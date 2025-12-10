Mayor Tells Residents Not to Worry Because Her Police Don’t Enforce Immigration Law

Nadia Mohamed made history by becoming the first Somali American elected as mayor of a major U.S. city, St. Louis Park in Minnesota. Upon hearing that ICE was on its way to the Minneapolis area, Mohamed shot a quick video to remind St. Louis Park citizens that her police department does not enforce immigration law.

Advertisement

Mayor Nadia Mohamed tells residents not to worry because her police don't comply with immigration law pic.twitter.com/GdLH8lpjJM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 9, 2025

A mayor bragging about ignoring federal law is insane. — harparr (@harparr1) December 9, 2025

If her department refuses to comply with federal law, why is her city still accepting federal money? You can’t take the funds and reject the obligations. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) December 9, 2025

Sanctuary cities should be against the law



How are you going to not comply with federal rule? — SaveTheWest (@SaveTheWestHQ) December 9, 2025

This gonna age well. — Andraž Novljan (@andrazz_) December 9, 2025

Interesting to see this stance. I wonder what the legal rationale is for this non-compliance, and what the potential implications are for federal funding. — Glitchy 🪄 (@Glitchymagic) December 10, 2025

It doesn't matter, ICE doesn't need the police, if it becomes a problem the military steps in, simple. — LadyKat47🇺🇸 (@Lmvm71) December 9, 2025

This is why we need to end sanctuary cities — SaveTheWest (@SaveTheWestHQ) December 9, 2025

Her police have been ordered not to comply with federal laws passed by Congress and federal law enforcement is not the win she thinks it is. Only the far left, terrorists, criminals, and jihadists think this is a win. — Conservative Waters (@ConservativeH2O) December 9, 2025

Ice doesn’t need her police to arrest illegals. — Rose Allen (@AllenRosekat52) December 9, 2025

Her "sanctuary" stance means that, rather than simply pick up violent illegal aliens at the jail from the local police, ICE has to go into the community and hunt them down. Her stance leads to the chaos and fear her residents feel, which is exactly what she wants. — John Paul Harmon (@johnpaulharmon) December 9, 2025

Sanctuary city mayors would rather empty the prisons of criminal illegal aliens than hand them over to ICE.

This lady is Mayor of a Minnesota town. She also works for the State of Minnesota training social workers. She must have been absent the day they did the training about the Constitution, obeying the law, and that the law applies to everyone. — Retired (@Retired6270) December 9, 2025

ICE will still go ahead and do their job regardless — Vitamvivere_1 (@Vitamvivere_1) December 9, 2025

They will. They don't need her police force to do their jobs.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.