Lieu vs. Reality: Congressman Slams ICE Shove, Gets Slammed Back for Ignoring Man Blocking Vehicle

A video was posted on X of an ICE Official pushing a man out of the way of an ICE vehicle trying to proceed down the street.

An ICE agent in Minneapolis shoved a man to the ground for filming their vehicle. He wasn’t obstructing anything. Courts have ruled recording law enforcement is legal. Assaulting a civilian for doing it likely isn’t.pic.twitter.com/lcVcxy93cR — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) January 11, 2026

The man was pushed because he wouldn't move out of the street. He's lucky they didn't run him over. In Florida, protestors who block the road can be run over.

Dear @Sec_Noem: Why did your agent shove this civilian to the ground? https://t.co/tRCGhVi8t6 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 12, 2026

Here you go a useless politician gaslighting people. This is exactly how people get killed. Just tell people to protest but don't obstruct. They aren't playing around let's try and save lives here. https://t.co/pldyQIeBDo — Joseph C (@DRxBONES) January 13, 2026

Exactly. These Leftist politicians want to get people killed.

Why do you so blatantly lie in your posts, show the whole clip you low life degenerate https://t.co/WsgRmuaxhR — Dave (@Johnstown12) January 12, 2026

You’re either absolutely too stupid to serve in Congress, or you’re being obtuse to be cute. There’s no third explanation. Most of us think these obstructionists should be shot, so he got off easy. https://t.co/YIhc4JDaXV — MatthewWalton (@JoeBTolliver) January 13, 2026

Harsh, but fair and also true.

Literally the video shows why he got shoved. The left are complete jokes https://t.co/Erna8TWl5k — We The People PA (@wethepeople_pa) January 13, 2026

What was the idiot doing standing in the middle of the street blocking traffic? https://t.co/bjRdYeb33B — Neo1Leo (@Neo1Leo) January 12, 2026

Who voted for someone this stupid? https://t.co/ODXBrgnVfm — AliceinOH (@MaliceinOH) January 13, 2026

A whole lot of Leftist big dummies.

Dear Ted, blame Biden for the open border, plus pound sand https://t.co/gjXdWEy1Kx — Barry Land (@BALgolfman) January 13, 2026

In that order.

Don’t shove them. Arrest them. They all need to be locked up and @Sec_Noem needs to start doing her job. We want 15 Million deportations by 2028.



Get to work. Every one of these protesters is impeding federal government investigations and operations. Get them off the street. https://t.co/2JkKzNmOCE — 𝕻𝖚𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖊𝖉 𝕮𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖈 ♰ 🐝 (@RoxboroughTrash) January 12, 2026

They really do need to start arresting these people and not just letting them get away with this nonsense.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

