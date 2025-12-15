Star Tribune Finds the Connection Between ICE Arrest and George Floyd

Tom Homan Exposes HUGE Difference Between Biden and Trump on Border Security With...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 15, 2025
Gif meme

As our own managing editor, Sam J., reported earlier, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accused ICE of racial profiling for pulling over Rep. Ilhan Omar's son "while he was following the law." Yeah, following the law except for speeding.

Liberals in Minnesota will do anything to demonize ICE. The Minnesota Star Tribune has managed to find a link between ICE arrests and the death of George Floyd.

And? Paul Walsh reports:

A sister of the Minneapolis woman who filmed George Floyd’s murder five years ago was arrested as part of the federal immigration enforcement playing out in the Twin Cities.

Darnella Frazier, whose viral video of George Floyd’s murder five years ago by Minneapolis police shook the nation’s conscience about policing and racism, said over the weekend that her sister, Rekeya Frazier, was one of two people who were arrested last week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the end of a miles-long encounter in two west metro suburbs.

Rekeya Frazier, 23, of Minneapolis, and boyfriend Oluwadamilola Bamigboye, 24, were charged Thursday in U.S. District Court with interfering with ICE agents in connection with the confrontation that began at a Plymouth apartment complex. It began with Bamigboye being questioned about his student visa status and ended with their arrests outside the New Hope police station.

Also, Frazier's best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with a girl who saw Ferris Bueller pass out at 31 Flavors last night.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Bamigboye jumped in the back of the SUV, and Frazier sped off, despite agents warning her to stop. "As Frazier kept driving, the agent drew his gun and ordered her to stop, but she kept going."

So, ICE arrests have really hit home near George Floyd.

It's not working.

They thought if they could somehow bring the sainted Floyd into the story, it would make this arrest a miscarriage of justice, too.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

