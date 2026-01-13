ICE Allegedly Shut Down the Oldest Mexican Restaurant in Aaron Rupar’s Hometown

VIP
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on January 13, 2026

Wow, things have been rough on serial fabulist Aaron Rupar and his family. As we reported last week, Rupar took to X about his city being "brutalized" by the federal government. Of course, he's from Minnesota, home of fraud.

The good news is that Rupar is back on his usual posting schedule and has some very sad, personal news to share. The oldest Mexican restaurant in his hometown is temporarily closed.

Wait, ICE shut down the restaurant? The only way they could do that is if the staff were all illegal immigrants and taken into custody. Maybe the restaurant closed down because of the surge of ICE agents in Minnesota. Or maybe they just had a pipe burst or were repainting. The signs on the door don't say.

The Indivisible chapter that posted about the restaurant didn't say that "ICE shut down" the restaurant. Its post reads instead:

The harassment and intimidation of local businesses continues! ICE is targeting Mexican restaurants all over the region. ICE tried to illegally search Don Julio's in Forest Lake - no warrant! The manager objected and finally got them to leave. But, the harassment continues and now Don Julio's in Forest Lake is closed!

Feel safer yet? No, we need to deport more illegal aliens before we feel safer.

Are you suggesting that Rupar is pulling a Rupar?

The sign clearly reads, "Closed for a little bit," suggesting that they're planning on reopening soon. 

Yeah, we checked Google, and there are locations all over Minnesota. Google also said the Forest Lake location was open, for whatever that's worth.

And only they know why they decided to close temporarily.

***

