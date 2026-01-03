Mamdani Says City Will Step in If Your Landlord Doesn’t Properly Steward 'Your' Home

New New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani went full communist in his inauguration speech, saying that his administration would "replace rugged individualism with collectivism." (Those of you who've been paying attention will recognize "rugged individualism" as a characteristic of "whiteness.") Mamdani also had a message to all of the property owners in the city who have tenants. I you don't responsibly steward your rental property, the city government will step in (to cheers from morons).

MAMDANI: "If your landlord does not responsibly steward your home, city government will step in.pic.twitter.com/j8ufg9mxdd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2026

New York regulations are going to get real spicy now. Buckle up kiddies. — Zanne (@ZoomZanne) January 1, 2026

Pretty sure it’s the landlords home. — Louis (@louis3288) January 2, 2026

Who determines responsible stewardship? — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) January 2, 2026

What about when the renters are not good stewards of the landlord's property? — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) January 2, 2026

What does step in mean? — Christine Coates (@cmc223) January 1, 2026

The assault on private property rights begins. — The Sentinel (@sentinelpatrol) January 2, 2026

"The government will take ownership"



-- communism. — Matt (@thematthew) January 1, 2026

Security deposits for apartments about to skyrocket. — Patriotic Penguin 🐧 (@ElectPenguin) January 2, 2026

Cool, what about slum-tenants? — Mr. (N)IceMan (@LVRaiderTickets) January 1, 2026

So, as a renter, people can trash the place, put holes in the walls, pull copper piping, and be a liability without thought, while the landlord is obligated to fix the mess they made. Where is the line drawn between landlord and tenant responsibilities? — Guy Incognito (@Incog1986) January 1, 2026

Aka, the city will demand they spend money they don’t have to fix up a place they can’t raise the rent for and will eventually lose their income/property to the government.



This is a scam on a very large scale. — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) January 1, 2026

Let's just say for the sake of argument that the city government is your landlord, what then? — Zaphod Beebelbox (@ZaphodBeebelbox) January 2, 2026

Yes, this is the way Mamdani, make it so that people don't want to invest money in the city. This will go well, look at how Detroit is doin......oh wait never mind, don't look over there 😏 — Autism Squared (@Autism_Squared) January 1, 2026

He's going to steal people's property via regulation. — Big Screen D (@NoOne23131214) January 2, 2026

These buildings will be owned by the city in no time. Most of these families will probably lose their homes. — Stevenbski (@Stevensbski) January 3, 2026

Simps fall for this stuff, that’s the terrifying part. — Audio⭕️Truther (@Audi0Truther) January 1, 2026

His voters, who were most likely newcomers to the city who live in rental properties, fell for this stuff and elected him. Now they're going to find out.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

