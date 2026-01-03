'Wicked' Composer Says He'll No Longer Host a Gala at the Trump-Kennedy Center

As this editor reported the other day, Lin-Manuel Miranda had cancelled what was to be a two-month run of "Hamilton" at the Trump-Kennedy Center. But that wasn't all: Issa Rae, Rhiannon Giddens, Peter Wolf, Low Cut Connie, and even the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., cancelled scheduled 2026 appearances. We were as devastated as you are. Now that President Donald Trump has renovated the building and put his name on the front, liberals are going to punish their audiences by cancelling shows.

But worse news was yet to come. According to Kyle Griffin, Stephen Schwartz, the composer of "Wicked," says there's no way he'd set foot in the performing arts center now. The gala is off.

Stephen Schwartz, the composer of 'Wicked,' says he'll no longer host a gala at the Kennedy Center — becoming one of the most high-profile artists to criticize the changes under Trump.



"It no longer represents the apolitical place for free artistic expression it was founded to…

"It no longer represents the apolitical place" it did when it was just named the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. It used to be a place for free expression, but Trump is personally overseeing all performances at the center now.

Now we've heard libs say that the next Democratic presidential candidate must pledge to demolish the new $300 ballroom, so state events can be held outdoors under tents with portable toilets, and remove Trump's name from the center.

***

