CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride...
Brandon Johnson Says the Trump Administration Can’t Accept That the North Won the...
Border Commander Greg Bovino Responds to Woman Who Says She'll Stab ICE Agents...
ABC News Hid This Epstein Interview For Years And Nicki Minaj STUNS The...
Martha MacCallum Challenges Dem Calling for Military to Defy 'Illegal' Trump Orders and...
Del. Stacey Plaskett Tells CNN ‘There Are a Lot of People Who Have...
Here's Our 'Headline vs. What's Buried in the Story' Legacy Media Anti-ICE Spin...
Over Her Head: Jasmine Crockett Melts Down Because MAGA Did Not Turn on...
VIP
Chuck Schumer Gives Away the Dems' Upcoming Game on the Epstein Files
Oh, Honey, NO: Obama Bro Jon Lovett Gets BODIED By X for Demanding...
Trump Just Put the Entire Federal Reserve on Notice Through Poor Secretary Scott...
CNN Asks Hakeem Jeffries About Soliciting Money From Epstein AFTER He Was Convicted
Rep. Jim Jordan Goes Scorched Earth on Dems to Explain What Their Epstein...
Try Not to Get Whiplash During Jamie Raskin's FAST One-Eighty on Epstein When...

Charlotte Teacher Says Only Four Students Showed Up for Homeroom During ICE Operations

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 19, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported this weekend, ICE began its operations in Charlotte, North Carolina, despite the mayor's efforts to freeze out the feds. Border Commander Greg Bovino said his men arrested more than 75 illegals in a matter of hours, breaking previous records.

Advertisement

WSOC's Joe Bruno reported that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools estimated that approximately 20,935 students were absent from school on Monday due to ICE's presence.

Or maybe three-quarters. According to our man in North Carolina, Matt Van Swol, one elementary school teacher told the news that only four of his 16 students showed up for school.

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Challenges Dem Calling for Military to Defy 'Illegal' Trump Orders and Comes Up Empty
Doug P.
Advertisement

Another North Carolina teacher shot a TikTok video of her classroom to show how many students were absent.

"My innocent babies …"

If ICE raids in the city lead to this many absences, we have an even bigger illegal immigration problem than we thought.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Challenges Dem Calling for Military to Defy 'Illegal' Trump Orders and Comes Up Empty
Doug P.
CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride Flag (and People Have Thoughts)
Doug P.
Border Commander Greg Bovino Responds to Woman Who Says She'll Stab ICE Agents With a Screwdriver
Brett T.
Oh, Honey, NO: Obama Bro Jon Lovett Gets BODIED By X for Demanding Fealty to Politicians
Grateful Calvin
Brandon Johnson Says the Trump Administration Can’t Accept That the North Won the Civil War
Brett T.
Over Her Head: Jasmine Crockett Melts Down Because MAGA Did Not Turn on Trump for Dem SNAP Delay
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Martha MacCallum Challenges Dem Calling for Military to Defy 'Illegal' Trump Orders and Comes Up Empty Doug P.
Advertisement