Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar Crumbling Under Somali Fraud Investigation Developments

Man Jailed in Switzerland for 10 Days for Posting That Men's and Women's Skeletons Are Different

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 10, 2025
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Europe got butthurt when Vice President JD Vance warned them at the Munich Security Conference about the erosion of free speech. Since then, we've published quite a few posts of the police showing up at someone's door over a Facebook post that caused someone else "anxiety."

Advertisement

As we reported back in March, Riley Gaines asked University of Pittsburgh professor Gabby Yearwood if an archeologist could differentiate between two sets of bones as male and female. Yearwood, the self-described “expert in the room,” answered “no,” to which the audience laughed. (Yearwood says his research focuses on "the social constructions of race and racism, masculinity, gender, sex, Black Feminist and Black Queer theory, anthropology of sport and Black Diaspora.")

A Swiss man, Emanuel Brünisholz, is serving 10 days in prison in Switzerland for saying on Facebook that skeletons are either male or female.

The post continues:

… “LGBTQ”

Pointing out the biological differences between men and women isn’t “hatred” — it’s acknowledging basic science.

Graham Linehan is the British TV writer who was met at the airport on touchdown by five police officers for a social media post he'd written in Arizona that was considered "anti-trans" (If women find a man in their locker room, they should kick him in the balls). He received a statement from Brünisholz, which he passed along:

Here's the statement in full:

In 2022, I wrote on Facebook that a human skeleton can only be male or female. I pointed out that if, two centuries from now, someone were to unearth the remains of today’s LGBTQI people, they would find nothing but male or female skeletons. To imagine that one would find anything other than male or female struck me as a fantasy divorced from reason, so I described it as a a mentally ill idea. 

For that remark I was fined 500 Swiss francs. I refused to pay, and so, on the 2nd of December 2025, I will serve ten days in prison. It is worth noting that, legally speaking, this prison sentence is not a punishment for refusing to pay the fine. Instead, the prison sentence is an alternative way to be punished for the Facebook post itself. I have chosen to trade a monetary fine for time behind bars.

I am fully prepared to go to prison, if that is what it takes to expose the absurdity and authoritarianism of the trans ideology that has now taken root in Switzerland. I intend to face it with good humour; I will not let myself be bent or broken by those who hope to silence me through pressure or intimidation. That, after all, is their aim: to wear me down until I fall quiet. I have no intention of doing so.

The LGBTQ+ movement behaves like a zealous sect. They try to brand me a homophobe to shut me up. I am nothing of the sort. I repair wind instruments for a living, and I come from a left-wing, tolerant household. What troubles me is watching the activists in that movement exploit ordinary LGB people for political ends that strike me as dangerous nonense. These tactics have begun to cast a long shadow over Switzerland and Europe alike, as a kind of woke dictatorship. 

My thanks go to Graham Linehan, who understands this battle all too well. In times like these, solidarity among reasonable people who are willing to speak freely and plainly is essential.

A factually correct Facebook post from 2022 has in in prison in 2025.

Europe is lost.

