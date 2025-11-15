NAACP Head Claims Trump’s Whole Vision Is to Be Just Like Hitler

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier today, Hunter Biden went on a podcast and said that President Donald Trump was not Hitler. You see, Hitler had an ideology and a grand plan. As we reported last month, Gov. JB Pritzker and MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace clarified that no Democrats had ever implied that Trump was Hitler, even though Rep Jasmine Crockett has called him "Temu Hitler."

The NAACP is still a true believer, though, and Charlotte Chapter President Rachel Dolezal … sorry, Corine Mack … laid it out straight the other day when she said at a press conference that Trump not only believes that Hitler was the greatest man ever on Earth, but that his whole vision is to be just like Hitler.

Matt Van Swol is right. It's funny how an NAACP president can say this and the media utterly brushes it off.

Not a SINGLE mainstream news outlet covered the fact that the SITTING PRESIDENT of the NAACP in Charlotte NC said that President Trump:



“Believes Hitler was the greatest man on earth. Whose whole vision is to be like Hitler and create 1940s Germany..."



Not. A. Single. One. pic.twitter.com/ezRmR1c55s — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 15, 2025

If Trump's whole vision is to be like Hitler, he's failing miserably. We don't know what this was a response to, but it could have been anything.

This isn’t politics, it’s dogma, they are not trying to convince you, they are trying to indoctrinate you, there hyper vigilance is cult like. It’s not about reality it’s about demonization, hence the unbridled hate, the face of hypocrisy. For the leaders it’s pure POWER — Brian Duncan (@zeekfilmaker) November 15, 2025

Vile and altogether reprehensible rhetoric … unacceptable … but these “privileged” ideologues will never be held accountable for any of their hatred and histrionics. — Jeff Holt (@JeffHolt4) November 15, 2025

The fact that no major outlet covered it is the headline. — Real Axel Vasa 🇺🇸 (@iamaxeIvasa) November 15, 2025

I believe Fox News did as exampled in the video you posted. — Bill Swineford (@BillPletcher1) November 15, 2025

With think that's from Fox's LiveNOW livestream on the internet. But we get the point. We certainly didn't hear about it. We understand the point, but a search for Mack calling Trump Hitler pulls up an Instagram post and an X post on Google … no headlines.

If it wasn't for a false narrative, some people world have no narrative at all. — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) November 15, 2025

I don’t think anyone wants 1940’s Germany. Unless you enjoy living off of food rations in a bomb shelter. This is just more evidence that the people complaining have no idea of what they are talking about. — Benjamin Drake (@BenjaminDrake4) November 15, 2025

These people would not endorse Winsome Sears… they literally endorsed a Democrat socialist Abigail..



So she can shut her NAACP mouth… — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) November 15, 2025

I miss the days when you only got the microphone if you were actually intelligent or genuinely funny. — Brooke Gossett (@luvgod) November 15, 2025

She's funny in the head.

Im sure she's a knowledgeable historian — Le Frog (@JoelRathbun3) November 15, 2025

People are just so used to "moron-speak" now that they don't even bat an eye. — FB Rusty Walker, IV (@fbwalker4) November 15, 2025

We think that's it. Being called Hitler is just like being called a racist or a white nationalist. It's been so overplayed that it has no meaning anymore. Some people are saying Trump should sue for defamation, but we think he's better off not giving the NAACP the attention.

Which is worse: the baseless accusations,



or the president of a chapter of a national organization saying something this stupid publicly? — JoJo Koko (@Sk8Kingstown) November 15, 2025

