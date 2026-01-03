Hot Take: Maybe Mayor Mamdani Will Help Maduro Escape Custody

Liberals woke up Saturday to bad news. Delta Force had captured Venezuelan dictator and drug lord Nicolás Maduro in an overnight raid, and he was being flown to the United States to face charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States. Maduro and his wife were indicted in the Southern District of New York.

Advertisement

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani quickly put out a statement denouncing the operation, saying, "Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law." Reports say that Mamdani also called President Donald Trump personally to express his displeasure with the manager. Um, yeah, you're mayor, but this is out of your hands.

Or is it? At least one user on X has said he'd like to see Mamdani escape custody "or at the very least confound his transfer."

I know it's a lot to ask, but I would like to see Mayor Mamdani help Maduro escape the custody of the NY Southern District or at the very least confound his transfer. — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) January 3, 2026

Yea, please do this — Greg Scott (@greg_scott) January 3, 2026

He’ll get his ass kicked and then thrown in prison.



I hope he tries to. — C. Weber (@CWBOCA) January 3, 2026

Maybe Mayor Marmelade can talk to Trump’s manager about this, or something. — Jay Fivekiller (@JayFivekiller) January 3, 2026

Please have him try. — Unfiltered Artist (@EmpireEnjoyer3) January 3, 2026

i agree. i’d love for him to try — ObsessedinGA (@RazedRight) January 3, 2026

I would like to see this too. Should be funny, send two tinpot communists to jail instead of just one — Laramidian (@laramidian) January 3, 2026

Let the guy get at least a couple months in office before you get him sent to federal prison forever. — GSU (@GsuGrinding) January 3, 2026

Cheerleading for treason is not necessarily a great position to take, but you do you. — LeeZ (@LeeCZ73) January 3, 2026

You don’t embarrass easily. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) January 3, 2026

Oh I hope he does this pic.twitter.com/y8ptgNTNnd — AliceInCommieLand (@NovaRockwell23) January 3, 2026

I agree with that statement. The footage of both of them getting hit by a drone strike would be hilarious. — Daily Zoomer (@DailyFun9) January 3, 2026

You should volunteer to help. In person. — John Tammes (@john_tammes) January 3, 2026

He's just the co-host of a podcast. That's why he's looking to someone with power, as are a few others.

Mayor Mamdani should be watching Black Panther right now. He needs to be our superhero — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) January 3, 2026

Well, if it's what the constituents want …

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.