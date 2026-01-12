Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in...
Author of 'How Fascism Works' Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of the Government

Author of 'How Fascism Works' Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of the Government

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on January 12, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ever since the 2024 campaign season, we were warned that Donald Trump would have tanks in the streets if he were to "seize power" again (i.e., be reelected). Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. was right … there were tanks in the streets for the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade last summer.

Democrats love to call President Trump a fascist and a dictator, but he's the worst dictator the world has ever seen. All the people who call him a fascist would be in a secret prison somewhere.

Jason Stanley is reportedly an expert on the subject, as he's the author of "How Fascism Works," and he writes for Mother Jones that Trump is already leading an unlawful takeover of the government.

"I study fascism. I've already fled America," Stanley writes. So he's not here in the country? Cool.

Oh, wait, this is one of those three Yale professors who took jobs at the University of Toronto. We've already heard from this guy. He and his colleagues got plenty of publicity before they even left. What does he have to say now? He was interviewed for Mother Jones by Al Letson

Just for basis of this conversation, can you give me your definition of fascism?

Many countries have fascist, social, and political movements, and have them in their history. The United States certainly does: eugenics, the immigration laws that Hitler so admired. And in the United States, in the black intellectual tradition you consider Jim Crow a fascist social and political movement. And Jim Crow, the second Ku Klux Klan was, ideologically very similar to German fascism particularly.

But whereas in Europe you had–and this is what we think of when we think of fascism–you had a cult of the leader. So I would go with something like a cult of the leader who promises national restoration in the face of supposed humiliation by immigrants, minorities, LGBTQ citizens, feminists, and leftists. Jim Crow South did not have a cult of the leader, wasn’t organized around a Trump figure, but what we now have in the United States is something that looks a lot closer to German fascism.

You consider President Trump a fascist?

Oh, yeah. And even more… I mean, if you think of fascism as a set of tactics and practices, yes. What President Trump has in his heart, I don’t know.

You just used the word coup. Do you think that a coup is happening in the United States?

Yes, a coup is happening in the United States.

Walk me through that. Why do you think it’s a coup, in the sense of, I mean, these guys were elected? I’m just curious why you use that word, that’s all.

Right, let’s look at what’s happening with the boats that they’re blowing up and now in the Pacific, first in the Caribbean, now in the Pacific, they’re just simply assassinating people for no reason whatsoever. It’s completely illegal. In fact, what it now means is that Trump could just kill anyone anywhere just by saying they’re a terrorist. The way it’s going to work is they’re going to say, “Okay, these narco traffickers are terrorists. Oh, the immigrants are terrorists. Anyone protesting ICE now is a terrorist. If you’re against us blowing up boats without any legal justification or evidence, or if you are against ICE brutalizing little kids, you are a terrorist. The Democratic Party are terrorists.” So they’re trying to illegalize the opposition.

He was elected, and yet there's a coup going on in the United States. Is Trump trying to overthrow himself? This guy is a philosophy professor?

He's Canada's problem now, although we don't know if he's renounced his U.S. citizenship. Probably not.

Kudos to the interviewer for asking him to define fascist.

***

