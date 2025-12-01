Time to Play 'Which President Looks Old?' in Two Photos From This Weekend

Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents’ Pardon Powers
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 01, 2025
Yahoo

This is a pretty pathetic attempt to make President Donald Trump look like the one impaired by age. As we reported last week, The New York Times published what CNN's Brian Stelter called a "seemingly undeniable," "data-driven, almost clinical" piece about how Trump was slowing down. For example, Trump has appeared in only 1,029 official events since being sworn in.

Anyone can pick any two images from Google and put them side by side. Political strategist Chris D. Jackson is still angry with CNN's Jake Tapper for writing a book about how Joe Biden would be in a wheelchair by now.

The post continues:

… just get it wrong. They cashed in. Biden was old, competent, and boring, and that didn’t fit their business model. Chaos did.

So they boosted Trump, fed the outrage machine, and sold out our democracy for clicks and access.

Never forget.

Yeah, never forget how Tapper and the rest of the legacy media boosted Trump to get him elected.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It's a real mystery why George Clooney, who'd held a fundraiser for Biden's reelection, wrote that piece in the New York Times begging Biden to step aside and let someone else run.

We're not even guaranteed those shots were from this weekend. All we know is Biden is sitting down and posing for a photo. We guess we're back to arguing about "cheap fakes."

***

