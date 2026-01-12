Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Elon Musk 'One of the Dumbest People on Earth'

Back when DEI was under assault, and Harvard's president was being investigated for plagiarism, there came a lot of criticism from the black community about "mediocre white men" like, say, Elon Musk. Musk, founder or co-founder of SpaceX, Neuralink, and xAI, not to mention CEO of Tesla and owner of X, is one of the dumbest people on Earth, according to Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was triggered by Musk suggesting that imported Somalis would vote for her.

This has been happening for years.



Ilhan Omar is the most obvious example. A large number of relatively recently arrived Somalis will elect only a Somali to Congress in that Minnesota district.



This is much more subtle, but just as bad, in many other parts of America. https://t.co/IuIksqHwZV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2026

You are one of the dumbest people on earth, my district is literally a majority white district. Your conspiracy theories are laughable and should have no place in a society that cares about facts. https://t.co/FgYEoOVZZk — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 12, 2026

The dumbest people on Earth are the ones who voted for her, white or Somali.

The person who married her brother and the person who believes the world is going to end in five years both think that Elon Musk is dumb. 🤪 https://t.co/bQc3b0Lj9l pic.twitter.com/rRARDBLBQo — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 12, 2026

“One of the dumbest people on earth”pic.twitter.com/FD9BAmRnGN — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 12, 2026

You didn't actually dispute any of this, weird. pic.twitter.com/X6dfDJidTt — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) January 12, 2026

Did someone get their feelings hurt? — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) January 12, 2026

Ballot harvesting is no conspiracy theory. — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) January 12, 2026

Gee, sounds like he hit a nerve. — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) January 12, 2026

How many rockets have you launched into space again? — Santron (@jacktronprime) January 12, 2026

Here’s how we can settle this: Have @IlhanMN and @elonmusk take a proctored IQ test and publish the results! — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) January 12, 2026

That would be a bigger disaster than Elizabeth Warren's DNA test.

Yeah. The richest man in the world is one of the dumbest.



You are going to be investigated, and nothing you say will stop that. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 12, 2026

Imagine calling Elon one of the dumbest people on the planet 🫠 — ☾ 𝔾𝕏𝔹𝔹𝕀𝔼 ☾ (@gabbie_dogeA7x) January 12, 2026

Your district is crawling with Somali’s who have been fast tracked to permanent residency, scam/steal federal & state benefits, weasel all their relatives in, destroy school districts, capture & cook our pets.



Go away. You married your Somali pirate brother in order to scam us! — Zagonel (@Zagonel85) January 12, 2026

We are waiting for the contributions to society from the “Learing Centers” across the upper Midwest. — PadrePlyo (@PadrePlyo) January 12, 2026

This is the woman who said that investigating billions in fraud in Minnesota is “wasting so much of our taxpayer resources.”

