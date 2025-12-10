Man Jailed in Switzerland for 10 Days for Posting That Men's and Women's...
Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar Crumbling Under Somali Fraud Investigation Developments

Somali Teen in Minnesota Threatens to ‘Pop’ ICE Agents, Tells Them to Bring the Whole 'Calvary'

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 10, 2025
Twitchy

A Somali man has gone viral (as he hoped) with his threat to "pop" any ICE agents who show up in Minnesota. He's certainly not the first person to post a threat to ICE on social media; here's a woman in Kentucky who claims she'll exercise her Second Amendment rights if ICE agents show up at her house, job, or neighborhood.

Again, this editor still can't understand why people post threats on TikTok for the public to see, but it seems that's what TikTok is for.

Anyway, here's the Somali teen:

The New York Post reports:

A Somali Minnesota college student has come under fire for threatening to “pop” ICE agents in an expletive-laden viral social media rant.

Hasan Mohamed was blasted after he posted the menacing anti-ICE tirade on social media, where he vowed to shoot immigration agents the next time they show up in his Owatonna neighborhood.

“ICE, I actually heard you guys pulled up to Owatonna, the big O, and you pulled up when I was not there? Y’all so p–s-ass s–t, boy. You’re gonna get popped next time I see you,” he raged in the clip.

“Bring the whole cavalry. Yeah, boy, you guys are scared.”

Hasan Mohamed, huh?

According to Michael Moore, we'd better not deport this guy because he could be the immigrant to cure cancer.

***

Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

