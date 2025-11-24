Candidate Aftyn Behn: Marrying and Having Children Is the Product of ‘Deeply Patriarchal Structures’

Wow, Tennessee Democrats really have quite the congressional candidate in Aftyn Behn. Just recently, audio emerged from a podcast in which she says she hates Nashville, part of which would be in her district. Behn has since tried to walk that back, saying, "I’ve cried in the Country Music Hall of Fame no less than 10 times," even though she says country music is one of the things she said she hated about Nashville.

We should be gracing you soon with a video of a screaming and sobbing Behn being removed from the governor's office.

But wait, there's more! Here's audio of Behn transcribing her dreams and saying that her mother told her never to have kids because of the sacrifices she'd have to make. In the South, it's hard to escape the "deeply patriarchal structures" of marriage and motherhood.

🚨 Democrat nominee for the upcoming TN07 special election Aftyn Behn condemns women who get married and start families-- saying it's the product of "deeply patriarchal structures":



"My therapist always asks me to transcribe my dreams and the recurring dream I've had is standing… pic.twitter.com/LTsYj0im7Q — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 24, 2025

The post continues:

…up in a Cafeteria full of women and saying 'I don't want children. I want power!'"

Good luck with getting political power in Congress after all of this.

Anyone who craves power that strongly should not have it.



If one has a noble goal and wanted the power to bring it about, that is a noble desire. But power for power's sake is certainly evil. — Ho Lee Kow (@HoLeeKow2) November 24, 2025

That bitch can kiss my glorious ass.



I'll take my husband and our four children over perpetual stank face. — Marielle Redclaw (@MarieleRedclaw) November 24, 2025

"Standing up to the patriarchy" is a email job, pointless meetings, boxed wine, SSRI's and multiple cats. — Pýþeas (@fjalladrengur) November 24, 2025

People who dream of power should be nowhere near it. — Chess Warrior (@ChessWarri42621) November 24, 2025

She needs a new therapist because this one isn’t working. — Cody (@Designed2Think) November 24, 2025

It's sad that the feminist lie has told women that having children is some sort of burden forced upon them by the patriarchy when having children is literally God's design for all of us whatever possible. — Michael Giannulis (@mikegiannulis) November 24, 2025

When you start an answer with ‘my therapist…’, I’ve heard enough . Nobody wants to know what you tell your therapist. — Scott Cowan (@sc0500) November 24, 2025

Yes, I don't care to represent and serve those who elect me, I'm simply here to amass power over those same people.

Perfect description of the modern day politician . — Clarence Jordan (@ClarenceJorda13) November 24, 2025

The joke's on her, the ultimate power is being able to bring new life into this world. — JudgyJudy (@JudyJudgy) November 24, 2025

Marxists always attack the nuclear family first. — Pliny the Middle Child 🇺🇸 (@FellFister13) November 24, 2025

A mother looks at her own daughter and tells her to never have kids. It's no wonder she's fucked up. — Mighty Joe Nolan👑🛡 (@MightyJoeNolan) November 24, 2025

Must be working, she looks radiant with happiness — TheArmedGardener (@Cheeky1iam) November 24, 2025

She is appealing to the white liberal women in her area which there are plenty of. — Grump (@Grumpzone88) November 24, 2025

Not enough of them, though. She's the underdog in a deep-red district, and these old audio clips and videos aren't helping her with the locals.

