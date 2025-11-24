New York's Jose Vega: Send Cash ICE Took My Stepdad and Trump is...
Dave French Plays Dumb for Dems' Even Dumber Sedition Stunt

Candidate Aftyn Behn: Marrying and Having Children Is the Product of ‘Deeply Patriarchal Structures’

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 24, 2025
Meme

Wow, Tennessee Democrats really have quite the congressional candidate in Aftyn Behn. Just recently, audio emerged from a podcast in which she says she hates Nashville, part of which would be in her district. Behn has since tried to walk that back, saying, "I’ve cried in the Country Music Hall of Fame no less than 10 times," even though she says country music is one of the things she said she hated about Nashville.

We should be gracing you soon with a video of a screaming and sobbing Behn being removed from the governor's office.

But wait, there's more! Here's audio of Behn transcribing her dreams and saying that her mother told her never to have kids because of the sacrifices she'd have to make. In the South, it's hard to escape the "deeply patriarchal structures" of marriage and motherhood.

The post continues:

…up in a Cafeteria full of women and saying 'I don't want children. I want power!'"

Good luck with getting political power in Congress after all of this.

Not enough of them, though. She's the underdog in a deep-red district, and these old audio clips and videos aren't helping her with the locals.

***

