Lieu vs. Reality: Congressman Slams ICE Shove, Gets Slammed Back for Ignoring Man Blocking Vehicle

justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on January 12, 2026
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

A video was posted on X of an ICE Official pushing a man out of the way of an ICE vehicle trying to proceed down the street. 

The man was pushed because he wouldn't move out of the street. He's lucky they didn't run him over. In Florida, protestors who block the road can be run over. 

Exactly. These Leftist politicians want to get people killed. 

Harsh, but fair and also true. 

A whole lot of Leftist big dummies.

In that order.

They really do need to start arresting these people and not just letting them get away with this nonsense.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

