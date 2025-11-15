Jennifer Welch: Trump Participated in Pedophilia Ring, Accuses Mike Johnson of 'Christian Signaling'

Atlantic Scribbler Conor Friedersdorf Forgets Obama Was Basically Jesus 2.0, Rails Against...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 15, 2025
Wow, ever since they caved on the Schumer Shutdown, Democrats have been hammering away at these "new" emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that curiously have been redacted, even though President Donald Trump's alleged "victim" testified that he did nothing inappropriate around her. They're trying so hard, they even posted (and then deleted) an email chain that allegedly proved that Trump and Epstein spent Trump's first Thanksgiving in office together, which has already been debunked. The Democrats have nothing, and so we're going back to Epstein. 

Jennifer Welch, on the IHIP News podcast with Angie Sullivan, went so far as to say that Trump "participated in" a child pedophilia ring, before going off on a rant about how "these people think they can say anything and do anything as long as they talk about the good Lord." She even gives morally depraved Speaker Mike Johnson the nickname "Moses."

We doubt Trump would bother with a lawsuit against a podcast, but we sure hope he does.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Has Votes to Impeach Trump and Avoid World War III
Brett T.
Desperation is not a good look on her … literally.

"Professional Zoomer" posted that he thinks people are underestimating just how much Welch's endorsement in the 2028 primaries will matter.

Good point.

