Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture

As we reported way back in 2018, dozens of German women reported being sexually assaulted on New Year’s Eve, allegedly by men of “Arab or North African” descent. In response, ARD, a consortium of public TV and radio stations, published an illustrated guide showing Germany’s new immigrant population how women are to be treated in Germany.

Advertisement

"Women are to be respected, no matter what they wear." German public TV @ARD_Presse publishes guide for refugees. pic.twitter.com/Jor6PpOp87 — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) January 18, 2016

Is that part of the "cultural enrichment" we've been hearing about?

End Wokeness reports that a man in Minnesota abducted and raped a 12-year-old girl. St. Paul Islamic Center wrote a letter of support for the man, saying he had not "assimilated into non-Somali culture."

Qalinle Ibrahm abducted a 12 year old in Minnesota and r*ped her



St. Paul IsIamic Center wrote a letter of community support, saying he has not "assimilated into non-Somali culture" pic.twitter.com/ZOrQC15ROI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 2, 2025

The letter from the Islamic Center reads, in full:

We, the undersigned members of the Somali community, write this letter to express our strong and heartfelt support for Qalinle Dirie, a member of our community. Many of us first met Qalinle through our shared journey as Somali refugees — arriving in this country with little more than hope and the determination to rebuild our lives. Like so many of us, Qalinle has faced the challenge of starting over in a new culture: learning English, adjusting to a fast-paced system, and raising children in an environment far different from the one we grew up in. Before this situation, Qalinle was known as a devoted family man and an outgoing person who would talk to anyone he came across in the community. Whether taking his children to school or a park, we witnessed his love for his family and kids. Many of us also know how close he is to his grandmother. He is her support line. Many of us have been to his home, worked with him, or met him in different community activities. Each time, Qalinle was a kind and outgoing human being. He has also been an active volunteer in our mosque, Al-Ihsan Islamic Center, where he regularly visited during Friday prayers, Ramadan, and community events. You’ll often find him helping elders find rides home or staying after to help clean up. His service has never been about recognition — just a quiet commitment to supporting the spaces that hold our community together. Despite the financial pressures of life in the U.S., Qalinle also still managed to support needy family members back in Somalia. Whether it is helping with medical expenses or food, he consistently sent money home, even when his own resources were limited. We respectfully ask that you consider the Qalinle we know — a caring father, a supportive grandson, a helpful neighbor, and a committed community member — when making your decision. He is deeply remorseful and has the full support of his family and community as he works to make this right. Thank you for your time and consideration.

"A caring father, a supportive grandson, a helpful neighbor."

Qalinle Ibrahim Dirie, 42, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the abduction and rape of a 12-year-old girl in Minneapolis and sentenced to 12 years in prison in July 2025. He was arrested after a family member of the victim set a trap by pretending to be the girl and arranging a meeting via Snapchat.

Forgive my cultural ignorance here but is this letter just openly saying that raping 12 year old girls *is* Somali culture? https://t.co/MoHEuEvkmM — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) December 2, 2025

He's a great guy aside from being a child rapist.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2025

No one, native or foreign born, wants to have to hide their daughters from immigrants. That needs to be a red line. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 3, 2025

Finland came up with the solution! Why didn't they try it in MN?? https://t.co/2eqmQZw5uP — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) December 2, 2025

Where's that girl in Scotland with the axe and the knife? She's needed.

So are they saying that’s Somali culture — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) December 2, 2025

Advertisement

Meanwhile… this legitimate response to raping TWELVE YEAR OLDS from someone who says “Somalia is Minnesota and Minnesota is Somalia” 😳 https://t.co/RszlTyCrqW pic.twitter.com/z8yxkfj0eh — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) December 3, 2025

"Before this situation," Qalinle was known as a devoted family man. Which situation is that exactly? It isn't mentioned in the community letter of support.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.