Netanyahu Announces Israel Is Awarding the Country's Highest Cultural Honor to 'Literally Hitler'

President Trump, whom the media assures us is slowing down, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday and on Monday held meetings at Mar-a-Lago with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump hailed the meeting as very productive and warned that Hamas "will be given a very short period of time" to disarm as his peace plan moves to its next step.

At Monday's meeting, Netanyahu announced that Trump would be the recipient of the Israel Prize for Peace, the first time the award has been given to a non-Israeli citizen. “President Trump has broken so many conventions to surprise people, so we decided to break a convention or create a new one,” Netanyahu said.

BREAKING: Netanyahu announces Israel is awarding President Trump the Israel Prize. It is the country's highest cultural honor, and has not been won by a non-Israeli in nearly 80 years. — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 29, 2025

NEW: President Trump to be awarded the "Israel Prize," never before awarded to a "non-Israeli," says Prime Minister Netanyahu. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rYSHIVCsZz — U.S. Israel Education Association (USIEA) (@USIEducation) December 29, 2025

CNN panelist Scott Jennings surmised that the Left's latest "Hitler" really isn't living up to his reputation.

Modern Hitler really failing at being Hitler 🙄 https://t.co/OQg37BDeRd — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 29, 2025

LOL!! So true. Wow, what a lame Hitler. — Frank Truslow (@frankmaga) December 29, 2025

Maybe that's what Modern Hitler WANTS you think. pic.twitter.com/ys0pvzG7hE — TennesseeTornado (@TN_Tornado1) December 29, 2025

Okay but hear me out... pic.twitter.com/k4tkxLfunG — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 29, 2025

They are running out of labels and names. — Max & Maxine Liberty (@AlliedStatesOA) December 29, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett tried to get a couple to stick this summer when she referred to Trump as "Temu Hitler" and an orange orangutan.

President Trump is the GOAT of world leaders and peacemakers. We voted for this! — American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) December 29, 2025

Worst Hitler ever. — Robert Dewees (@DeweesRobert) December 29, 2025

Instead of Hitler, they'll just be calling him a puppet of a genocidal regime.

We know that Trump likes his awards. This can tide him over until next year's Nobel Peace Prize.

