Star Tribune Finds the Connection Between ICE Arrest and George Floyd

As our own managing editor, Sam J., reported earlier, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accused ICE of racial profiling for pulling over Rep. Ilhan Omar's son "while he was following the law." Yeah, following the law except for speeding.

Advertisement

Liberals in Minnesota will do anything to demonize ICE. The Minnesota Star Tribune has managed to find a link between ICE arrests and the death of George Floyd.

ICE arrest in Twin Cities strikes close to home for key witness who filmed George Floyd’s murder https://t.co/Lr7RRlHiF1 — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) December 15, 2025

And? Paul Walsh reports:

A sister of the Minneapolis woman who filmed George Floyd’s murder five years ago was arrested as part of the federal immigration enforcement playing out in the Twin Cities. Darnella Frazier, whose viral video of George Floyd’s murder five years ago by Minneapolis police shook the nation’s conscience about policing and racism, said over the weekend that her sister, Rekeya Frazier, was one of two people who were arrested last week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the end of a miles-long encounter in two west metro suburbs. Rekeya Frazier, 23, of Minneapolis, and boyfriend Oluwadamilola Bamigboye, 24, were charged Thursday in U.S. District Court with interfering with ICE agents in connection with the confrontation that began at a Plymouth apartment complex. It began with Bamigboye being questioned about his student visa status and ended with their arrests outside the New Hope police station.

Also, Frazier's best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with a girl who saw Ferris Bueller pass out at 31 Flavors last night.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Bamigboye jumped in the back of the SUV, and Frazier sped off, despite agents warning her to stop. "As Frazier kept driving, the agent drew his gun and ordered her to stop, but she kept going."

So, ICE arrests have really hit home near George Floyd.

Once again, you have managed to tie a completely unrelated incident to George Floyd. 😞😞😞 — Mary Anne Summers (@MaryAnnsIsle) December 15, 2025

More bullshit from the @StarTribune — Kay Solberg (@kaysolberg1) December 15, 2025

Not news. — Kris Vox (@vox_kris) December 15, 2025

after reading the article I can understand why they were arrested. — Keith Grinde (@KeithGrinde) December 15, 2025

Why did you drag Floyd into the article? Clearly trying to gin up sympathy for the criminals. — Shane Wilhoite (@ShaneWilhoite) December 15, 2025

It's not working.

Overdose* — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 15, 2025

*filmed George Floyd’s imminent fentanyl overdose while resisting arrest — MinneMama (@MAGAmamaMN) December 15, 2025

Advertisement

Well he overdosed but ok — Big Mike 🧭🌍 (@MikeD_42069) December 15, 2025

George Floyd ring found to have been "murdered" is the greatest miscarriage of justice in this states history. — Helixa Hell (@HelixaHell) December 15, 2025

Y’all can spin anything into some bullshit — Fucking Mister TweeterMan (@golfman420365) December 15, 2025

They thought if they could somehow bring the sainted Floyd into the story, it would make this arrest a miscarriage of justice, too.

Wow. A federal ICE agent gets kidnapped/abducted by a detainee and this is your story?! Only in a dystopian woke world. These marxists must want more riots based on another lie (Floyd overdosed on fentanyl, btw)

Why anyone subscribes to this pos 'news' paper is beyond me. — Dishodor (@DealyMcbob) December 15, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.