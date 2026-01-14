Daily Beast Gloats Over 'Whistleblower’ Revealing Personal Data of ICE Agents in Data Leak

Reportedly, a "whistleblower" in the Department of Homeland Security released the identities of about 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol employees on Tuesday. The personnel data was leaked to the site ICE List, which doxxes ICE agents. Apparently, the shooting death of Renee Good was "the last straw."

Whistleblower drops 'largest ever' ICE leak to unmask agents: 'The last straw'



A Department of Homeland Security whistleblower has released the identities of about 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol employees Tuesday in what has been called potentially the largest agency data breach… pic.twitter.com/MiKR5CRyo9 — James Tate (@JamesTate121) January 13, 2026

That’s not a whistleblower. That’s an attempt to harm the men and women of federal law enforcement and endanger their families. https://t.co/GO1LguCvCo — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) January 14, 2026

I assume that this traitor is already under arrest? — Texas Granny (@KimberlyWe1960) January 14, 2026

40 years in prison for the leak. — The Washington Satire Sentinel (@satire_sentinel) January 14, 2026

Deliberate doxxing and targeting of federal law enforcement. — Griftocracy™ (@TheGriftocracy) January 14, 2026

Find them and prosecute them out of existence. — Character Matters (@CharacterM66151) January 14, 2026

The Daily Beast gloated over the leak:

A "whistleblower" just released the personal information of thousands of ICE and CBP personnel, and this Daily Beast ghoul is gloating about it.



They're obviously not doing this to get agents fired. They're doing it to get them killed. pic.twitter.com/1y82N9bmnx — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) January 13, 2026

Tom Latchem reports on the leak of the Border Patrol and ICE "goons" information:

The alleged leak to ICE List, a self-styled “accountability initiative,” is believed to be the largest ever breach of DHS staff data. It appears to include names, work emails, telephone numbers, roles, and some resumé data, including previous jobs of federal immigration staff. ICE List founder, Dominick Skinner, told the Daily Beast: “It is a sign that people aren’t happy within the U.S. government, clearly. The shooting [of Good] was the last straw for many people.” … He said individual reports from the public have also “spiked” “a lot” since Good’s shooting. “I’ve had hotel staff sending post-it notes, bar staff sending DHS IDs, and loads of people saying their neighbour is an agent,” he said.

Notice how they dehumanize agents by calling them “goons”.



I hate these people. I truly do. I have to pray about daily. — Sean (@SeanALarabee) January 14, 2026

Whistleblowing means reporting wrongdoing to proper authorities such as the Inspector General or a Congressional Oversight Committee. This is unlawful disclosure of sensitive information aka leaking. — He's dead, Jim🖖🏼 (@JVinDC) January 14, 2026

That whistleblower should not receive any whistleblower protection and be immediately arrested and charged with the highest crime that they can possibly get that person on. This endangers the soldier as well as his family. — Integritytom (@justtom53) January 14, 2026

The Daily Beast is majority-owned by Barry Diller's IAC. Her daddy got @ChelseaClinton installed on its Board of Directors. If she had even an ounce of integrity or honor, she would denounce, at a minimum, this headline. Federal agents protected her and her family for years. — Mike Paranzino (@mikeparanzino) January 14, 2026

As we reported earlier, in 2016, CNN did a ride-along with ICE and reported favorably on their work. They weren't goons then.

That violated all kinds of federal laws.



Put that person under the prison. — Liberty or Death (@sam_elect) January 14, 2026

If we had a non-corrupt FBI, those who did the leaking would be in federal custody. — Freddy Firehammer (@Fred_Firehammer) January 14, 2026

What kind of person values alien criminals over their fellow citizens?



An enemy of this country — WhiteTiger (@JohnHLewisIi) January 14, 2026

Not a whistleblower. Just a liberal dumbass — Bryan Naulta 🇺🇸 (@BryanNaulta) January 14, 2026

That's not whisteblowing. It's treason. — Sadiexoxo2 (@Sadiexoxo2) January 14, 2026

These poor families. I hope they are all packing so when one of these lunatics tries to assault them they get seriously rebuked. — TxnByBirth (@txngrl70) January 14, 2026

ICE has been around since 2003, but it's only when the Trump administration started detaining people that the agents became goons who deserved to be doxxed.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

