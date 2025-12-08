NYT Asks in Puff Piece If Jennifer Welch Is Democrats’ Toughest Critic
HHS Deadnamed Rachel Levine on His Official Portrait; State Sen. Scott Wiener Plots Revenge

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 08, 2025

Here's some big health news that ought to be making more headlines. During the government shutdown, the government changed the nameplate under Admiral Rachel Levine's official portrait to his "deadname," Richard Levine. NPR was on it:

"During the federal shutdown, the current leadership of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health changed Admiral Levine's photo to remove her current legal name and use a prior name," says Adrian Shanker, former deputy assistant secretary for health policy in the Biden administration who worked with Levine and is now her spokesperson. He called the move an act "of bigotry against her."

NPR asked HHS who made the change and why. In response, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon wrote: "Our priority is ensuring that the information presented internally and externally by HHS reflects gold standard science. We remain committed to reversing harmful policies enacted by Levine and ensuring that biological reality guides our approach to public health."

Levine said he wouldn't comment "on this type of petty action," which is fine with us.

Who should emerge but California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-LGBTQ) to rant about the bullies running the country.

It's so funny to us that so many Democrats say their priority is tearing down the $300 million addition to the White House. California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell posted in October, "I’ll say it every day for the next 3 years — Any Democrat running for President in 2028 MUST pledge to tear down Trump’s ballroom." It's not Trump's ballroom, you knob. It stays with the White House. The next Democratic president can tear it down and hold state events in the wreckage if he or she wants to.

The post continues:

… not a “deadname,” that’s the legal name under which the nomination was voted on. Changing a historical photo to match the actual record isn’t “bullying,” it’s basic accuracy, something your party abandoned around 2015. But sure, keep cosplaying resistance from your $2 million Castro duplex. Threatening to “tear down Trump’s ballroom” (whatever deranged fanfic that is) and erase a former president’s birthday from a park calendar is exactly why Californians are fleeing your utopia in droves. Priorities, perfectly illustrated.

That's a positive in Wiener's book.

Oh no. This will have a profound effect on anyone walking down a particular hallway on the seventh floor of the Humphrey Building in Washington, D.C. We hear it's a big tourist attraction.

***

