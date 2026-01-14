Protester Says Officers Shot Him in the Face at Close Range With Non-Lethal...
Daily Beast Gloats Over 'Whistleblower’ Revealing Personal Data of ICE Agents in Data Leak

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on January 14, 2026
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Reportedly, a "whistleblower" in the Department of Homeland Security released the identities of about 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol employees on Tuesday. The personnel data was leaked to the site ICE List, which doxxes ICE agents. Apparently, the shooting death of Renee Good was "the last straw."

The Daily Beast gloated over the leak:

Tom Latchem reports on the leak of the Border Patrol and ICE "goons" information:

The alleged leak to ICE List, a self-styled “accountability initiative,” is believed to be the largest ever breach of DHS staff data. It appears to include names, work emails, telephone numbers, roles, and some resumé data, including previous jobs of federal immigration staff.

ICE List founder, Dominick Skinner, told the Daily Beast: “It is a sign that people aren’t happy within the U.S. government, clearly. The shooting [of Good] was the last straw for many people.”

He said individual reports from the public have also “spiked” “a lot” since Good’s shooting. “I’ve had hotel staff sending post-it notes, bar staff sending DHS IDs, and loads of people saying their neighbour is an agent,” he said.

As we reported earlier, in 2016, CNN did a ride-along with ICE and reported favorably on their work. They weren't goons then.

ICE has been around since 2003, but it's only when the Trump administration started detaining people that the agents became goons who deserved to be doxxed.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

