Dashcam Video Shows Anti-ICE Agitator Being ‘Run Over’ by Police

The reality that we're dealing with is that a trained ICE Watch "warrior" was shot as she tried to run down an ICE agent with her SUV in Minneapolis. Leftist agitators stand in front of ICE vehicles to prevent the agents from performing their operation, and they don't worry about being run over. They might get a little love tap to get them out of the way.

Todd Starnes reports that an anti-ICE agitator claims he was run over by the Tennessee Highway Patrol during an anti-ICE demonstration. Here's the dashcam video of him being crushed beneath the vehicle and then walking away.

An anti-ICE protester claims he was run over by the Tennessee Highway Patrol during an anti-ICE mob action. Turns out the THP has dash-cam video. Meet the Memphis version of LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/OdqdE8IMDA — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 13, 2026

We know that these protesters are clowns, but this guy literally fits the description.

Anti-ICE protestor in Tennessee reportedly claimed he was "run over" by TN Highway Patrol. Here is the dashcam footage...



These agitators are liars who want to obstruct law enforcement.pic.twitter.com/koY45tighZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 13, 2026

The greatest self-own of all time on Leftists is the addition of dash cams and body cams for police officers.



It has totally destroyed all of their narratives.



I have found it genuinely remarkable how restrained these officers have been with these idiots and criminals. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 13, 2026

Everything Democrat protesters do is a lie. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 13, 2026

Dash cam footage for the win again. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) January 13, 2026

Please tell me again how law enforcement is the one escalating these situations, it’s a really good point people are making on this https://t.co/JgyKJzOofP — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 13, 2026

If I didn’t know the context it would literally look like an insurance scammer — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) January 13, 2026

Someone didn’t get enough ass beatings growing up. — Wapiti Jack (@wapitidude) January 13, 2026

Theater kids — DancesWithFish (@dances_fish) January 13, 2026

My car has 8-inches of ground clearance. Good luck. — Christopher Brown (@xtrachrispbrown) January 13, 2026

For a second I thought he was a mime — Karl Marble (@karl_marble) January 13, 2026

Should have been arrested on the spot. They will keep doing this type of thing until they feel the sting of some negative reinforcement. — TH Mizell (@THMizell) January 13, 2026

Get these idiots out of the road and into a nice, comfy jail cell. This brand of performance art really needs to stop.

They should have used the move that had Rep. Ted Lieu clutching his pearls:

Dear @Sec_Noem: Why did your agent shove this civilian to the ground? https://t.co/tRCGhVi8t6 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 12, 2026

Take one guess.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

