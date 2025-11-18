Ted Lieu Says Photo of Flag on the Ground Behind Trump Is Symbolic of America in Decline

Do you know those times when someone catches a moment on film, and instantly, people are nominating it for the Pulitzer Prize? It's like when Sen. Chuck Schumer shared the photo that "Donald Trump doesn't want America to see" — demolition work being done on the East Wing in full view to clear the ground for the new White House ballroom. That photo generated a week or two's worth of outrage from Democrats and other progressives.

Well, forget all about that photo. This is the new Pulitzer Prize-winning image of the year … Trump walking from Marine One to the White House with the U.S. flag lowered in the background.

This should win a Pulitzer. A visibly defeated and worn Trump, with the American flag lying on the ground in the background. A symbol of his down fall, and the disgrace he has brought the American people. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/G5-0SqrXAAAd6yA?format=jpg&name=small — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) Nov 16, 2025

It probably will win a Pulitzer. The New York Times and Washington Post won Pulitzers for their groundbreaking investigation into the collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, after all.

A weak President, walking past a U.S. flag near the ground. America in decline under Trump. https://x.com/tedlieu/status/1990499954087866591/photo/1 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) Nov 16, 2025

Everyone on the Left is sharing the photo, and they're all getting proposed Community Notes:

The image from Nov 16, during Trump's arrival on Marine One & shows the U.S. flag lowered into a protective container. This protects it from the high wind wash caused by the helicopter. This follows U.S. Flag Code guidelines that prioritize preventing damage.

The flag was lowered for the Marine One landing on the South Lawn. The people in the background are retrieving it. In related news, Ted was a junior JAG who delivered coffee and fixed the copier in his brief Air Force stint. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) Nov 16, 2025

Look who showed up … Adam Kinzinger.

If this picture was of Obama, you know @FoxNews would do three weeks solid on why the flag was on the ground. At least three weeks — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) Nov 16, 2025

Kinzinger's almost correct. First, the flag never touched the ground. Second, it would be the rest of the mainstream media spending at least three weeks explaining why the flag was lowered.

Third, if it were Barack Obama, the photographer would have found some way to have positioned a halo around his head.

And if it were Joe Biden, he'd be wearing those super-wide clown shoes and be surrounded by a bunch of staffers to prevent any "cheap fakes" of our president in decline from getting out.

