Jennifer Welch: Trump Participated in Pedophilia Ring, Accuses Mike Johnson of 'Christian Signaling'

Wow, ever since they caved on the Schumer Shutdown, Democrats have been hammering away at these "new" emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that curiously have been redacted, even though President Donald Trump's alleged "victim" testified that he did nothing inappropriate around her. They're trying so hard, they even posted (and then deleted) an email chain that allegedly proved that Trump and Epstein spent Trump's first Thanksgiving in office together, which has already been debunked. The Democrats have nothing, and so we're going back to Epstein.

Jennifer Welch, on the IHIP News podcast with Angie Sullivan, went so far as to say that Trump "participated in" a child pedophilia ring, before going off on a rant about how "these people think they can say anything and do anything as long as they talk about the good Lord." She even gives morally depraved Speaker Mike Johnson the nickname "Moses."

BREAKING - Jennifer Welch has just opened herself up to a massive defamation lawsuit against President Trump.



Welch: “He participated in and knew all about this child p-dophila ring because he’s so compromised.” pic.twitter.com/yVHoF1dZQx — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 14, 2025

Hope he sues her for $5 billion too — Janeo (@woozel7) November 15, 2025

Yep. She’s in trouble. Nice catch. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 14, 2025

It's time for lawsuits. — Kate (@kate_p45) November 14, 2025

We doubt Trump would bother with a lawsuit against a podcast, but we sure hope he does.

Sue her like the BBC. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) November 14, 2025

Nasty woman thinks she is Joe Rogan in a dress. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) November 15, 2025

I can't even bring myself to listen to these two hateful women. — The Saltine Maga American 🇺🇲 (@MariaEileene) November 14, 2025

She so desperately wants to be famous! — Kimstahls (@KRevivalOrBust) November 14, 2025

Desperation is not a good look on her … literally.

Who are these two men? — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) November 14, 2025

Witches.

Quite literally witches. — Matthew Thomason (@Matthew56193629) November 15, 2025

I don't think this one will stop spewing lies until she is sued. — Jeanette Monos (@monos_jeanette) November 15, 2025

"Professional Zoomer" posted that he thinks people are underestimating just how much Welch's endorsement in the 2028 primaries will matter.

The accusations aside. Did she just state that 12-16 yr old are children that can be manipulated? Wouldn't this also apply when it comes to adults trying to convince them to take hormones and change their gender and cut off healthy body parts? — D² (@DRD4717) November 14, 2025

Good point.

