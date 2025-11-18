Letitia James: Mortgage Fraud Charges Should Be Dropped Because of ‘Outrageous Government Conduct

Gov. Greg Abbott Designates Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR Terrorist Organizations
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on November 18, 2025
Meme

This is a good one. New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who campaigned on "getting Donald Trump," and childishly posted on Twitter the interest due on his nearly half-billion-dollar fine (that was thrown out by an appeals court), is saying that her case should be thrown out because of "outrageous government conduct." Not because she's not guilty, mind you, but because of outrageous government conduct.

CBS News reports:

New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawyers accused the Trump administration of "outrageous government conduct" on Monday, arguing the fraud charges against her were "patently unconstitutional" and intended to punish James for her opposition to President Trump.  

James is asking a judge to toss out her indictment with prejudice, meaning it could not be reintroduced. She was charged in October with bank fraud, with prosecutors accusing James — a longtime foe of Mr. Trump who sued him in civil court for fraud, which he has denied — of buying a home in Virginia and falsely calling it a second home instead of a rental property in order to get a lower interest rate.

"If this brazen, continuous disregard for the law and the Constitution is not outrageous government conduct, nothing is," James' lawyers wrote. They called her indictment a violation of the Fifth Amendment, which guarantees a right to due process.

It's almost as though James were claiming that the Trump administration was weaponizing the legal system against its political opposition, which is unheard of.

No one is above the law.

***

