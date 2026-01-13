ICE Allegedly Shut Down the Oldest Mexican Restaurant in Aaron Rupar’s Hometown

Wow, things have been rough on serial fabulist Aaron Rupar and his family. As we reported last week, Rupar took to X about his city being "brutalized" by the federal government. Of course, he's from Minnesota, home of fraud.

Posts may be a bit more sporadic from me today as my kids are home from school because my city is being brutalized by the federal government to the extent that it's unsafe for schools to be open — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2026

The good news is that Rupar is back on his usual posting schedule and has some very sad, personal news to share. The oldest Mexican restaurant in his hometown is temporarily closed.

ICE shut down the oldest Mexican restaurant in my hometown of Forest Lake, Minnesota -- a city that voted overwhelmingly for Trump (and Pete Hegseth's hometown too)



Feel safer yet? pic.twitter.com/z0Z2Svb4KT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2026

Wait, ICE shut down the restaurant? The only way they could do that is if the staff were all illegal immigrants and taken into custody. Maybe the restaurant closed down because of the surge of ICE agents in Minnesota. Or maybe they just had a pipe burst or were repainting. The signs on the door don't say.

The Indivisible chapter that posted about the restaurant didn't say that "ICE shut down" the restaurant. Its post reads instead:

The harassment and intimidation of local businesses continues! ICE is targeting Mexican restaurants all over the region. ICE tried to illegally search Don Julio's in Forest Lake - no warrant! The manager objected and finally got them to leave. But, the harassment continues and now Don Julio's in Forest Lake is closed!

Feel safer yet? No, we need to deport more illegal aliens before we feel safer.

How did ICE force them to hire illegal aliens? — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) January 13, 2026

Businesses that stay in business because of illegals shouldn’t be in business.



You’re such a traitor to America it’s not even funny. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 13, 2026

All you’re telling me is that this business hired illegals over American workers — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) January 13, 2026

Don't hire illegals, it's literally against the law. — Glenn (@IAmGlennonX) January 13, 2026

I'm very sorry that you have been mildly inconvenienced. I'm sure the folks who have dead loved ones as a result of illegal alien crime/drunk driving/etc. will feel very badly for you — Theophilus Chilton (Scots-Irish Supremacist) 🇺🇲 (@Theo_Chilton) January 13, 2026

This claim doesn't line up with verified reporting. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) January 13, 2026

Are you suggesting that Rupar is pulling a Rupar?

The sign clearly reads, "Closed for a little bit," suggesting that they're planning on reopening soon.

Seems like they shut themselves down. — Ande Jacobs (@HeadBand42) January 13, 2026

It’s a chain restaurant 🙄🤡 — j-Oside (@J_Oside60) January 13, 2026

Yeah, we checked Google, and there are locations all over Minnesota. Google also said the Forest Lake location was open, for whatever that's worth.

No one shut them down. They decided to shut down. — Poetrypainter (@poetrypainter) January 13, 2026

And only they know why they decided to close temporarily.

