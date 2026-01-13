Dashcam Video Shows Anti-ICE Agitator Being ‘Run Over’ by Police

Crying Woman Shaves Her Head to Protest Shooting of 'Renee Cook'
Brett T. | 4:00 PM on January 13, 2026
Twitchy

The reality that we're dealing with is that a trained ICE Watch "warrior" was shot as she tried to run down an ICE agent with her SUV in Minneapolis. Leftist agitators stand in front of ICE vehicles to prevent the agents from performing their operation, and they don't worry about being run over. They might get a little love tap to get them out of the way.

Todd Starnes reports that an anti-ICE agitator claims he was run over by the Tennessee Highway Patrol during an anti-ICE demonstration. Here's the dashcam video of him being crushed beneath the vehicle and then walking away.

We know that these protesters are clowns, but this guy literally fits the description.

Get these idiots out of the road and into a nice, comfy jail cell. This brand of performance art really needs to stop.

They should have used the move that had Rep. Ted Lieu clutching his pearls:

Take one guess.

***

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

