ICE Storms the South as Charlotte's Mayor Fails to Freeze Out the Feds

It's like déjà vu all over again. Across the country, the story has been the same: Los Angeles, Boulder, and Chicago, ICE surges resources into a city for immigration enforcement operations, and left-wing mayors and other politicians lose their minds. Local police are prevented from assisting their federal partners, jailed illegal aliens with ICE retainers are released before they can be taken into federal custody. Lawsuits are filed, and protests are organized. The soft-on-crime leaders in deep blue cities do everything they can to obstruct ICE and protect criminal illegal aliens.

The latest example of Democrats putting illegals over citizens comes from Charlotte, North Carolina.

ICE raids underway in Charlotte as latest Trump immigration sweep leads to several arrests

Operation 'Charlotte's Web' netted dozens of arrests and had the city's mayor fed up with the feds.

Federal agents just hit a NEW RECORD for illegal alien arrests in Charlotte NC today



Border Commander Greg Bovino rallied his men, arresting over 75 illegals in just HOURS. One raid was at a Home Depot.



LET'S GO! The surge really is here.



Local Charlotte… pic.twitter.com/aZgZYM854G — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 16, 2025

Mayor Vi Lyles and her leftist minions were quick to let their illegal residents know that the city was doing everything it could to protect them from ICE.

Today, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Border Patrol will be in Charlotte conducting operations as early as this weekend and potentially into next week.



Today, the Sheriff's Office confirmed that Border Patrol will be in Charlotte conducting operations as early as this weekend and potentially into next week.

We still don’t know any details on where they may be operating and to what extent. I understand this news will create uncertainty and anxiety for many people in our community. Everyone in our community deserves to feel secure and I am committed to doing all that I can to inform our community, help make sure everyone feels safe, and understands their rights. It is also important that people understand CMPD is not involved in federal immigration activities, so people who need local law enforcement services should feel secure calling 911. There continues to be rumors about enforcement activities and I would ask that everyone refrain from sharing unverified information. Doing so creates more fear and uncertainty when we need to be standing together. We will continue to work with local and state partners to do what we can to ensure the safety of our community.

One would think that if she were truly concerned with the safety of her community, she would support ICE removing as many criminals as possible.

City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County Elected Officials Joint Statement pic.twitter.com/ML20HYEdOm — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) November 15, 2025

Border Patrol and ICE are currently arresting and stealing our community members off the streets in Charlotte. Donald Trump is single-handedly responsible for this heinous actions. PLEASE report any activity you see. And know that our party stand with ALL immigrant communities.

Charlotte City Councilor Juan Arias says he was an ILLEGAL ALIEN.



How do illegals become government officials?!



Wild.



.@ICEgov should look into this pic.twitter.com/IdXv1GhkBw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 15, 2025

City Councilman Juan Arias, who claims to have been an illegal alien, says ICE is more concerned with control than they are about removing criminals.

The results of the ICE operation say otherwise.

Criminal illegal aliens shop too…check out who was walking and shopping amongst American citizens today: a violent repeat offender!



Criminal illegal aliens shop too…check out who was walking and shopping amongst American citizens today: a violent repeat offender!

Our agents arrested this Honduran illegal alien with a violent criminal history: multiple simple assaults, shoplifting, and an aggravated felony…

DHS has released a list of criminal illegal aliens arrested in Charlotte NC during "Operation Charlotte's Web"...



Let's meet who Democrats want to keep in the country!



First up:



Jordan Castillo-Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from Costa Rica.



Jordan Castillo-Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from Costa Rica.

Meet Jose Ulloa-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested for MURDER!!!



He was ALSO RELEASED after authorities failed to honor the ICE detainer. pic.twitter.com/qYafcgUpP1 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 16, 2025

Meet Osman Armondo Paz-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras.



He was arrested for sex offenses with a child, indecent liberties with a child, and sex acts by a substitute parent/custodian.



He TOO was RELEASED after authorities failed to honor the ICE detainer. pic.twitter.com/B8QGEwJo2N — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 16, 2025

Felony assault, murder, and child sex offences. These are just a few examples of the fine, upstanding people whom Lyles and company are trying to protect from ICE.

Of course, no self-respecting deep blue city can properly protect illegal murderers and rapists from the clutches of ICE without a totally unplanned, completely organic protest.

🚨#BREAKING: An "Emergency Protest" against Border Patrol arresting violent criminal illegal aliens is currently taking place in Charlotte NC.



There was not a single "emergency protest" after the horrific killing of Iryna Zarutska on the light rail in Charlotte.



Not one. pic.twitter.com/zwS0M9WG5z — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 15, 2025

NOW: "F*ck Trump!" Anti-ICE protesters march in Charlotte NC



Crowd gathed at First Ward Park in Charlotte after federal agents detained people in multiple neighborhoods on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/PIeY8KhLwc — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 15, 2025

The pattern repeats itself, and like Chicago and the other blue cities before, we expect the lawsuits to come next.

We also expect that ICE will ignore the noise and continue to do its job.

So now stores are catering to illegals, instead of American citizens? Sounds like a store to avoid pic.twitter.com/QnPYXV16WD — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) November 16, 2025

ICE stormed Charlotte, and it made Vi Lyles' blood boil.

It was déjà vu all over again.

