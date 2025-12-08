Vermont School Raises the Somali Flag in Protest

We watched the video to see if, at the very least, these people were hoisting the Somali flag beneath the American flag, but no such luck. They're doing what conquerors do — raising their flag on the conquered territory. This territory is in Vermont.

BREAKING: Winooski School District in VT raises the Somalian flag pic.twitter.com/njoVDo2c4i — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 8, 2025

Did they do this themselves, or was it sanctioned by the school district? It looks like three Somali students with their teacher or advisor observing. What did they do with the American flag?

Winooski School District in Vermont has put up a Somali flag in protest to President Trump and as a message that all Somalis are welcome in the state.



I’ve got a suggestion for ICE’s next stop.pic.twitter.com/Q8dFj2TX0a — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 8, 2025

Nothing says you want to stay in America like raising the flag of your home country on American soil.

If you went to Somalia and tried to raise an American flag outside a government building, what do you think would happen next?



Americans are the only people in the world who are told that it's "racist" to complain about our culture and values being co-opted by foreigners. https://t.co/fbeQFqe6FO — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) December 8, 2025

When a U.S. school raises a foreign nation’s flag, that’s not diversity, it’s surrender — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) December 8, 2025

That's absolutely what it is.

Foreign flags should NEVER be raised in the United States. It is the sign of a conquered land.



When you become an American citizen, you renounce any loyalties you might have to other countries.



Otherwise your citizenship can be revoked. pic.twitter.com/6phLN2JJdF — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 8, 2025

This would easily be enough for me to pull my kids out of this school — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) December 8, 2025

This is beyond unacceptable. The entire school administration needs to be fired on the spot, and we start fresh with real Americans who prioritize our kids' education over virtue-signaling foreign flags. Enough is enough it is time to deport the woke agenda! 🇺🇸 — Arkadalo™ (@Arkadalo) December 8, 2025

What is wrong with these people? If they miss it so much, go back. — Steve Miranda 🇺🇸 (@stemiranda62) December 8, 2025

This is the Winooski School District Board President, he’s got his pronouns in his bio, and is a frequent flyer on BlueCry.



Now you know why another country’s flag is flying at an American school. pic.twitter.com/E8JIxhpZ5O — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) December 8, 2025

Right outside of Burlington. A hotbed of Bernie-ism.. — Mr. Kite (@chrisand11) December 8, 2025

The first government ever captured by Somalia, and its in the USA…



Sad. — pete asplund (@AsplundPete) December 8, 2025

They’re conquered. — Fit American (@fitAmerican60) December 8, 2025

If their desire is to integrate and become part of our country, why raise the flag of the nation they fled from over a public building?



Thats not “diverse” or “inclusive” at all… — That Guy, Fawkes (@ThatF95046) December 8, 2025

We just read a local news story about the rich history of Somali integration in Minnesota. This doesn't look like integration. It looks like an invasion.

Remember what a fit the liberals had when President Trump allowed about 50 refugees from South Africa into the country, and they proudly stood waving American flags?

***

