Man Stabbed in the Chest on Charlotte Light Rail by Illegal Alien

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 06, 2025
Twitter

It was just a few months ago when people thought of Charlotte, North Carolina, as a quaint Southern city. Now it's known not only as a haven for illegal immigrants, as proved by ICE's Operation Charlotte's Web, but also for the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on Charlotte's light rail by a man who had been arrested and released 14 times.

Now, Charlotte is known for being the place to go to be stabbed on the train. On Friday night, a man was stabbed in the chest on the same train line on which Zarutska was slaughtered.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released more details on Saturday, including the name of the alleged attacker:

The post continues:

… Solarzano was quickly apprehended by officers shortly after the incident occurred.  Solarzano was transported to the division office where he was interviewed by detectives. At the conclusion of this interview, Solarzano was transported to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

 Solarzano is charged with:

  • Attempted First Degree Murder
  • Assault with Deadly Weapon Serious Injury          
  • Break/Enter Motor Vehicle                                    
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon                               
  • Intoxicated and Disruptive

The incident caught the attention of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy:

According to Gov. Josh Stein, there's been a surge in law enforcement since Zarutska's murder, called Operation Safe Season. The attacker in this case, however, seemed to have slipped through Operation Charlotte's Web.

You think of Charlotte now and think of being stabbed on the train.

New York has a brand. Charlotte has a brand.

***

