Judge James Boasberg Declines to Appear at Senate Hearing on Rogue Judges

Unfortunately, a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed. The hearing was called, "Impeachment: Holding Rogue Judges Accountable." It's not surprising that it was postponed, as America's best-known rogue judge, Judge James Boasberg, had declined to attend.

🚨JUST IN: Judge Boasberg DECLINED requests to testify at tomorrow's Senate hearing on "rogue judges" due to concerns about 'separation of powers 'and 'judicial ethics.' https://t.co/ISJbkvSrCh pic.twitter.com/pg5ZLvgIgX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 2, 2025

New: Judge Boasberg and Judge Boardman declined requests to testify at tomorrow's Senate hearing on "rogue judges" due to separation of powers and judicial ethics concerns, according to a letter obtained by the @DailyCaller News Foundation. — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) December 2, 2025

Was he subpoenaed or simply asked to appear? The Republicans need to subpoena him — Kevin Robot (@KevintheRobot) December 3, 2025

Those judges certainly don’t care about separation of powers when they run roughshod over the Trump administration acting like mini Presidents and going after Cabinet members with vindictiveness. But they won’t testify? — Jean (@jeaniegirlTN) December 2, 2025

As we reported last week, Boasberg was demanding affidavits from any administration official involved in deporting the Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act and was considering contempt prosecution against DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

🚨 BREAKING: Obama Judge Boasberg, the activist judge whose illegally STIFLES every move Trump makes, has REFUSED to testify at tomorrow’s Senate hearing on rogue judges



THIS IS BULLSHlT!



Subpoena him, FORCE him to appear, and if he doesn’t, ARREST HIM!



Enough is enough! pic.twitter.com/F5U258E7uF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 2, 2025

He is the poster child for rogue judges and needs to be made an example of.



His arrogance is astounding. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) December 2, 2025

Another tough guy behind the robe but a pussy when he’s the one being questioned — Beard Vet (@Beardvet) December 2, 2025

He can’t answer questions under oath without perjuring himself.



He knows he’ll end up catching charges. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 2, 2025

He thinks he’s the President and Commander-in-Chief.



Someone needs to put him in his place.



And at this point, his place is a jail cell. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 2, 2025

These judges play politics but hide behind “ethics” when it’s time to answer for it. Subpoena him. — harparr (@harparr1) December 2, 2025

He fancies himself more powerful than the President and the Senate. He's got to go. — Life of Brian (@BrianXPlaid) December 2, 2025

He really does need to go. This is the guy who ordered planeloads of illegal alien Venezuelan gang members to turn around in midair and return to Texas.

