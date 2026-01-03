President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas...
Hot Take: Maybe Mayor Mamdani Will Help Maduro Escape Custody
Somalia's Ambassador to the UN Is Also the Administrator of a Healthcare Company...
Never Fear: The EU Is Closely Monitoring the Situation in Venezuela
Scott Jennings Reminds America How Lucky We Are With a Biden Maduro Flashback
'PRIORITIES' Alert! Guy Benson Spots the DNC Taking the Next Predictable Step After...
Ben Rhodes Upset With Trump Bombing Venezuela, Nigeria, and Iran With 'No Coherent...
Adam Kinzinger Thinks Trump’s Capture of Maduro Was the Right Call
Mamdani Slams Trump's Illegal Maduro Arrest on Behalf of NYC Venezuelans (Who Wants...
VIP
Trump and Rubio Explain the Lack of Congressional Notification (It Only Takes ONE...
Let's Check in With How Lefties on Bluesky Are Dealing With Trump Announcing...
While the Left Cries, Actual Venezuelans Take to the Streets to Cheer Maduro's...
Too Good to Check? Twitter/X Reacts to Reports That We Bombed Hugo Chávez’s...
Joe Biden's 2020 Slam on Trump About Maduro Is Aging Worse by the...

Mamdani Says City Will Step in If Your Landlord Doesn’t Properly Steward 'Your' Home

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 03, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Drew

New New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani went full communist in his inauguration speech, saying that his administration would "replace rugged individualism with collectivism." (Those of you who've been paying attention will recognize "rugged individualism" as a characteristic of "whiteness.") Mamdani also had a message to all of the property owners in the city who have tenants. I you don't responsibly steward your rental property, the city government will step in (to cheers from morons).

Advertisement

Recommended

President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas Maduro
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

His voters, who were most likely newcomers to the city who live in rental properties, fell for this stuff and elected him. Now they're going to find out.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas Maduro
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Reminds America How Lucky We Are With a Biden Maduro Flashback
Grateful Calvin
Hot Take: Maybe Mayor Mamdani Will Help Maduro Escape Custody
Brett T.
Somalia's Ambassador to the UN Is Also the Administrator of a Healthcare Company in Ohio
Brett T.
'PRIORITIES' Alert! Guy Benson Spots the DNC Taking the Next Predictable Step After Maduro's Arrest
Doug P.
Never Fear: The EU Is Closely Monitoring the Situation in Venezuela
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas Maduro Grateful Calvin
Advertisement