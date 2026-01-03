Director of Somali Daycare Gives His Side in AP Interview

The Somali community in Minnesota and other states has gotten a bad rap ever since Nick Shirley posted his 43-minute video knocking on the doors of alleged Somali daycares that have taken millions in aid from the state. Liberals immediately blamed xenophobia and white supremacy for someone pointing this out. As we reported, CNN has already tried to discredit Shirley, reporting that they'd called Minnesota daycare centers and most didn't answer, but one of them "confirmed" they're not committing fraud.

The AP wanted to present both sides, and so it sat down with the director of ABC Learning Center, which was featured in Shirley's video, and he told the Shirley's video was part of a political campaign against Somali Minnesotans.

The director of ABC Learning Center says the viral video alleging fraud by influencer Nick Shirley is part of a political campaign against Somali Minnesotans. pic.twitter.com/Kesj0qwT9N — The Associated Press (@AP) January 2, 2026

Well that's settled. Thank you, associated *press* https://t.co/atQd5sbssx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2026

Press...secretary for ABC Learning Center — Adonipriapus (@adonipriapus) January 2, 2026

We don’t have a “press.” We have an arm of the Democratic Party. — Stacie Hudgens (@stacie_hudgens) January 3, 2026

The crib mattresses are not even actually laying in the crib and there are like 7 kids in whole place. — heretical lakeloon (@loonlake55) January 3, 2026

THREE kids. probably his kids. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) January 3, 2026

Wow, they banged that place out fast. — Mark Baard (@markbaard) January 3, 2026

AP now trying to make us doubt our own reality. — Wirra (@wirraone) January 2, 2026

Even if there is fraud, Nick Shirley is guilty of noticing. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 2, 2026

So they don’t have near the number of kids they claim to have.



Meaning it’s a fake daycare.



You’re doing great. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 3, 2026

Deep. You boobs probably believe that. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 3, 2026

The director of the fraudulent learning center says they’re not fraudulent.



Well, that settles it I guess.



Hopefully, you all will get a Pulitzer for this incredible investigative journalism. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 3, 2026

Why don't you do actual journalism and investigate whether there's fraud rather than report on a biased conspiracy theory?



It's really pathetic AP.



Tell me: Does AP stand for Associated Psyop? — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) January 2, 2026

The Associated Press right on cue to pimp for fraud. Disgusting. — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) January 2, 2026

This is it? That’s all? You’ve chosen to push out a video that has the party being accused of fraud saying … no fraud here?



This is propaganda not press.



You are the aggregators of lies. Please stop. — Aaron Keller (@KellerOfCapsule) January 2, 2026

Where’s the journalism? No questions? No interrogation? No regard for getting to the truth? — Rocket (@rocketscalping) January 3, 2026

We already know they've been stealing our money. There is no need to make these people look like victims.



If this is what you support @AP, then you are fake news and your credibility means nothing. — SheepDog Society LLC (@SDSLLC_USA) January 3, 2026

That's what they say, huh?



Case closed! — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) January 3, 2026

Did the @AP ask for video from any other day? — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) January 3, 2026

You could look into the past fraud convictions from this exact address. It was so easy they didn't even move. — TheRealBigJake (@thereal_bigjake) January 2, 2026

This is news? If he admitted it, that would be something. But nothing in this universe could be more certain than that this guy would deny fraud. — JDeanniemeyer (@JDeanniemeyer) January 3, 2026

We'll give credit to the AP for actually getting a camera into the facility … CNN just called them until one picked up and said, "Yeah, we're legit." Great effort.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

