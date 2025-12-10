Somali Teen in Minnesota Threatens to ‘Pop’ ICE Agents, Tells Them to Bring the Whole 'Calvary'

A Somali man has gone viral (as he hoped) with his threat to "pop" any ICE agents who show up in Minnesota. He's certainly not the first person to post a threat to ICE on social media; here's a woman in Kentucky who claims she'll exercise her Second Amendment rights if ICE agents show up at her house, job, or neighborhood.

Meet Cheyenne.

She says that she'll shoot ICE agents who come to her "house, job, or neighborhood."

For any law enforcement agencies who would like to check up on her, she works at Famous Hair Beauty Supply in Louisville, KY. pic.twitter.com/Esy352fcbh — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 9, 2025

Again, this editor still can't understand why people post threats on TikTok for the public to see, but it seems that's what TikTok is for.

Anyway, here's the Somali teen:

Somali man in Minnesota claims that ICE showed up to near him, threatens to “pop” them the next time they show up.



“They’ll have to bring the Calvary.” pic.twitter.com/7lbdU0BsHW — ICE of TikTok (@ICEofTikTok) December 9, 2025

Somali student in Minnesota threatens to ‘pop’ ICE agents in expletive-ridden, viral rant https://t.co/sWxqd6u1h1 pic.twitter.com/V8pMOHFL7A — New York Post (@nypost) December 10, 2025

The New York Post reports:

A Somali Minnesota college student has come under fire for threatening to “pop” ICE agents in an expletive-laden viral social media rant. Hasan Mohamed was blasted after he posted the menacing anti-ICE tirade on social media, where he vowed to shoot immigration agents the next time they show up in his Owatonna neighborhood. “ICE, I actually heard you guys pulled up to Owatonna, the big O, and you pulled up when I was not there? Y’all so p–s-ass s–t, boy. You’re gonna get popped next time I see you,” he raged in the clip. “Bring the whole cavalry. Yeah, boy, you guys are scared.”

Hasan Mohamed, huh?

Meet Hasan Mohamed. 18 years old from Minneapolis, MN. Graduated last year from Owatanna HS, is a try-hard nobody in the Somalian community and is a wet noodle. pic.twitter.com/vG5ueAD4tc — GunShyMartyr (@jimmy_rustlin) December 10, 2025

“They’re not sending us their best.”



- Trump



😉 — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) December 10, 2025

You threaten to “pop” federal agents on video and somehow feel like the victim. This is what happens when a borderless mindset collides with a coward raised on zero consequences. Pull the visa, press the charges, and send a message that America still has a spine. — Kentucky (@KentuckyKOT) December 10, 2025

@ICEgov please remove this terrorist from my city. Thanks in advance. — Scootsyaboots (@jacksgrossbeard) December 9, 2025

@ICEgov please heed this Somalis warning. Roll heavy. — A (@McConnellCoffee) December 9, 2025

So that guy in the video represents the bright talent overseas that will shape america for the better, huh?? — Ri-Chard (@thrillakkuma) December 10, 2025

According to Michael Moore, we'd better not deport this guy because he could be the immigrant to cure cancer.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

