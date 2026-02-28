Judges Say If Trump Continues 'Illegally' Detaining People, They'll Issue Fines and Contempt Filings

This editor is among the tens of millions who voted for Donald Trump based on his campaign promises to close the border and to initiate mass deportations of illegal aliens. We've lost count of how many times activist judges have ruled against Trump and in favor of illegal immigrants. On Saturday, we learned that federal judges in West Virginia served "an explicit notice to all officials — state and federal — involved in the detention of individuals whose cases come before this court."

"Continued detention without individualized custody determinations," they write, "… will result in legal consequences. For state jail officials, those consequences include personal civil liability without qualified immunity protection. For federal officials, those consequences include exercise of this court's full inherent authority to enforce constitutional compliance including contempt."

This court's full inherent authority.

The federal judges in West Virginia have seen enough.



They say that if the Trump administration continues detaining people in ways they have unanimously deemed illegal they will start issuing civil fines and contempt findings — including against state officials who help them… pic.twitter.com/MsaCbnJxJl — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 28, 2026

The post continues:

… carry it. out. More on the WV revolt tomorrow, but here's the key ruling:

Are they wearing capes, so they can be super mad? — Couldn't Be Papa P (@CouldntBePapaP) February 28, 2026

Oh my gosh if the federal judges in West Virginia aren't the supreme Court in the country then I guess I don't know what's going on. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) February 28, 2026

They don't have jurisdiction which will be confirmed on appeal — One Eyed Man in the Land of the Blind (@SJonNantucket) February 28, 2026

The law enforcement agency tasked with detaining and deporting illegal aliens and fake asylum seekers is allowed to detain and deport illegal aliens and fake asylum seekers. These open borders activists on the bench will get overturned again. This seems to be the pattern here. — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) February 28, 2026

Who said, “they have made their decision, let them enforce it.” — John Day (@JohnDay1984) February 28, 2026

Oh no! Not a contempt finding! — Professor Plum (@dynamiteddan) February 28, 2026

Federal district judges have no jurisdiction over immigration cases. — Chigurh's Captive Bolt Gun (@Chigurhs) February 28, 2026

It'll get paused or overturned soon.



Appellate courts working overtime with the renegade judges. — Krustchef (@krustchef28091) February 28, 2026

We see you have chosen your side. Good to know. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) February 28, 2026

In today’s “soon to be overturned” news — Rich Slonaker (@RichSlonaker) February 28, 2026

Are these judges just virtue signalling, or do they really think they have authority over immigration law?

***

