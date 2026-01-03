CBS News' Jan Crawford Assures Us That 'We Love America'

VIP
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on January 03, 2026
Twitchy

To be honest, I was expecting there to be a pile-on of CBS News' Jan Crawford, who has apparently bought into the evil Bari Weiss' "five bedrock principles." After all, journalists of all stripes were appalled by Weiss for destroying the legacy of 60 Minutes by delaying a segment for a week.

CBS News decided that the new year was a good time to put those bedrock principles into practice:

Nah, we're good.

Crawford, who's a legal analyst at the network, even reposted the five principles:

Why does that "Please watch!" sound so desperate? We expected a ratio, especially over admitting that the network loves the country it's allowed to broadcast freely in.

Reporting on the world as it is? It's a bold strategy … let's see how it works out for them.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

