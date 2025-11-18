Federal Agents Allegedly Arrest, Zip-Tie a 15-Year-Old at Work

So what — we've seen local news headlines that babies have been arrested by ICE at Home Depot. Now we're getting word from Operation: Charlotte's Web in Charlotte that the feds arrested a 15-year-old boy at his place of employment.

🚨 PINEVILLE, NC: Federal agents ARRESTED a 15-year-old employee at his job site. Witnesses stated that the teen initially ran, and was caught by agents, pinned down, and zip-tied. Are you ok with arresting a 15-year-old on the job? — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) Nov 17, 2025

That depends. There's a lot that the headlines don't tell you, and we're betting that's the case here.

🚨 CONTEXT: Story in Charlotte Observer doesn't mention his immigration status. The assumption is these Agents were arresting illegal aliens working at the grocery store. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) Nov 17, 2025

"Employment records listed him in his 20s."

Border Patrol has made statement that this illegal alien was 18 years old. via @CMDROpAtLargeCA Does that matter? Didn't we vote for ALL illegal aliens to be deported? — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) Nov 17, 2025

He was originally 15 or 16 years old, then his employer said he was in his 20s, and now Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino says he's 18.

What's disturbing is you lie with no facts. This illegal alien "juvenile" was 18 years old. He was not zip tied in the store, but led out where he tried escaping and was THEN zip tied. Lying like this needlessly incites the community thus increasing possibility of violence. — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) Nov 17, 2025

She has lied to many times and I kept pointing them out that she blocked me. So many liberals don't want to hear the truth, they just want to believe their worldview... truth be damned. Makes me so sad. — Matt Van Swol (@https://x.com/mattvanswol) Nov 17, 2025

Keep speaking the truth because you know they will continue to lie. — Leonard Soares (@@leonard_per) Nov 17, 2025

Don't care even if the lies were facts. I haven't seen a single story where they told the truth to what happened. — LostInCa (@LostInCa45) Nov 17, 2025

His employer said he's in his 20s. Does his employer know his legal status? Does he have a criminal record?

Arguing with made-up details online is like arguing with a GPS that thinks you’re in the ocean. Drama catches fire quick, but a tiny fact can put it out; wouldn’t life be easier if truth was as viral as outrage? — truth.phd (@truthdotphd) Nov 17, 2025

At least they're not claiming that ICE is arresting babies.

