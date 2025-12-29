Netanyahu Announces Israel Is Awarding the Country's Highest Cultural Honor to 'Literally Hitler'

The Easiest Grift Flip from The Bulwark: MTG Bashes Trump, Jonathan V. Last...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 29, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump, whom the media assures us is slowing down, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday and on Monday held meetings at Mar-a-Lago with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump hailed the meeting as very productive and warned that Hamas "will be given a very short period of time" to disarm as his peace plan moves to its next step.

At Monday's meeting, Netanyahu announced that Trump would be the recipient of the Israel Prize for Peace, the first time the award has been given to a non-Israeli citizen. “President Trump has broken so many conventions to surprise people, so we decided to break a convention or create a new one,” Netanyahu said.

CNN panelist Scott Jennings surmised that the Left's latest "Hitler" really isn't living up to his reputation.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett tried to get a couple to stick this summer when she referred to Trump as "Temu Hitler" and an orange orangutan.

Instead of Hitler, they'll just be calling him a puppet of a genocidal regime.

We know that Trump likes his awards. This can tide him over until next year's Nobel Peace Prize.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

