Local News Reports on the Rich History of Somali Integration in Minnesota

As Twitchy reported, ABC affiliate KSTP tried to generate some good PR for Minnesota's Somali community, noting that it pays at least $500 million in income taxes annually. People noted that the story failed to note how much the community received in welfare and social services.

This is actually insane when you think about it.



There are an estimated 80,000 Somali adults in Minnesota. If their average income is only $6,000, can you imagine how much government assistance is being collected? https://t.co/XaYbsrwTS3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 4, 2025

FOX 9 in Minnesota also tried to help improve the Somali community's reputation after it was discovered that the state had been defrauded of $1 billion under Gov. Tim Walz's nose.

The Somali community in Minnesota has a rich history, shaped by migration and integration over the past 30 years. https://t.co/kCCCm1gOOV — FOX 9 (@FOX9) December 4, 2025

What an odd time to run this story.

Corin Hoggard reports for KMSP:

Somalia's civil war, which began in 1991, forced 3.8 million people to flee their homeland. Many of these refugees found new homes in Minnesota, with at least 24,000 arriving in the state. Initially, they took night-shift jobs at a poultry processing plant and other unskilled positions, with the help of Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services. Ahmed Ismail Yusuf, a Somali scholar, noted that these jobs included roles in hospitality, car rental agencies, and parking lots—positions that were often overlooked by others.

This is their rich history? Working at car rental agencies? What about the 30 years of integration?

80% of the Somali “community” didn’t finish high school. 37% don’t speak English. Assimilate? Nah. https://t.co/qmYwfD1G4k — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 4, 2025

Do they speak English? That’s the first step to integration. Americans have a rich culture of embracing those who assimilate and put America first. It’s like a gratitude thing. — Margot Elaine 👰🏻‍♀️ #graftedin (@DoNotCastPearls) December 4, 2025

Yet the picture you show is of Somali women in head to toe shrouds. Hardly integrated. — Christina Van Patten (@CPatten58581) December 4, 2025

I’m going to need you to explain that integration comment. Very few integrate. Even fewer assimilate. — Lori Z Peterson (@Zoc57) December 4, 2025

Pretty sure we have different definitions of the word “integration”. — FeechPeach (@FeechPeach) December 4, 2025

Rich history of crime and fraud.



Mass deportations, now. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 4, 2025

Playing fast and loose with the meaning of the word “rich” — Pay Roll Manager Here (@UsingLyft) December 4, 2025

And apparently a rich history in corruption. Aided by Minnesota’s corrupt politicians. — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) December 4, 2025

A rich history, certainly, but not always a rich present. Two-thirds of Somali households in Minnesota are eligible for taxpayer-funded housing, health care, and food by virtue of having reportable income less than 200% of poverty. Source: https://t.co/3VjmvKgKpp — Philip Greenspun (@PhilipGreenspun) December 4, 2025

Considering the bust of a Somali organized crime ring (78 and counting) embezzling 300 million (and counting) from US public welfare grants and funds, I would be more cautious if I were you in using the word “rich” to describe their history in the US. Really. — Vickie Harrell (@harr49730) December 4, 2025

My favourite thing about this post is knowing if I asked you how it enriched Minnesota and told you to be brief, concise, and specific, you'd have no answer other than virtue-signaling, oily phrases, and weasel words. — Rational Posts™ (@rationalposts) December 4, 2025

Like these?

“Rich”

“Vibrant”

“Cultural diversity”

“Tapestry”

“Embrace”

“Celebrate”

“Grand narrative”

“Unique threads”

“Source of pride and strength “

“Foster empathy “

“Inclusive society “

“Affirmation of differences “

“Salad bowl, not melting pot” — Bobby Halstead (@bobby_halstead) December 4, 2025

For what it's worth, the quote from the piece above is pretty much the entire story of the Somali community's rich history. We don't think the reporter did much research.

