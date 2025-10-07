Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing

Well, this isn't surprising. Two people arrested for ramming ICE vehicles with their cars on October 4 in Chicago have been set free after a detention hearing on Tuesday, as the judge thought neither posed a flight risk. The prosecutor did, however, call their actions "extremely dangerous and extremely reckless." But no big deal, we guess.

We noticed that nowhere in this local news coverage does it mention that "vehicle-ramming suspect" Marimar Martinez had a (legal) loaded semiautomatic rifle with her. We wonder how she and Anthony Ruiz will spend their time until their next court date.

The judge deemed their actions "extremely dangerous and extremely reckless", but she released them... pic.twitter.com/lgtcQ9yBJF — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 7, 2025

Reckless? It was a premeditated attack. It wasn’t a bunch of kids out on a Friday night, drinking down by the lake and doing stupid stuff. — GranTorino (@GranTorinoNY) October 7, 2025

Asinine. They should have been remanded. — Peter Forcelli- Author (@Forcelli_Pete) October 7, 2025

Not exactly FAFO is it?



No deterrent at all. Recipe for escalation. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) October 7, 2025

I guess they were just out for a Sunday drive. They should be in Federal custody, as they have hospital staff available for her.



Wrong place, wrong time doesn't add up to the videos that are readily available on the internet, that is for sure.



Let them burn — Michael Little (@retiredkyng) October 7, 2025

She was able to make it to the hearing despite her wounds.

Judge who?



If you're a resident in this district you should familiarize yourself with who's returning these people back into your community. — Sig (@Over_Taxed_X) October 7, 2025

That's because they are the left's shock troops and we're at war. The left absolutely believes we're at war and is acting as such. The right are morons and think that everything is the same as it was 30 years ago. The right needs to wake up. — Uber_Nerd 🇺🇸 (@NerdistExtreme) October 7, 2025

Wow! Unbelievable! And so many said this was federal so they would not get out of jail! 🤫 — pearljohn (@mjohn55) October 7, 2025

She put them back on the battlefield.

Same tactic as 2020. — Stevenson 🇺🇸 (@Stevenson1776oo) October 7, 2025

What a ridiculous thing to do! They are a flight risk as well as likely to reoffend! They should be held without bail! — Bill Stuart (@BullseyePhoto) October 7, 2025

Why weren’t they charged in federal court? — Clint Howard (@ClintHoward5) October 7, 2025

Guess the judges are waiting for a truly lethal encounter. — WiseMonkey (@SoCalObserver) October 7, 2025

This was a targeted, terrorist attack against federal agents. But as someone above said, the judge decided to let the "shock troops" free to go back to what they were doing — trying to kill ICE agents.

