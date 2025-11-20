School Principal and Brother Charged With Conspiracy to Harm ICE Agents and Law...
President Donald Trump Gives Each Freed Israel Hostage a Presidential Challenge Coin
Cynical Publius: The Dems Are Up to Their Usual Obfuscation With Their Sedition...
‘Cancer Sucks:’ An Update on ‘Nate the Lawyer’
Rep. Al Green Says We Can't Let Anything Get in the Way of...
Step Aside, Babylon Bee! This Is 'Accidentally the Funniest Thing That Newsom's Office...
Karoline Leavitt Torches Media for Not Focusing on the REAL Danger With the...
New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Transformation to Annoying Lefty Almost COMPLETE As She Whines Ab...
Hakeem Jeffries Goes Full Obama-Spin When Asked About Epstein Donating to His Campaign...
Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About...
The Great Minnesota Heist: Billions in Taxes Laundered Through Fake Autism Centers to...
Minnesota Needs a New Governor
'Why to Never Invite Gavin Newsom': Fire Breaks Out at COP30 Climate Change...

Reuters via CBS News: Trump Does Not Want to Execute Members of Congress

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on November 20, 2025
Twitchy/SJ

Sedition is the word of the day, thanks to a video put out by senators and members of Congress urging members of the military to defy illegal orders from the Trump administration. What illegal orders? They can't say. As Cynical Publius explained, they're not trying to remind service members to defy illegal orders; they're trying to convince service members that the orders being given to them are illegal.

Advertisement

As we reported, CNN's Jake Tapper chipped in with his level-headed take worthy of a cable news anchor:

No, he's suggesting that the Democratic lawmakers not commit acts of sedition.

To clear things up, Reuters reports that, according to the White House, President Trump does not want to execute members of Congress.

Ed O'Keefe, CBS News White House correspondent, was good enough to pass that along.

And the White House was already dragging the gallows out of the storage basement.

Recommended

School Principal and Brother Charged With Conspiracy to Harm ICE Agents and Law Enforcement
Brett T.
Advertisement

Most of O'Keefe's followers are suggesting that Trump is actually sending a message to his January 6 insurrectionist buddies to hang the seditionists for him. The funniest ones are mad at O'Keefe for "sanewashing" Trump's post after he was so tough on President Joe Biden during his administration.

Or just maybe, Trump was trying to point out the seriousness of the crime.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

School Principal and Brother Charged With Conspiracy to Harm ICE Agents and Law Enforcement
Brett T.
Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION
Sam J.
Cynical Publius: The Dems Are Up to Their Usual Obfuscation With Their Sedition Talk
Brett T.
New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees
justmindy
Step Aside, Babylon Bee! This Is 'Accidentally the Funniest Thing That Newsom's Office Has Ever Posted'
Doug P.
The Great Minnesota Heist: Billions in Taxes Laundered Through Fake Autism Centers to Somali Terrorists
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

School Principal and Brother Charged With Conspiracy to Harm ICE Agents and Law Enforcement Brett T.
Advertisement