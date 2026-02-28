Here Are Scenes From the Streets of Iran While US Lefties Have Meltdowns...
CNN: Bill Clinton Said He Didn’t Have Sexual Relations With Those Women In...
Shaun King: If Khamenei Was Martyred, It Will Be an Honorable Death
Zohran Mamdani Calls Iran Strikes a ‘Catastrophic Escalation’ in an Illegal War of...
Trump and Israel Accused of Bombing Girls’ Elementary School in Iran; AP Reports...
NBC News Anchor (Daughter of Guess Who) Allowed Iran's FM to Spew Anti-Trump...
VIP
From 'Shush the Kids' to 'Rejoice in the Noise': How a Church's Policy...
4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the...
Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote...
BREAKING: Ayatollah Khamenei DEAD, Body Found; Update: Reportedly Trump Has Seen the Photo
EPIC Post Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain War Powers Act...
Poor Bill Kristol: Watching Trump Topple Dictators He's Fantasized About for Decades
Jonathan Turley Reality Checks Dems Claiming Trump Launched Illegal, Unconstitutional Stri...
Rashida Tlaib Echoes Iranian Regime Propaganda on School Strike, Sparks Calls for Deportat...

Judges Say If Trump Continues 'Illegally' Detaining People, They'll Issue Fines and Contempt Filings

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 28, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This editor is among the tens of millions who voted for Donald Trump based on his campaign promises to close the border and to initiate mass deportations of illegal aliens. We've lost count of how many times activist judges have ruled against Trump and in favor of illegal immigrants. On Saturday, we learned that federal judges in West Virginia served "an explicit notice to all officials — state and federal — involved in the detention of individuals whose cases come before this court."

Advertisement

"Continued detention without individualized custody determinations," they write, "… will result in legal consequences. For state jail officials, those consequences include personal civil liability without qualified immunity protection. For federal officials, those consequences include exercise of this court's full inherent authority to enforce constitutional compliance including contempt."

This court's full inherent authority.

The post continues:

… carry it. out.

More on the WV revolt tomorrow, but here's the key ruling:

Recommended

4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Are these judges just virtue signalling, or do they really think they have authority over immigration law?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES WEST VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes
Aaron Walker
Shaun King: If Khamenei Was Martyred, It Will Be an Honorable Death
Brett T.
Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote to the Squad Member
Sam J.
NBC News Anchor (Daughter of Guess Who) Allowed Iran's FM to Spew Anti-Trump Propaganda Unchallenged
Doug P.
Trump and Israel Accused of Bombing Girls’ Elementary School in Iran; AP Reports Death Toll of 85
Brett T.
CNN: Bill Clinton Said He Didn’t Have Sexual Relations With Those Women In the Epstein Photos
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes Aaron Walker
Advertisement