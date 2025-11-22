CNN Does Puff Piece on Woman Who Rammed Border Patrol Vehicle in Chicago

As we reported back in October, Marimar Martinez and one other suspect in the ramming of an ICE vehicle were set free at a detention hearing. Martinez was shot five times. A judge has now dismissed the charges against her, and CNN talked to her and her lawyer in a four-and-a-half-minute puff piece that tries to absolve her of any wrongdoing. She says that as a Mexican American, she was compelled to honk her horn to let her neighbors know that ICE agents were near.

Advertisement

We especially like the shots of her pensively looking out the window. Very moving.

She was accused of ramming a Border Patrol vehicle in Chicago before an agent shot her and Homeland Security branded her a domestic terrorist.



Now, a judge has dismissed the charges against her and Marimar Martinez tells me, "I'm a survivor." pic.twitter.com/3keV4QvWTN — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) November 22, 2025

Shocking how CNN didn’t show the other video. It’s there for everyone to see. — RayRanger (@RayFern61471362) November 22, 2025

Her ass should be in jail. — FriedasMom7 (@FMom761967) November 22, 2025

More charges should be filed — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) November 22, 2025

We all saw the videos why yall always lying and glorifying subversive criminals — Film is the canvas of dreams ™ (@FilmSchoolRooki) November 22, 2025

FAFO 👏👏👏 — Timothy (@tme_1975) November 22, 2025

Too bad. Maybe next time don’t impede the law. You’re welcome. 😉🇺🇸 — RedKromer (@RedKromer) November 22, 2025

This all could have been avoided had she just stayed out of the federal agents business. — Duane Rice (@DuaneRice10) November 22, 2025

I hope federal charges are brought. — Bridgett Eckerle (@auntbepatriot) November 22, 2025

SO, wait, did the Border Patrol just shoot at a random car because they felt like it?



Or is this yet ANOTHER example of a corrupt Democrat "judge"? — BLACK DUMPLING™ (@BlackDumpling) November 22, 2025

I mean, she actually did ram her vehicle into a border patrol vehicle.



And she was armed, wasn’t she?



🤷‍♀️ — Savage0914 (@ssavage0914) November 22, 2025

She did have a legally owned firearm in the car, but reportedly never touched it during the incident.

What a crazy world we live in. She should be in jail. — Bee 🐝🇺🇸 (@bczswartz) November 22, 2025

Are we supposed to feel bad for her?



Love the whole warm and fuzzy lie that she was delivering clothes to a shelter mantra.



They left out the fact where she lost her mind and decided to ram a federal vehicle because she’s upset they’re in her neighborhood.



The MSM is horrible! — Ken W. (@tampa_npa) November 22, 2025

She was just honking her horn to warn her neighbors that ICE was in town.

By the way, the interviewer, Omar Jimenez, is the same guy from the "Firery but mostly peaceful" meme.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.