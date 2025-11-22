CNN Does Puff Piece on Woman Who Rammed Border Patrol Vehicle in Chicago

As we reported back in October, Marimar Martinez and one other suspect in the ramming of an ICE vehicle were set free at a detention hearing. Martinez was shot five times. A judge has now dismissed the charges against her, and CNN talked to her and her lawyer in a four-and-a-half-minute puff piece that tries to absolve her of any wrongdoing. She says that as a Mexican American, she was compelled to honk her horn to let her neighbors know that ICE agents were near.
We especially like the shots of her pensively looking out the window. Very moving.
She was accused of ramming a Border Patrol vehicle in Chicago before an agent shot her and Homeland Security branded her a domestic terrorist.— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) November 22, 2025
Now, a judge has dismissed the charges against her and Marimar Martinez tells me, "I'm a survivor." pic.twitter.com/3keV4QvWTN
Shocking how CNN didn’t show the other video. It’s there for everyone to see.— RayRanger (@RayFern61471362) November 22, 2025
Her ass should be in jail.— FriedasMom7 (@FMom761967) November 22, 2025
More charges should be filed— Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) November 22, 2025
We all saw the videos why yall always lying and glorifying subversive criminals— Film is the canvas of dreams ™ (@FilmSchoolRooki) November 22, 2025
FAFO 👏👏👏— Timothy (@tme_1975) November 22, 2025
Too bad. Maybe next time don’t impede the law. You’re welcome. 😉🇺🇸— RedKromer (@RedKromer) November 22, 2025
This all could have been avoided had she just stayed out of the federal agents business.— Duane Rice (@DuaneRice10) November 22, 2025
I hope federal charges are brought.— Bridgett Eckerle (@auntbepatriot) November 22, 2025
SO, wait, did the Border Patrol just shoot at a random car because they felt like it?— BLACK DUMPLING™ (@BlackDumpling) November 22, 2025
Or is this yet ANOTHER example of a corrupt Democrat "judge"?
I mean, she actually did ram her vehicle into a border patrol vehicle.— Savage0914 (@ssavage0914) November 22, 2025
And she was armed, wasn’t she?
🤷♀️
She did have a legally owned firearm in the car, but reportedly never touched it during the incident.
What a crazy world we live in. She should be in jail.— Bee 🐝🇺🇸 (@bczswartz) November 22, 2025
Are we supposed to feel bad for her?— Ken W. (@tampa_npa) November 22, 2025
Love the whole warm and fuzzy lie that she was delivering clothes to a shelter mantra.
They left out the fact where she lost her mind and decided to ram a federal vehicle because she’s upset they’re in her neighborhood.
The MSM is horrible!
She was just honking her horn to warn her neighbors that ICE was in town.
By the way, the interviewer, Omar Jimenez, is the same guy from the "Firery but mostly peaceful" meme.
