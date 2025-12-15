Hot Take: Zionist Networks Staged Bondi Beach Shooting to Justify New Antisemitism Laws

As Twitchy reported on Sunday, there was a horrific mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, over the weekend, leaving 15 people dead. It was a targeted attack on a "Hanukkah by the Sea" celebration. The attack has led Prime Minister Albanese to say during a press conference on Monday that Australia needs even tougher gun control laws than it has now. "Independent analyst" and "media forensics" expert Morgan claims the shooting was staged, and was pure theater to justify new speech and antisemitism laws and more funding to Israel. Her proof is that a pro-Israel human rights lawyer survived the attack and posted a selfie of himself bleeding from the head.

Advertisement









If you had any doubts about Zionist networks and intelligence staged shooting incidents, this should be all you need. Absolute rubbish.



This theatre will be used to justify ramping up “security” policy: new speech and antisemitism laws, more funding to Israel, and more money… https://t.co/R32b0eGWmY pic.twitter.com/yB70qppaBj — Morgan (@MorganC000) December 14, 2025

… funneled to private pro-Israel groups under the banner of “community safety.”

Fifteen people are a lot to kill for an incident that was supposedly staged. It's like the people who say Donald Trump's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, was staged, and firefighter Corey Comperatore just happened to be collateral damage. And the scary part is that most of the people in the replies agree that it was staged.

This guy decided that it was the right time for a selfie — Fiona 🇦🇺 (@Squigglybitch1) December 14, 2025

It’s amazing how one shot results in blood being smeared all over his head. These bullets are unpredictable, you know. I mean, the “bullet” that “killed” Charlie Kirk failed to blow his head off, while this one spreads blood all over one’s skin. Remarkable. — 🏴LibertarianUndiluted 🏴 (@NeedsRewiring) December 14, 2025

All the world is a stage and a mass psyop. — James Ottar Grundvig (@JamesGrundvig) December 14, 2025

They're losing sympathy by the hour, need to gin up some asap. Cue the bloody photo. Put it next to the shoe pile photo. — ElevenDollarCheese (@11DollarCheese) December 14, 2025

There's no chance that the blood is real, look at the distribution of blood on the face, absolutely a psyop — Some Guy (@SmorglesBord) December 14, 2025

This. The only reason someone would take a selfie in a moment like that is because they're an actor. No one in actual danger would do something like this. — LotusKai (@mAt_o_cAt) December 15, 2025

C'mon, man.

You are mentally disturbed. Please seek professional help - you clearly need it — Michael Freund (@msfreund) December 15, 2025

How callous.

Vile. Are you even human? — TT (@Tracey_T19) December 15, 2025

She has a Substack newsletter.

You dear are a vile human.👍 — Brandy🇺🇸 (@Brandydandy8) December 14, 2025

A lot of people are convinced Israel staged this mass shooting so it could have another excuse, like October ,7 to tighten antisemitism laws. Sick.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.