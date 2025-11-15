Like Totally Rad 80s Style Protest Tries to Jazzercise ICE Out of Portland
Hunter Biden, Epic Loser: Trump’s No Hitler—Hitler Had a Plan, Unlike This Crack-Fueled Nepo Failson

justmindy
justmindy | 2:35 PM on November 15, 2025
Channel Five

In the continuing saga of Hunter Biden never shuts up, he has determined Trump isn't exactly like Hitler because Hitler had a plan. Sigh.

At least when Hunter was on drugs, he stayed off podcasts and interviews. Those were better days.

Never been a more appropriate quote. 

This is called being high on your own supply.

What a missed opportunity.

He's like a terminal disease. 

He should absolutely thank God he was born into the Biden family willing to use their privilege to protect his drug addled self.

They are both narcissists so that fits.

This is a good question. 

Hopefully, he squirreled some money away. 

Isn't it inspiring?

Funny that! 

It's a tight race to the bottom for those two. 

Two nepo baby losers who never accomplished anything of note. What a pair!

