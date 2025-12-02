Senator 'Corrects' Josh Hawley on National Guard Shooter Being Admitted Under Biden
Political Strategist Informs Us No One Gets Preventive MRIs

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 02, 2025
AngieArtist

As Twitchy reported on Monday, political strategist Chris D. Jackson is still angry with CNN's Jake Tapper for writing a book about how Joe Biden would be in a wheelchair by now. Jackson posted two photos, one of Biden and one of Donald Trump, and asked who looked older. Of course, Biden was posing and smiling for his photo. The process was pretty selective.

Jackson is continuing his quest to make Trump sound like he's knocking on death's door. He seemed to concur with Gov. Tim Walz, who demanded the release of Trump's MRI:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did release the MRI results, reporting that everything was normal:

As part of President Donald J. Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health. The purpose of this imaging is preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function.

OK, Leavitt said that both his cardiovascular and abdominal systems were in good working order. But why did Trump have an MRI in the first place? As Jackson insists, there's no such thing as "preventative MRIs."

Senator 'Corrects' Josh Hawley on National Guard Shooter Being Admitted Under Biden
Brett T.
He's not going to delete his post, although he should.

***

Editor’s Note: The Democrats are trying again with the narrative that President Trump is seriously ill.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP KAROLINE LEAVITT TIM WALZ

