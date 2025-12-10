Michael Shellenberger Spotlights BS Pushed by Media Outlets That Want to Be Trusted...
Mary Katharine Ham Roasts John Pavlovitz for Repugnant Erika Kirk Post

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on December 10, 2025
Fox News

The other day, our managing editor, Sam J., wrote a piece about Mary Katharine Ham, a widow herself, trying to explain that widows smile and widows function. This was in response to someone who posted a photo of a smiling Erika Kirk with the sarcastic caption, "The epitome of 'grief.'" 

This editor published a VIP piece inspired by that post on how many people don't think Kirk is mourning "correctly." She's apparently supposed to be locked in her house in a black Victorian mourning dress with a veil over her face.

People have been vicious about Kirk. After she appeared smiling on The Charlie Kirk Show in late September, ghouls posted, "Erika Kirk has been smiling 😃 ear to ear literally days after her husband's murder. She may be able to fool you, but she’s not fooling me." John Cleese reposted a video allegedly showing Kirk applying fake tears before going onstage at a Turning Point USA event, to which she wore what Ellen Barkin said must be her "mourning jeggings." Podcaster Jennifer Welch just called Kirk "an absolute grifter just like Donald Trump and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was."

John Pavlovitz, author of "If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk," got in a shot at Kirk on Tuesday.

Ham once again stepped in to school Pavlovitz.

Today's the three-month anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination. His wife appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday and applied some more of those "fake tears."

Don't be a jerk, John.

He's got to be engagement farming. Either that or he's just that horrible of a human being. Maybe both.

They hate the fact that Erika Kirk is carrying on with Turning Point USA's mission instead of letting her husband's assassination scare her into keeping her mouth shut. People really need to stop telling Kirk how to grieve her own loss.

