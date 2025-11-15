Hunter Biden, Epic Loser: Trump’s No Hitler—Hitler Had a Plan, Unlike This Crack-Fueled Nepo Failson

In the continuing saga of Hunter Biden never shuts up, he has determined Trump isn't exactly like Hitler because Hitler had a plan. Sigh.

🚨NEW: Hunter Biden: "I'm not saying that Donald Trump is Hitler — because Hitler had an ideology. And he had a grand plan."



🤦‍♂️@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/a78K2Q12Ne — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 15, 2025

At least when Hunter was on drugs, he stayed off podcasts and interviews. Those were better days.

I truly do not understand putting a microphone in front of someone who has proven to be a degenerate moron over and over again. Has to be for clicks, nothing else. https://t.co/Gm0sp2Wbxs — Derek Wilson (@CaptTailwind) November 15, 2025

The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.



Ronald Reagan https://t.co/brA5kMDPql — Pwyll (@newsjunkie1981) November 15, 2025

Never been a more appropriate quote.

lol they cleaned up the crackhead and told him "you're gonna be the president one day" and this guy is so excited https://t.co/IllptznTYE — Attorney Pen - MAGA HQ (@pentupleTV) November 15, 2025

This is called being high on your own supply.

Hunter would have been a very passionate follower in Heavens Gate... to the end. https://t.co/PQbsLg53Ch — Zarric (@TheZarric) November 15, 2025

What a missed opportunity.

Crazy how this dude won't just go away — Paimon's Burner (@burner4hire) November 15, 2025

He's like a terminal disease.

Wow! If this doesn’t prove a Democrat can say anything and get away with it, I don’t know what will — CEV07161982 (@cev07161982) November 15, 2025

He should wake up every day and pray his pardon was actually signed by Daddy. — Armed Viking (@BobbyMacslittle) November 15, 2025

He should absolutely thank God he was born into the Biden family willing to use their privilege to protect his drug addled self.

Sounds like Hunter is calling himself Hitler. — ArizonaX (@ArizonaX777) November 15, 2025

They are both narcissists so that fits.

Aside from humor aspect, why is anyone paying attention to this even prior to all the drugs and STDs low iq degenerate? — RushAnn (@RushAnn1234) November 15, 2025

This is a good question.

The family gravy train is wrecked. With no apparent skills he seems to be choosing politics going forward. The Democrat bench. — jopr000 (@JoPr000) November 15, 2025

Hopefully, he squirreled some money away.

You do not, in fact, gotta hand it to Hitler. — Molly Jong-Slow (@MollyJongSlow) November 15, 2025

More crack infused musings from the former first son. — Florida Living (JustOh) 🇺🇸 (@myacatt51) November 15, 2025

Isn't it inspiring?

Funny that!

I don’t know who is dumber, him or Kamala. It’s a close race but good Lord! He’s a stupid idiot! — Lainey SD (@MLaineyD) November 15, 2025

It's a tight race to the bottom for those two.

Still bitter, and high, and drunk. — A (@Rajahbear16) November 15, 2025

Hunter competing with Mamdani to be the face of the Democrat party is something I fully endorse. — southtex97 (@southtex97) November 15, 2025

Two nepo baby losers who never accomplished anything of note. What a pair!

