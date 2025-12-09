Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Scares Conservatives Because He Can Fix a Truck

Wow, here's a meeting of the minds: Gov. Gavin Newsom and Gov. Tim Walz talking about toxic masculinity. Don't fret — none of us thinks of either of you as masculine. Except for the DNC, which brought Walz on as Kamala Harris' running mate to secure the Midwestern male vote. David Hogg said, "Tim Walz is the definition of what healthy masculinity looks like."

In fact, Walz thinks that their masculinity scares conservatives a bit, because he really can fix a truck — that wasn't just a setup for a campaign ad.

WALZ ON MASCULINITY: "I think I scare them a little bit. No, I'm serious, because I can fix a truck. They know I'm not bullshitting." pic.twitter.com/rq4GwAq8p6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 9, 2025

His identity isn't a football coach, which is why the DNC encouraged everyone to call him "Coach." Hunter, pheasant hunter, mechanic … none of these are what defines Walz. "My identity is not a beard and a truck," says the man with no beard. He must not have gotten the DNC memo to grow a beard like Eric Swalwell or Chris Murphy.

I would not trust either of these men near power tools — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) December 9, 2025

You can't even trust them around tampons.

What scares me about Tim Walz is not alleged “masculinity.” It’s his incredible self delusion. — Catholic Frequency (@CatholicFQ) December 9, 2025

"...I can fix a truck. They know I'm not bullshitting."



He's bullshitting. — South Dakotans for MAHA (@SD4RFKJr24) December 9, 2025

He says he can fix a truck. Uh huh. Is that like he can shoot and load his shotgun too?



He is THE singularly most un-masculine man I’ve ever seen. — Linda (@LonghornLinda1) December 9, 2025

But he served in both Iraq and Afghanistan … just ask him.

I see Walz is still trying to run the pick 6 — Dom Quilici (@DQuilici1) December 9, 2025

I’m dying here.



The guy who put tampon machines in men’s bathrooms says he’s masculine.



So damn funny — 🇺🇸 Pray For America 🇺🇸 (@wastemaxx) December 9, 2025

Didn't this idiot change out just an air filter in one of his ads? — ironwillforge4 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@ironwillforge4) December 9, 2025

And he went hunting to show off how well he could load a shotgun.

Oh that's rich. The two most unmasculine, supposedly heterosexual men, on the planet having a conversation about masculinity! — Common Sense (@djmart2000) December 9, 2025

The body language of Gavin Newsom and "Tampon Tim" talking about masculinity is fabulously hilarious. 😂 — TAM (@tm4csons) December 9, 2025

I speak for everyone when I say Tim Walz is peak masculinity and the ideal male archetype. — Zach 🌵 (@yourfavezach) December 9, 2025

Walz is so much more than hunting and coaching football and fixing trucks. That's why we all so relieve when Harris picked him instead of Josh Shapiro.

