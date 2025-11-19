Charlotte Teacher Says Only Four Students Showed Up for Homeroom During ICE Operations

As Twitchy reported this weekend, ICE began its operations in Charlotte, North Carolina, despite the mayor's efforts to freeze out the feds. Border Commander Greg Bovino said his men arrested more than 75 illegals in a matter of hours, breaking previous records.

WSOC's Joe Bruno reported that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools estimated that approximately 20,935 students were absent from school on Monday due to ICE's presence.

So a conservative estimate is that one-seventh of a major southern public school district is here illegally. https://t.co/lW2Ua4yHHA — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 18, 2025

Or maybe three-quarters. According to our man in North Carolina, Matt Van Swol, one elementary school teacher told the news that only four of his 16 students showed up for school.

🚨#BREAKING: A Charlotte NC elementary teacher has just admitted on live TV that of his classroom of 16 students, only 4 showed up to school after immigration raids in the city.



The school district is now confirming that 21% of all students did not show up.



This is insane... pic.twitter.com/5TkS3ykXUa — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 19, 2025

This just means that there were way too many illegals going to our public schools. — Grumpy Old Marine (@GrumpyMarine14) November 19, 2025

So ridiculous. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 19, 2025

Is it insane that 21% of the students were absent, or that there are that many illegal immigrants in the school system? — Mike Baxter (@mikebaxter2009) November 19, 2025

The illegal problem is much larger than we believe. — Jack Lee 🎰 (@JLee2028) November 19, 2025

How is that fair to the Americans that are bankrolling the schools? Americans pay for it and their kids get less support and attention because of people that aren't even supposed to be in this country. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 19, 2025

Your property taxes are funding free education for illegal immigrants while your kid's classroom sizes explode and your kid's teachers spend 50% of their day using translator apps to talk to students who can't speak English.



I know this, because they told me so.



Insane. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 19, 2025

Another North Carolina teacher shot a TikTok video of her classroom to show how many students were absent.

"My innocent babies …"

A North Carolina teacher has her elementary students lower their heads so she could record a TikTok video showing how many absences there were. pic.twitter.com/YrXlVFHBzv — ICE of TikTok (@ICEofTikTok) November 18, 2025

Now communist government school teachers are using students as political props.

Disgusting. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) November 19, 2025

Eye opening. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 19, 2025

I'm sorry they have bad parents. — Jamie K. Wilson (@jamiekwil) November 19, 2025

If ICE raids in the city lead to this many absences, we have an even bigger illegal immigration problem than we thought.

