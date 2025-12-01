State Senator Grateful for New Yorkers Who Mobilized to Obstruct ICE

CNN’s Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 01, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

As our own Sam J. reported on Sunday, Rep. Dan Goldman claimed that "any chaos and violence in NYC involving ICE is instigated by ICE." He said that after agitators blocked the exits of a New York City parking garage where ICE vehicles were located. Yes, they instigated violence by parking their cars. Ironically, anti-ICE protesters like this one, who calls ICE agents masked thugs and calls for legislation to ban masks, wears a mask as she tells us the story of the great parking garage rebellion of 2025.

Speaking of a "master class of community resistance," here are hundreds of people being trained by a group called "Hands Off NYC" to obstruct ICE operations.

The post continues:

… they held a “training” in Manhattan where they instructed protesters on how to “resist” aka block federal immigration raids in New York City.

This organization, whose primary organizer is Indivisible (the same org that received over $7.2 million from George Soros) has been holding these trainings every weekend. Complete with whistles they hand out and instructions for “code” that protesters can use to help illegals flee ICE while NYers obstruct federal agents.

They allege that “500 New Yorkers” attended their training last weekend and at the end they broke up into groups based on their neighborhood.

They create Signal group chats so they can quickly communicate and mobilize and have stated that they are committed to building” rapid response networks borough by borough”.

They are set to hold upcoming trainings in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn within the next coming weeks and shared posts celebrated yesterday’s illegal actions on their official Instagram page.

Here are some of the other Instagram pages who coordinated to mobilize protesters for yesterday’s mobbing of federal officials:

Flood the streets NYC

50501 Movement

New York Immigration Coalition

Immigration Coalition

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here's the GOP minority whip of the New York City Council:

New York State Senator Julia Salazar disagrees and says she's grateful for all of the New Yorkers who quickly mobilized to block ICE.

"Get out of our city"? That's what ICE has been trying to do with all of the illegal aliens living there — get them out of the city. If not outright illegal, it's not a good look for an elected official to cheer on insurrectionists breaking the law. And yes, she's the chair of the Crime Victims, Crime, and Correction Committee.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CNN's Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to Delegitimize the Press
Warren Squire
PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is Going to be JUST Like Kim Jong Un's
Doug P.
Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In the United States
Grateful Calvin
BURN Notice! Karoline Leavitt Compares NY Times Journo Vouching for Biden's Health to Her Trump Hit
Doug P.
Tom Nichols: In a More Serious World, Mark Kelly Would Replace Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense
Brett T.

