Mary Katharine Ham Roasts John Pavlovitz for Repugnant Erika Kirk Post

The other day, our managing editor, Sam J., wrote a piece about Mary Katharine Ham, a widow herself, trying to explain that widows smile and widows function. This was in response to someone who posted a photo of a smiling Erika Kirk with the sarcastic caption, "The epitome of 'grief.'"

This editor published a VIP piece inspired by that post on how many people don't think Kirk is mourning "correctly." She's apparently supposed to be locked in her house in a black Victorian mourning dress with a veil over her face.

People have been vicious about Kirk. After she appeared smiling on The Charlie Kirk Show in late September, ghouls posted, "Erika Kirk has been smiling 😃 ear to ear literally days after her husband's murder. She may be able to fool you, but she’s not fooling me." John Cleese reposted a video allegedly showing Kirk applying fake tears before going onstage at a Turning Point USA event, to which she wore what Ellen Barkin said must be her "mourning jeggings." Podcaster Jennifer Welch just called Kirk "an absolute grifter just like Donald Trump and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was."

John Pavlovitz, author of "If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk," got in a shot at Kirk on Tuesday.

I’ve had paper cuts that took longer to heal than Erika Kirk. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 9, 2025

Ham once again stepped in to school Pavlovitz.

I’m not sure anyone will ever beat this tweet and bio combo pic.twitter.com/PVU9NenBqk — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 10, 2025

Today's the three-month anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination. His wife appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday and applied some more of those "fake tears."

"IT'S THE LITTLE THINGS."@MrsErikaKirk gets emotional as she shares what she misses most about her husband.



"I know that people who have experienced loss totally understand what I'm saying. It's the small things that just get you." pic.twitter.com/YgaUkwV5ca — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) December 9, 2025

Don't be a jerk, John.

John this is fucking low, even for a scumbag like you. The father of her children was murdered just a few months ago, you watched him bleed out. You have any idea what she's going through losing her husband and life partner?



Delete this fucking post. — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) December 10, 2025

What a disgusting thing to say. — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) December 10, 2025

Classy, John. Truly Christ-like. — Steve Griffin (@NoisyTroublemkr) December 10, 2025

Intentional cruelty for likes. Disgusting. — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) December 10, 2025

He's got to be engagement farming. Either that or he's just that horrible of a human being. Maybe both.

You are a truly depraved person. How sick to be so arrogant you think you know the depth of another’s pain or grief.



Zero humanity or decency. You should be ashamed, but I highly doubt you have the capacity to feel that either given what you posted. — AR (@adbr_1) December 10, 2025

They hate the fact that Erika Kirk is carrying on with Turning Point USA's mission instead of letting her husband's assassination scare her into keeping her mouth shut. People really need to stop telling Kirk how to grieve her own loss.

