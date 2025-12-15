No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presid...
Hot Take: Zionist Networks Staged Bondi Beach Shooting to Justify New Antisemitism Laws

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on December 15, 2025
imgflip

As Twitchy reported on Sunday, there was a horrific mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, over the weekend, leaving 15 people dead. It was a targeted attack on a "Hanukkah by the Sea" celebration. The attack has led Prime Minister Albanese to say during a press conference on Monday that Australia needs even tougher gun control laws than it has now. "Independent analyst" and "media forensics" expert Morgan claims the shooting was staged, and was pure theater to justify new speech and antisemitism laws and more funding to Israel. Her proof is that a pro-Israel human rights lawyer survived the attack and posted a selfie of himself bleeding from the head.

… funneled to private pro-Israel groups under the banner of “community safety.”

Fifteen people are a lot to kill for an incident that was supposedly staged. It's like the people who say Donald Trump's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, was staged, and firefighter Corey Comperatore just happened to be collateral damage. And the scary part is that most of the people in the replies agree that it was staged.

C'mon, man.

She has a Substack newsletter.

A lot of people are convinced Israel staged this mass shooting so it could have another excuse, like October ,7 to tighten antisemitism laws. Sick.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

