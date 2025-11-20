Reuters via CBS News: Trump Does Not Want to Execute Members of Congress

Sedition is the word of the day, thanks to a video put out by senators and members of Congress urging members of the military to defy illegal orders from the Trump administration. What illegal orders? They can't say. As Cynical Publius explained, they're not trying to remind service members to defy illegal orders; they're trying to convince service members that the orders being given to them are illegal.

As we reported, CNN's Jake Tapper chipped in with his level-headed take worthy of a cable news anchor:

Update: now he’s suggesting the Democratic lawmakers should be executed. https://t.co/pGDmb2bBCC pic.twitter.com/MqJTIWwUh9 — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 20, 2025

No, he's suggesting that the Democratic lawmakers not commit acts of sedition.

To clear things up, Reuters reports that, according to the White House, President Trump does not want to execute members of Congress.

Per @Reuters: TRUMP DOES NOT WANT TO EXECUTE MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, WHITE HOUSE SAYS — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) November 20, 2025

Ed O'Keefe, CBS News White House correspondent, was good enough to pass that along.

I wish he would quit teasing us. — Brandon (@Trash_Man84) November 20, 2025

Damn... and I already got the popcorn. — E Weeks (@EWeeks454188) November 20, 2025

Ooh FFS Ed….🤨 — Susu (@SusuSem) November 20, 2025

And the White House was already dragging the gallows out of the storage basement.

Same ol Trump. Get everyone's hopes up then pull the rug — Greg Stinson (@GregStinson) November 20, 2025

That is too bad because many of us would support that. — Jon (@jonc07181) November 20, 2025

Ah damn, I thought shit was about to get fun. Oh well, maybe next time. https://t.co/eAz6FGOYyg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2025

Most of O'Keefe's followers are suggesting that Trump is actually sending a message to his January 6 insurrectionist buddies to hang the seditionists for him. The funniest ones are mad at O'Keefe for "sanewashing" Trump's post after he was so tough on President Joe Biden during his administration.

Or just maybe, Trump was trying to point out the seriousness of the crime.

