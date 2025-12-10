Mayor Tells Residents Not to Worry Because Her Police Don’t Enforce Immigration Law

Elizabeth Warren Rants About Trump's Action on (Checks Notes) Pennies
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 10, 2025
Imgflip

Nadia Mohamed made history by becoming the first Somali American elected as mayor of a major U.S. city, St. Louis Park in Minnesota. Upon hearing that ICE was on its way to the Minneapolis area, Mohamed shot a quick video to remind St. Louis Park citizens that her police department does not enforce immigration law.

Sanctuary city mayors would rather empty the prisons of criminal illegal aliens than hand them over to ICE.

They will. They don't need her police force to do their jobs.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

