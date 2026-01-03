CBS News' Jan Crawford Assures Us That 'We Love America'

To be honest, I was expecting there to be a pile-on of CBS News' Jan Crawford, who has apparently bought into the evil Bari Weiss' "five bedrock principles." After all, journalists of all stripes were appalled by Weiss for destroying the legacy of 60 Minutes by delaying a segment for a week.

CBS News decided that the new year was a good time to put those bedrock principles into practice:

When the new CBS Evening News kicks off on Monday, we promise to live by these five simple principles – from our very first show on the road, to our first broadcast on the new set in New York, and every one after that.



Join us January 5th at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. pic.twitter.com/K3gNPnC6lx — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 2, 2026

Nah, we're good.

Crawford, who's a legal analyst at the network, even reposted the five principles:

As the new @CBSEveningNews prepares to launch on Monday, our promise and five bedrock principles:



1. We work for you.

2. We report on the world as it is.

3. We respect you.

4. We love America.

5. We respect tradition, but we also believe in the future.



Please watch! https://t.co/FI8bnrAPjF — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) January 3, 2026

Why does that "Please watch!" sound so desperate? We expected a ratio, especially over admitting that the network loves the country it's allowed to broadcast freely in.

You mean you haven’t been doing these things all along? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 3, 2026

Yeah Jan, we'll see. Not holding my breath over here, but I welcome at least the ATTEMPT to steer your newsroom back into open, honest reporting. pic.twitter.com/nk4ZF3xKae — Christian Buckley (@buckleyplanet) January 3, 2026

Just sticking to No. 4 separates you from ABC, NBC, CNN, PBS and MS NOW. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) January 3, 2026

I’ll admit I’m fascinated by this complete 180 — Real Tim Donnelly (@PatriotNotPol) January 3, 2026

No one believes any of this bullshit. — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) January 3, 2026

By all means. The ideological rigidity and conformity of the press -- and the attendant harm it has done over the decades -- is on notice. Kudos to @CBSNews, and its new leadership, for grasping this vital fact. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) January 3, 2026

You lied and gaslit the public for years. And now you want us to trust you. This is a start but you have to prove it. We want apologies. Corrections to the bad reporting from each player who acted like we are stupid and disrespected us. Start with Lesley Stahl. — JLRed (@JLRed5) January 3, 2026

Can I watch live on Paramount Plus? I wish CBS news the best in this endeavor. If this is a genuine attempt at real news, then this could even be brave, and an important development in the history of the 21st century. No pressure, I guess. — Jeremiah Rabitor (@JeremiahRabitor) January 3, 2026

Jan I really like your work but nobody believes this. It’s too late. — Steve I Am (@steveiamisaid) January 3, 2026

Reporting on the world as it is? It's a bold strategy … let's see how it works out for them.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

