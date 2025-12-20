Outgoing DC Police Chief Has Meltdown and a Biblical Message for the Haters

Friday was former Washington, D.C., Police Chief Pamela Smith's final day before resigning, and, as the headlines put it, she gave a "fiery" speech citing the reports into her tenure by the House Oversight Committee and the Department of Justice. She had a message for the "haters" on her way out, though, saying, "I'm going to the Bible when I say this … to my haters, F you."

It was quite the walkout ceremony, to say the least.

🚨 WTF?! DC’s DEI police chief Pamela Smith just had a SCREAMING MELTDOWN while giving her resignation speech, after she was caught fudging crime stats



“I’m going to the BIBLE when I say this: TO MY HATERS, F YOU!”



This person should’ve NEVER been in ANY position of power.… pic.twitter.com/KqHLVqoRkL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 19, 2025

She seems stable and with nothing to hide.

Paul Wagner reports for News4 in Washington:

Since that announcement two weeks ago, Smith stayed silent as reports from the U.S. House Oversight Committee and the Department of Justice claimed she created a “toxic management culture” within the department in which commanders said they felt pressured and even instructed to lower crime classifications. But at police headquarters on her last day in office Friday, Smith made it abundantly clear she was furious with how she was portrayed in those reports. And she had something to say to the people who questioned her integrity. “Let’s be really clear about one thing: Never would I, never will I ever compromise my integrity for a few crime numbers,” she said, raising her voice like a preacher from the pulpit. “Never would I compromise my love for God, the faith that I had in this city,” Smith said to applause. “Never would I compromise my integrity; never would I compromise 28 years in law enforcement for a few folk who couldn’t stand to be held accountable. And if I had to do it all over again, I’d do it again!” Smith appeared to be directing her remarks at the commanders who spoke to investigators with the House Oversight Committee. “How dare you! How dare you! How dare you attack my integrity, attack my character!” she shouted. “You don’t know who I belong to!”

What a tragic loss for the city:

Fani Willis and Letitia James gave the same unhinged speeches referencing the Bible after they too were exposed for being liars.



Spoiled narcissistic entitled maniacs that should never be in power anywhere. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 19, 2025

Pamela, that’s found nowhere in the Bible, trust me. Absolutely nowhere. — Ben Owen™️ (@hrkbenowen) December 20, 2025

I don’t remember that passage in the Bible? — Brian Dreyer 🇺🇸 (@Bwdreyer) December 20, 2025

DEI flame out. Glorious — William-of-Ockham (@WillOckhamMemes) December 20, 2025

Classless embarrassment for the DC police force! pic.twitter.com/krwzrTHnPB — "Shall Not Be Infringed" 🔫🇺🇸 (@jasoho1) December 19, 2025

Any theologians out there who can tell me where "F You" is found in the Bible? — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) December 20, 2025

I hate the “F” word and how easily it rolls of the tongues of our children’s world be role models. — Carol M. Swain, PhD (@carolmswain) December 19, 2025

When you're guilty you use rage. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 19, 2025

This is so epic. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 20, 2025

All this tirade and personal embarrassment does is show she’s guilty and wasn’t qualified for that posting. — Prognostikater (@prognostikater) December 20, 2025

Caught red-handed, blames others, yells louder.



Ridiculous. — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) December 20, 2025

Smith announced her departure a couple of weeks ago, saying she was leaving the force to spend more time with her family. They can have her.

The more outrage and indignation someone shows at being caught, the more you know they are guilty.



Classic method of distraction. — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) December 20, 2025

Wagner reports that Smith was appointed in 2023 as the first black woman to serve as chief of the D.C. police department.

