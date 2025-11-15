VIP
Canadian Asks Why Truck Drivers Are Fired for Not Speaking English, Like Our...
Jennifer Welch: Trump Participated in Pedophilia Ring, Accuses Mike Johnson of 'Christian...
Atlantic Scribbler Conor Friedersdorf Forgets Obama Was Basically Jesus 2.0, Rails Against...
UN Official for Violence Against Women Claims No Palestinian Applauded Sexual Assault
PBS: Military Personnel Seeking Legal Counsel About the Missions Trump Has Assigned Them
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Has Votes to Impeach Trump and Avoid World War III
Democrat Senator’s Nasty Face-First Fall Has Well-Wishers Telling John Fetterman to ‘Get B...
Conference of Catholic Bishops Releases Video Decrying Trump’s Deportation Policies, Gets...
NAACP Head Claims Trump’s Whole Vision Is to Be Just Like Hitler
Derangerous Minds: Psychotherapist Says Majority of His Patients Can’t Stop Obsessing Over...
VIP
Caught Scrolling: CA Dem Brad Sherman Blames X Algorithms for Mid-Flight 'Adult Explicit...
Womanifest Destiny? Forty Percent of Females Want to Leave U.S. Behind to Live...
Peter Doocy Looks at Inflation Numbers for Biden vs. Trump's First Year and...
Like Totally Rad 80s Style Protest Tries to Jazzercise ICE Out of Portland

VICE: Forget 'Heterofatalism,' ‘Mankeeping’ Is What’s Keeping Women From Dating

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on November 15, 2025
Twitter

This summer, Jean Garnett had a piece in The New York Times Magazine called "The Trouble With Wanting Men." She even had a word for it: "heterofatalism." Garnett is now divorced and dating, so if it sounds like you're her type, get help:

Advertisement

I haven’t been dating long (just the other day my ex-husband and I received our Judgment of Divorce as an email attachment), but long enough to discover that I have a type. He is gentle, goofy, self-deprecating, rather deferential, a passionate humanist, a sweet guy, a “good guy.” He tends to signal, in various ways, his exemption from the tainted category of “men,” and it is perfectly understandable that he would wish to do so. It must be mildly embarrassing to be a straight man, and it is incumbent upon each of them to mitigate this embarrassment in a way that feels authentic to him.

He tends to signal his exemption from the tainted category of "men." Boy, she sounds like a catch.

Heterofatalism is so last summer. The reason more and more women are done with dating, according to VICE, is all of the hard work of "mankeeping": 

So if it were paid, it would be OK?

Ashley Fike writes for VICE:

Researchers at Stanford have finally given a name to something many women have been dealing with for years. It’s called mankeeping. And it’s helping explain why so many women are stepping away from dating altogether.

The Guardian calls mankeeping a modern extension of emotional labor, one that turns a partner into a life coach. This isn’t about avoiding vulnerability. It’s about refusing to carry someone else’s emotional weight while getting little to nothing in return. And there’s nothing wrong with feeling that way.

Recommended

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Has Votes to Impeach Trump and Avoid World War III
Brett T.
Advertisement

No, there's nothing wrong with feeling that way. Stay single.

Advertisement

The "research" suggests that men are trending toward having fewer friends, making their romantic partners take on the role of therapist.

Advertisement

We'd ask how old the author of this piece is, but she's just reporting on what Stanford researchers found out. How big a grant did they get to study why women are done with dating?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to highlight dubious "studies" to explain why more women are staying single.

Help us point and laugh by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Has Votes to Impeach Trump and Avoid World War III
Brett T.
Conference of Catholic Bishops Releases Video Decrying Trump’s Deportation Policies, Gets Schooled
Brett T.
Jennifer Welch: Trump Participated in Pedophilia Ring, Accuses Mike Johnson of 'Christian Signaling'
Brett T.
PBS: Military Personnel Seeking Legal Counsel About the Missions Trump Has Assigned Them
Brett T.
UN Official for Violence Against Women Claims No Palestinian Applauded Sexual Assault
Brett T.
Atlantic Scribbler Conor Friedersdorf Forgets Obama Was Basically Jesus 2.0, Rails Against POTUS Worship
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Has Votes to Impeach Trump and Avoid World War III Brett T.
Advertisement