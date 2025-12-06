Man Stabbed in the Chest on Charlotte Light Rail by Illegal Alien

It was just a few months ago when people thought of Charlotte, North Carolina, as a quaint Southern city. Now it's known not only as a haven for illegal immigrants, as proved by ICE's Operation Charlotte's Web, but also for the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on Charlotte's light rail by a man who had been arrested and released 14 times.

Now, Charlotte is known for being the place to go to be stabbed on the train. On Friday night, a man was stabbed in the chest on the same train line on which Zarutska was slaughtered.

🚨#BREAKING: A person has just been stabbed in the chest on the Charlotte NC Light Rail and is now in critical condition.



This comes just 4 months after Iryna Zarutska was stabbed on the Charlotte Light Rail. pic.twitter.com/ZBs176Nk4M — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 6, 2025

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released more details on Saturday, including the name of the alleged attacker:

Case Update: Assault with a Deadly Weapon Investigation in the Eastway Division



As a result of the continued investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) Eastway Division Detectives identified Oscar Solarzano, 33, as a suspect in connection to this case.… — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 6, 2025

The post continues:

… Solarzano was quickly apprehended by officers shortly after the incident occurred. Solarzano was transported to the division office where he was interviewed by detectives. At the conclusion of this interview, Solarzano was transported to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. Solarzano is charged with: Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault with Deadly Weapon Serious Injury

Break/Enter Motor Vehicle

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Intoxicated and Disruptive

The incident caught the attention of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy:

Apparently, the death of Iryna Zarutska wasn't enough.



What is it going to take for @CLTMayor to remove violent criminals off the streets and protect her constituents?



The time to act is NOW. https://t.co/bSHDDw3L0B — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 6, 2025

According to Gov. Josh Stein, there's been a surge in law enforcement since Zarutska's murder, called Operation Safe Season. The attacker in this case, however, seemed to have slipped through Operation Charlotte's Web.

I just spoke with Chief Patterson about the horrific stabbing on the light rail this evening. Please join me in praying for the full recovery of the victim.



I am pleased that Chief Patterson was already surging law enforcement throughout Charlotte with Operation Safe Season,… — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) December 6, 2025

If people are still getting stabbed on the fucking light rail, then public safety is NOT your top priority.



Stop posturing. Stop lecturing. Stop hiding behind slogans and demonizing law enforcement.



Get your head out of your ass and crack down on violent criminals, NOW!!!!!… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 6, 2025

Such a top priority that you let a bill to keep repeat violent offenders behind bars sit on your desk for 10 days — chuck (@qcvol9798) December 6, 2025

Josh Stein be like:



Public Safety is such a high priority that I waited until the last day to sign Iryna’s Law! #ncpol — Please Not Roy (@PleaseNotRoy) December 6, 2025

How many times was the perp arrested and let out of jail so he could commit this crime? How many will have to be stabbed before you and your judge friends do something? — Sheila Benfield (@SSBenfield) December 6, 202

🚨#BREAKING: It has been revealed that the man who is charged with the stabbing on the Charlotte NC light rail last night is Oscar Solarzano.



Oscar is an illegal immigrant who was previously deported and then illegally entered the country AGAIN.



He is labelled as a WHITE MALE. pic.twitter.com/J1gGPWqIHT — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 6, 2025

All Latinos go into the system as “white.”



All middle eastern criminals go into the system as “white.”



The Afghan terrorist that shot the two national guardsmen was booked as “white.”



So, there are no reliable statistics on white crime. None. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) December 6, 2025

Right on cue. Feels like it will never end. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) December 6, 2025

Absolutely incredible that Charlotte NC’s entire brand is getting stabbed on public transportation by somebody who’s been arrested more times in the last year than most people have gotten laid in the past year — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 6, 2025

You think of Charlotte now and think of being stabbed on the train.

New York has a brand. Charlotte has a brand.

