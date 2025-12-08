NYT: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Government Allowed Corruption to Fester
Vermont School Raises the Somali Flag in Protest

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on December 08, 2025
Meme

We watched the video to see if, at the very least, these people were hoisting the Somali flag beneath the American flag, but no such luck. They're doing what conquerors do — raising their flag on the conquered territory. This territory is in Vermont.

Did they do this themselves, or was it sanctioned by the school district? It looks like three Somali students with their teacher or advisor observing. What did they do with the American flag?

Nothing says you want to stay in America like raising the flag of your home country on American soil.

That's absolutely what it is.

We just read a local news story about the rich history of Somali integration in Minnesota. This doesn't look like integration. It looks like an invasion. 

Remember what a fit the liberals had when President Trump allowed about 50 refugees from South Africa into the country, and they proudly stood waving American flags?

***

