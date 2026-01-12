VP of Saint Paul City Council Organizing Grocery Runs for Illegals So They...
WATCH What Lefty Nutball Protester Does When She's Asked a Simple Question About...

Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Elon Musk 'One of the Dumbest People on Earth'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 12, 2026
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Back when DEI was under assault, and Harvard's president was being investigated for plagiarism, there came a lot of criticism from the black community about "mediocre white men" like, say, Elon Musk. Musk, founder or co-founder of SpaceX, Neuralink, and xAI, not to mention CEO of Tesla and owner of X, is one of the dumbest people on Earth, according to Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was triggered by Musk suggesting that imported Somalis would vote for her.

The dumbest people on Earth are the ones who voted for her, white or Somali.

That would be a bigger disaster than Elizabeth Warren's DNA test.

This is the woman who said that investigating billions in fraud in Minnesota is “wasting so much of our taxpayer resources.”

***

Tags:

ELON MUSK ILHAN OMAR

