Hot Take: Maybe Mayor Mamdani Will Help Maduro Escape Custody

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 03, 2026
Twitchy

Liberals woke up Saturday to bad news. Delta Force had captured Venezuelan dictator and drug lord Nicolás Maduro in an overnight raid, and he was being flown to the United States to face charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States. Maduro and his wife were indicted in the Southern District of New York.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani quickly put out a statement denouncing the operation, saying, "Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law." Reports say that Mamdani also called President Donald Trump personally to express his displeasure with the manager. Um, yeah, you're mayor, but this is out of your hands.

Or is it? At least one user on X has said he'd like to see Mamdani escape custody "or at the very least confound his transfer."

He's just the co-host of a podcast. That's why he's looking to someone with power, as are a few others.

Well, if it's what the constituents want …

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO ZOHRAN MAMDANI

