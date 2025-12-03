Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture

Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 03, 2025
ImgFlip

As we reported way back in 2018, dozens of German women reported being sexually assaulted on New Year’s Eve, allegedly by men of “Arab or North African” descent. In response, ARD, a consortium of public TV and radio stations, published an illustrated guide showing Germany’s new immigrant population how women are to be treated in Germany.

Is that part of the "cultural enrichment" we've been hearing about?

End Wokeness reports that a man in Minnesota abducted and raped a 12-year-old girl. St. Paul Islamic Center wrote a letter of support for the man, saying he had not "assimilated into non-Somali culture."

The letter from the Islamic Center reads, in full:

We, the undersigned members of the Somali community, write this letter to express our strong and heartfelt support for Qalinle Dirie, a member of our community.

Many of us first met Qalinle through our shared journey as Somali refugees — arriving in this country with little more than hope and the determination to rebuild our lives. Like so many of us, Qalinle has faced the challenge of starting over in a new culture: learning English, adjusting to a fast-paced system, and raising children in an environment far different from the one we grew up in.

Before this situation, Qalinle was known as a devoted family man and an outgoing person who would talk to anyone he came across in the community. Whether taking his children to school or a park, we witnessed his love for his family and kids. Many of us also know how close he is to his grandmother. He is her support line. Many of us have been to his home, worked with him, or met him in different community activities. Each time, Qalinle was a kind and outgoing human being.

He has also been an active volunteer in our mosque, Al-Ihsan Islamic Center, where he regularly visited during Friday prayers, Ramadan, and community events. You’ll often find him helping elders find rides home or staying after to help clean up. His service has never been about recognition — just a quiet commitment to supporting the spaces that hold our community together.

Despite the financial pressures of life in the U.S., Qalinle also still managed to support needy family members back in Somalia. Whether it is helping with medical expenses or food, he consistently sent money home, even when his own resources were limited.

We respectfully ask that you consider the Qalinle we know — a caring father, a supportive grandson, a helpful neighbor, and a committed community member — when making your decision. He is deeply remorseful and has the full support of his family and community as he works to make this right.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

"A caring father, a supportive grandson, a helpful neighbor."

Qalinle Ibrahim Dirie, 42, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the abduction and rape of a 12-year-old girl in Minneapolis and sentenced to 12 years in prison in July 2025. He was arrested after a family member of the victim set a trap by pretending to be the girl and arranging a meeting via Snapchat.

He's a great guy aside from being a child rapist.

Where's that girl in Scotland with the axe and the knife? She's needed.

"Before this situation," Qalinle was known as a devoted family man. Which situation is that exactly? It isn't mentioned in the community letter of support.

***

