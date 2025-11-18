Gov. Greg Abbott Designates Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR Terrorist Organizations
Yup. Experts Are Still STUPID. That's It, That's the Headline
HA! Tiffany Fong's Takedown of Eric Swalwell and His 'Checkmate, Mr. President' Post...
Ana Navarro SPEECHLESS After Scott Jennings OWNS Her in Debate About Dems' Corrupt...
Stephen Miller Slams NYC's Housing Giveaway: 40% of Rent-Controlled Units Occupied by Migr...
Bluesky Bubble Boy: Bill Maher Schools Patton Oswalt and His 'Sudden Amnesia' About...

Ted Lieu Says Photo of Flag on the Ground Behind Trump Is Symbolic of America in Decline

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on November 18, 2025
Twitter

Do you know those times when someone catches a moment on film, and instantly, people are nominating it for the Pulitzer Prize? It's like when Sen. Chuck Schumer shared the photo that "Donald Trump doesn't want America to see" — demolition work being done on the East Wing in full view to clear the ground for the new White House ballroom. That photo generated a week or two's worth of outrage from Democrats and other progressives.

Well, forget all about that photo. This is the new Pulitzer Prize-winning image of the year … Trump walking from Marine One to the White House with the U.S. flag lowered in the background.

It probably will win a Pulitzer. The New York Times and Washington Post won Pulitzers for their groundbreaking investigation into the collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, after all.

Everyone on the Left is sharing the photo, and they're all getting proposed Community Notes:

The image from Nov 16, during Trump's arrival on Marine One & shows the U.S. flag lowered into a protective container. 

This protects it from the high wind wash caused by the helicopter. This follows U.S. Flag Code guidelines that prioritize preventing damage.

Look who showed up … Adam Kinzinger.

Kinzinger's almost correct. First, the flag never touched the ground. Second, it would be the rest of the mainstream media spending at least three weeks explaining why the flag was lowered. 

Third, if it were Barack Obama, the photographer would have found some way to have positioned a halo around his head.

And if it were Joe Biden, he'd be wearing those super-wide clown shoes and be surrounded by a bunch of staffers to prevent any "cheap fakes" of our president in decline from getting out.

***

