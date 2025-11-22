CNN Does Puff Piece on Woman Who Rammed Border Patrol Vehicle in Chicago

Boomers Gather at Church in Charlotte to Practice Obstructing ICE Agents
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on November 22, 2025
Journalism meme

As we reported back in October, Marimar Martinez and one other suspect in the ramming of an ICE vehicle were set free at a detention hearing. Martinez was shot five times. A judge has now dismissed the charges against her, and CNN talked to her and her lawyer in a four-and-a-half-minute puff piece that tries to absolve her of any wrongdoing. She says that as a Mexican American, she was compelled to honk her horn to let her neighbors know that ICE agents were near.

We especially like the shots of her pensively looking out the window. Very moving.

She did have a legally owned firearm in the car, but reportedly never touched it during the incident.

She was just honking her horn to warn her neighbors that ICE was in town.

By the way, the interviewer, Omar Jimenez, is the same guy from the "Firery but mostly peaceful" meme.

***

