtain Greenland for America.

What is Denmark going to tell America? No?! Then what? They throw tulips and wood clog shoes at us?

In other words, the price of four Somali Daycares in Minnesota.

There are worse things a President could be doing. Like ruining our healthcare system ... ahem, Obama. 

People thought Trump was joking until he wasn't actually joking. 

Greenland has a deep bench of minerals and it's important for Defense because we can block some offensive moves from other 'teams'. 

Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

Everything is for sale ... for the right price.

He's not invading Greenland and Democrats never worried about the 'Epstein Files' when Biden was President. Why didn't they demand he release them? They're not new.

Hopefully, this person doesn't homeschool because he's very ignorant of history. He should google the purchase of Alaska. 

Always be buying Greenland.

This is key.

