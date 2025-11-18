Stacey Plaskett Talks About the Text She Received From Her Constituent, Jeffrey Epstein
Federal Agents Allegedly Arrest, Zip-Tie a 15-Year-Old at Work

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 18, 2025
imgflip

So what — we've seen local news headlines that babies have been arrested by ICE at Home Depot. Now we're getting word from Operation: Charlotte's Web in Charlotte that the feds arrested a 15-year-old boy at his place of employment.

That depends. There's a lot that the headlines don't tell you, and we're betting that's the case here.

"Employment records listed him in his 20s."

He was originally 15 or 16 years old, then his employer said he was in his 20s, and now Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino says he's 18.

His employer said he's in his 20s. Does his employer know his legal status? Does he have a criminal record?

At least they're not claiming that ICE is arresting babies.

BORDER PATROL ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NORTH CAROLINA

