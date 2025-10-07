Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing

Jack Smith Spied on Senate Republicans, X Unimpressed by Republican 'Outrage'
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 07, 2025
Twitchy

Well, this isn't surprising. Two people arrested for ramming ICE vehicles with their cars on October 4 in Chicago have been set free after a detention hearing on Tuesday, as the judge thought neither posed a flight risk. The prosecutor did, however, call their actions "extremely dangerous and extremely reckless." But no big deal, we guess.

We noticed that nowhere in this local news coverage does it mention that "vehicle-ramming suspect" Marimar Martinez had a (legal) loaded semiautomatic rifle with her. We wonder how she and Anthony Ruiz will spend their time until their next court date.

She was able to make it to the hearing despite her wounds.

This was a targeted, terrorist attack against federal agents. But as someone above said, the judge decided to let the "shock troops" free to go back to what they were doing — trying to kill ICE agents.

***

