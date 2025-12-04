Rep. Ilhan Omar Claims She Knew Nothing About $250 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme
Local News Reports on the Rich History of Somali Integration in Minnesota

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 04, 2025
Journalism meme

As Twitchy reported, ABC affiliate KSTP tried to generate some good PR for Minnesota's Somali community, noting that it pays at least $500 million in income taxes annually. People noted that the story failed to note how much the community received in welfare and social services. 

FOX 9 in Minnesota also tried to help improve the Somali community's reputation after it was discovered that the state had been defrauded of $1 billion under Gov. Tim Walz's nose. 

What an odd time to run this story.

Corin Hoggard reports for KMSP:

Somalia's civil war, which began in 1991, forced 3.8 million people to flee their homeland. 

Many of these refugees found new homes in Minnesota, with at least 24,000 arriving in the state. 

Initially, they took night-shift jobs at a poultry processing plant and other unskilled positions, with the help of Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services.

Ahmed Ismail Yusuf, a Somali scholar, noted that these jobs included roles in hospitality, car rental agencies, and parking lots—positions that were often overlooked by others.

This is their rich history? Working at car rental agencies? What about the 30 years of integration?

Like these?

For what it's worth, the quote from the piece above is pretty much the entire story of the Somali community's rich history. We don't think the reporter did much research.

***

