State Senator Grateful for New Yorkers Who Mobilized to Obstruct ICE

As our own Sam J. reported on Sunday, Rep. Dan Goldman claimed that "any chaos and violence in NYC involving ICE is instigated by ICE." He said that after agitators blocked the exits of a New York City parking garage where ICE vehicles were located. Yes, they instigated violence by parking their cars. Ironically, anti-ICE protesters like this one, who calls ICE agents masked thugs and calls for legislation to ban masks, wears a mask as she tells us the story of the great parking garage rebellion of 2025.

Advertisement

600 ICE agents were supposed to be deployed to Canal Street. Hundreds of New Yorkers gathered instead.



Quick summary by me: https://t.co/fzXu5zLZHn pic.twitter.com/WMlij9mlJ8 — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) November 29, 2025

Speaking of a "master class of community resistance," here are hundreds of people being trained by a group called "Hands Off NYC" to obstruct ICE operations.

NYC ICE RAID UPDATE: Yesterday’s ICE raid near Canal St. ended with protesters illegally blocking ICE agents in a parking garage for over an hour and throwing trash at NYPD.



“Hands off NYC” is one of the organizations that has been training NYers to do this.



Just last weekend… pic.twitter.com/NGdQ0Q7aaT — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) November 30, 2025

The post continues:

… they held a “training” in Manhattan where they instructed protesters on how to “resist” aka block federal immigration raids in New York City. This organization, whose primary organizer is Indivisible (the same org that received over $7.2 million from George Soros) has been holding these trainings every weekend. Complete with whistles they hand out and instructions for “code” that protesters can use to help illegals flee ICE while NYers obstruct federal agents. They allege that “500 New Yorkers” attended their training last weekend and at the end they broke up into groups based on their neighborhood. They create Signal group chats so they can quickly communicate and mobilize and have stated that they are committed to building” rapid response networks borough by borough”. They are set to hold upcoming trainings in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn within the next coming weeks and shared posts celebrated yesterday’s illegal actions on their official Instagram page. Here are some of the other Instagram pages who coordinated to mobilize protesters for yesterday’s mobbing of federal officials: Flood the streets NYC 50501 Movement New York Immigration Coalition Immigration Coalition

Here's the GOP minority whip of the New York City Council:

This is at best organized crime. More accurately it can be described as training domestic terror cells for revolutionary action.



Either way these groups and everyone associated with them can and should be rolled up and subject to the harshest possible consequences https://t.co/T6jXmtY4AK — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) December 1, 2025

New York State Senator Julia Salazar disagrees and says she's grateful for all of the New Yorkers who quickly mobilized to block ICE.

Grateful to all of the New Yorkers who quickly mobilized, put their safety on the line, and protected their immigrant neighbors against ICE's expected raids.



They sent a clear message to the masked ICE agents hiding in the garage: get out of our city. https://t.co/60w5m4iqcT — NYS Senator Julia Salazar (@SalazarSenate) November 29, 2025

Insurrectionists. — Czech One Two (@corrcomm) December 1, 2025

You realize you are encouraging people to get arrested and adversely affect their lives from an elected position. — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) December 1, 2025

rULe oF LaW — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 30, 2025

Ok so this is actually illegal. — Connor Vasile (@connor_vasile) December 1, 2025

Advertisement

You should go to jail for encouraging this insurrection — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) November 30, 2025

This is obstructing federal law enforcement operations — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) November 30, 2025

You support people breaking the law? — Jamie Sue, RN (@MAGAnurseRN) November 30, 2025

Talk about following illegal orders… — Derek (@beckcpo) December 1, 2025

So you’re declaring open rebellion against the federal government? Good luck with that — BOBBY MARS (@bobby_on_mars) December 1, 2025

You know what you have posted is treasonous. You are a disgrace to our country and the hard working Americans you are supposed to represent. — Tj (@TjMotorad) December 1, 2025

News flash.

Your city is in America.



America has laws.

The majority of us voted for this.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. 🇺🇸 — Lester (@LSS_VLD) November 30, 2025

"Get out of our city"? That's what ICE has been trying to do with all of the illegal aliens living there — get them out of the city. If not outright illegal, it's not a good look for an elected official to cheer on insurrectionists breaking the law. And yes, she's the chair of the Crime Victims, Crime, and Correction Committee.

Advertisement

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.