ICE Storms the South as Charlotte's Mayor Fails to Freeze Out the Feds

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:30 PM on November 16, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

It's like déjà vu all over again. Across the country, the story has been the same: Los Angeles, Boulder, and Chicago, ICE surges resources into a city for immigration enforcement operations, and left-wing mayors and other politicians lose their minds. Local police are prevented from assisting their federal partners, jailed illegal aliens with ICE retainers are released before they can be taken into federal custody. Lawsuits are filed, and protests are organized. The soft-on-crime leaders in deep blue cities do everything they can to obstruct ICE and protect criminal illegal aliens.

The latest example of Democrats putting illegals over citizens comes from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Operation 'Charlotte's Web' netted dozens of arrests and had the city's mayor fed up with the feds.

Mayor Vi Lyles and her leftist minions were quick to let their illegal residents know that the city was doing everything it could to protect them from ICE.

We still don’t know any details on where they may be operating and to what extent. I understand this news will create uncertainty and anxiety for many people in our community. Everyone in our community deserves to feel secure and I am committed to doing all that I can to inform our community, help make sure everyone feels safe, and understands their rights. 

It is also important that people understand CMPD is not involved in federal immigration activities, so people who need local law enforcement services should feel secure calling 911. 

There continues to be rumors about enforcement activities and I would ask that everyone refrain from sharing unverified information. Doing so creates more fear and uncertainty when we need to be standing together. 

We will continue to work with local and state partners to do what we can to ensure the safety of our community.

One would think that if she were truly concerned with the safety of her community, she would support ICE removing as many criminals as possible.

City Councilman Juan Arias, who claims to have been an illegal alien, says ICE is more concerned with control than they are about removing criminals.

The results of the ICE operation say otherwise.

Felony assault, murder, and child sex offences. These are just a few examples of the fine, upstanding people whom Lyles and company are trying to protect from ICE.

Of course, no self-respecting deep blue city can properly protect illegal murderers and rapists from the clutches of ICE without a totally unplanned, completely organic protest.

The pattern repeats itself, and like Chicago and the other blue cities before, we expect the lawsuits to come next.

We also expect that ICE will ignore the noise and continue to do its job.

ICE stormed Charlotte, and it made Vi Lyles' blood boil.

It was déjà vu all over again. 

