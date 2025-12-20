Outgoing DC Police Chief Has Meltdown and a Biblical Message for the Haters

Tara Palmeri Asks If It’s a Coincidence Trump’s DOJ Released the Epstein Photos...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on December 20, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Friday was former Washington, D.C., Police Chief Pamela Smith's final day before resigning, and, as the headlines put it, she gave a "fiery" speech citing the reports into her tenure by the House Oversight Committee and the Department of Justice. She had a message for the "haters" on her way out, though, saying, "I'm going to the Bible when I say this … to my haters, F you."

It was quite the walkout ceremony, to say the least.

She seems stable and with nothing to hide.

Paul Wagner reports for News4 in Washington:

Since that announcement two weeks ago, Smith stayed silent as reports from the U.S. House Oversight Committee and the Department of Justice claimed she created a “toxic management culture” within the department in which commanders said they felt pressured and even instructed to lower crime classifications.

But at police headquarters on her last day in office Friday, Smith made it abundantly clear she was furious with how she was portrayed in those reports.

And she had something to say to the people who questioned her integrity.

“Let’s be really clear about one thing: Never would I, never will I ever compromise my integrity for a few crime numbers,” she said, raising her voice like a preacher from the pulpit.

“Never would I compromise my love for God, the faith that I had in this city,” Smith said to applause. “Never would I compromise my integrity; never would I compromise 28 years in law enforcement for a few folk who couldn’t stand to be held accountable. And if I had to do it all over again, I’d do it again!”

Smith appeared to be directing her remarks at the commanders who spoke to investigators with the House Oversight Committee.

“How dare you! How dare you! How dare you attack my integrity, attack my character!” she shouted. “You don’t know who I belong to!”

What a tragic loss for the city:

Smith announced her departure a couple of weeks ago, saying she was leaving the force to spend more time with her family. They can have her.

Wagner reports that Smith was appointed in 2023 as the first black woman to serve as chief of the D.C. police department.

***

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

