Time to Play 'Which President Looks Old?' in Two Photos From This Weekend

This is a pretty pathetic attempt to make President Donald Trump look like the one impaired by age. As we reported last week, The New York Times published what CNN's Brian Stelter called a "seemingly undeniable," "data-driven, almost clinical" piece about how Trump was slowing down. For example, Trump has appeared in only 1,029 official events since being sworn in.

Anyone can pick any two images from Google and put them side by side. Political strategist Chris D. Jackson is still angry with CNN's Jake Tapper for writing a book about how Joe Biden would be in a wheelchair by now.

📸 Both of these photos were taken this weekend.



And remember: Jake Tapper and the media have spent the better part of the past year telling the country Joe Biden would be in a wheelchair by now while insisting Donald Trump was some sharp, vigorous eighty year old.



They didn’t… pic.twitter.com/98Z4xrQCuS — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 30, 2025

The post continues:

… just get it wrong. They cashed in. Biden was old, competent, and boring, and that didn’t fit their business model. Chaos did. So they boosted Trump, fed the outrage machine, and sold out our democracy for clicks and access. Never forget.

Yeah, never forget how Tapper and the rest of the legacy media boosted Trump to get him elected.

One after the nurse bathed and dressed him. One after he played 18 hikes of golf — flyoverland (@flyoverland) November 30, 2025

And remember: Only one is your President, Chris — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 1, 2025

You obviously have never seen the movie Weekend at Bernie’s — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) November 30, 2025

Did you guys see that debate? — dSt (@dlstphns) November 30, 2025

They should debate again — Wiggins (@RadioWiggins) December 1, 2025

It's a real mystery why George Clooney, who'd held a fundraiser for Biden's reelection, wrote that piece in the New York Times begging Biden to step aside and let someone else run.

We've all seen Biden bumbling, mumbling, and stumbling. Catching a photo of Trump pre-sneeze doesn't change that. — Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) December 1, 2025

Where is the LMAO button? How can anyone be so wrong and misleading and still have a platform? — Joe Kennedy, AKA on Truth @ JosepKennedy (@Freedom4USNow) December 1, 2025

We're not even guaranteed those shots were from this weekend. All we know is Biden is sitting down and posing for a photo. We guess we're back to arguing about "cheap fakes."

