Media Attempts to Turn the DC Terrorist Into the Victim (Dreamy Rolling Stone...

Judge James Boasberg Declines to Appear at Senate Hearing on Rogue Judges

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 03, 2025
Twitchy

Unfortunately, a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed. The hearing was called, "Impeachment: Holding Rogue Judges Accountable." It's not surprising that it was postponed, as America's best-known rogue judge, Judge James Boasberg, had declined to attend.

As we reported last week, Boasberg was demanding affidavits from any administration official involved in deporting the Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act and was considering contempt prosecution against DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Ilhan Omar Denies Marrying Her Brother, Asks If 'Your President' Isn’t a Pedophile
Brett T.
He really does need to go. This is the guy who ordered planeloads of illegal alien Venezuelan gang members to turn around in midair and return to Texas.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings.


JUDGES SENATE

