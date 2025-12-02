Political Strategist Informs Us No One Gets Preventive MRIs

As Twitchy reported on Monday, political strategist Chris D. Jackson is still angry with CNN's Jake Tapper for writing a book about how Joe Biden would be in a wheelchair by now. Jackson posted two photos, one of Biden and one of Donald Trump, and asked who looked older. Of course, Biden was posing and smiling for his photo. The process was pretty selective.

Jackson is continuing his quest to make Trump sound like he's knocking on death's door. He seemed to concur with Gov. Tim Walz, who demanded the release of Trump's MRI:

The President is unwell. Release the MRI results. pic.twitter.com/Kw9RGEjLmL — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 30, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did release the MRI results, reporting that everything was normal:

As part of President Donald J. Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health. The purpose of this imaging is preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function.

OK, Leavitt said that both his cardiovascular and abdominal systems were in good working order. But why did Trump have an MRI in the first place? As Jackson insists, there's no such thing as "preventative MRIs."

No one gets preventative MRIs. 🙄 https://t.co/SoCxO1tVIf — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 1, 2025

My wife has a preventative MRI tomorrow. https://t.co/uKVRKHZJzj — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 2, 2025

You literally have no idea what you're talking about.



Embarrassing. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 2, 2025

I just had a preventative MRI last week. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 2, 2025

Our concierge practice recommends them, and we've had several. — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) December 2, 2025

Wrong,, I know from personal experience, my wife and both get them done for prevention. — Stephen Burkholder (@SBurkholder7) December 2, 2025

Holy crap you’re misinformed. I’ve had a couple. Nearly anyone who gets “executive physicals” or has a concierge doctor will also. — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) December 1, 2025

My brother does, every year. It’s his choice. — suzy (@Suzy_1776) December 2, 2025

I get one every year. My doctor prescribed it because I am an ex-smoker. — Wes Warner (@WesWarner11) December 2, 2025

It’s called a baseline test. It is used as a comparison. — Motormouth (@LadyBonBon) December 2, 2025

There’s an entire company named Prunovo that markets this as a business. — Vettesetter (@vettesetter) December 2, 2025

I'll tell my oncologist to cancel mine that I'm getting later this month. — Vin Tanner (@VinTanner417682) December 2, 2025

I’ve had one done. Always good to get things checked to make sure there are no issues in certain areas. — MICHAEL Murdock 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@docmurdock) December 2, 2025

Sir, they run ads on YouTube for a preventative scan that anyone can order and pay for, what are you talking about? — Psalms 73 (@naryamie9) December 2, 2025

Delete your post — Vee Parr (@proseccogirly) December 2, 2025

He's not going to delete his post, although he should.

Editor’s Note: The Democrats are trying again with the narrative that President Trump is seriously ill.

