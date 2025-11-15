NAACP Head Claims Trump’s Whole Vision Is to Be Just Like Hitler

Conference of Catholic Bishops Releases Video Decrying Trump’s Deportation Policies, Gets...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 15, 2025
meme

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier today, Hunter Biden went on a podcast and said that President Donald Trump was not Hitler. You see, Hitler had an ideology and a grand plan. As we reported last month, Gov. JB Pritzker and MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace clarified that no Democrats had ever implied that Trump was Hitler, even though Rep Jasmine Crockett has called him "Temu Hitler."

The NAACP is still a true believer, though, and Charlotte Chapter President Rachel Dolezal … sorry, Corine Mack … laid it out straight the other day when she said at a press conference that Trump not only believes that Hitler was the greatest man ever on Earth, but that his whole vision is to be just like Hitler.

Matt Van Swol is right. It's funny how an NAACP president can say this and the media utterly brushes it off.

If Trump's whole vision is to be like Hitler, he's failing miserably. We don't know what this was a response to, but it could have been anything.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

