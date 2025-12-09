VIP
Texas Woman: Don’t Dare Scare Women With Lies About Miscarriage
Elon Musk Lives Rent-Free in Yet Another Botoxed Chardonnay Socialist’s Head ... Ahem,...
Joy Reid Says America Was Founded by Killers and Leeches
I Must, I Must, I Must Increase My Bust—“Now Try Forgetting Me, Losers”...
Sen. John Fetterman Defends Erika Kirk Against Jennifer Welch's Claim She's a 'Grifter'
The Hill: Let's Celebrate the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday by Abolishing It
A Lot of Those Supporters Are Crazy ... Mark Kelly’s Deplorables Moment Lands...
University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Argues It’s in Americans’ Best Interest to Defer to...
Parish Erects Nativity Scene With Jesus Replaced by ‘ICE Was Here’ Sign; Christ...
Krystal Ball Admits That Jasmine Crockett’s Star Power Is Undeniable
VIP
Church Bells vs. Loudspeaker Sharia: Local Man Pretends He Can’t Hear the Difference
Tree Nuts: Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Democrats’ ‘Naturally Occurring Inflation Under B...
The Guy Who Lied About Border Patrol Whips Now Says Mass Deportation Equals...

Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Scares Conservatives Because He Can Fix a Truck

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Wow, here's a meeting of the minds: Gov. Gavin Newsom and Gov. Tim Walz talking about toxic masculinity. Don't fret — none of us thinks of either of you as masculine. Except for the DNC, which brought Walz on as Kamala Harris' running mate to secure the Midwestern male vote. David Hogg said, "Tim Walz is the definition of what healthy masculinity looks like."

Advertisement

In fact, Walz thinks that their masculinity scares conservatives a bit, because he really can fix a truck — that wasn't just a setup for a campaign ad.

His identity isn't a football coach, which is why the DNC encouraged everyone to call him "Coach." Hunter, pheasant hunter, mechanic … none of these are what defines Walz. "My identity is not a beard and a truck," says the man with no beard. He must not have gotten the DNC memo to grow a beard like Eric Swalwell or Chris Murphy.

You can't even trust them around tampons.

But he served in both Iraq and Afghanistan … just ask him.

Recommended

Elon Musk Lives Rent-Free in Yet Another Botoxed Chardonnay Socialist’s Head ... Ahem, Jennifer Welch
justmindy
Advertisement

And he went hunting to show off how well he could load a shotgun.

Walz is so much more than hunting and coaching football and fixing trucks. That's why we all so relieve when Harris picked him instead of Josh Shapiro.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

GAVIN NEWSOM TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Lives Rent-Free in Yet Another Botoxed Chardonnay Socialist’s Head ... Ahem, Jennifer Welch
justmindy
'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
I Must, I Must, I Must Increase My Bust—“Now Try Forgetting Me, Losers” Kamala Harris, Probably
justmindy
University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender
Brett T.
Sen. John Fetterman Defends Erika Kirk Against Jennifer Welch's Claim She's a 'Grifter'
Brett T.
Joy Reid Says America Was Founded by Killers and Leeches
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Elon Musk Lives Rent-Free in Yet Another Botoxed Chardonnay Socialist’s Head ... Ahem, Jennifer Welch justmindy
Advertisement