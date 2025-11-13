Researchers Say Hitler Likely Had a Teeny-Weeny Wiener Schnitzel

Now, when liberals call President Donald Trump "Hitler" (or, as Rep. Jasmine Crockett said, Temu Hitler), there's an extra layer of insult. There's a new documentary out called "Hitler's DNA" that claims Hitler likely had one testicle and a micropenis.

Adolf Hitler likely had a micropenis — and just one ball: study https://t.co/ln1Ov6dvlC pic.twitter.com/DAMUWZ55iu — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2025

Researchers behind the "Hitler's DNA" documentary say the Nazi dictator likely had Kallmann Syndrome, which can cause undescended testicles and a micropenis. https://t.co/hPVswwucnN — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 13, 2025

CBS News reports:

Adolf Hitler most likely suffered from a rare genetic condition called Kallmann Syndrome, researchers and documentary makers said Thursday, following DNA testing of the Nazi dictator's blood. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the syndrome can "disrupt the process that drives puberty" and manifest in symptoms that include undescended testicles and a micropenis. The research also quashes the suggestion that Hitler had Jewish ancestry, the researchers say. Popular World War II songs often mocked Hitler's anatomy but lacked any scientific basis. The findings by an international team of scientists and historians now appear to confirm longstanding suspicions around his sexual development.

So when he said it was "Nein inches!" ...



Thank you, thank you - I'll see myself out. — Brigadier Ketchup (@Random_Walk_PDX) November 13, 2025

The ball on that guy — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) November 13, 2025

In 2025 he could have been a woman’s Olympic boxer. — Jimmy Huff (@jimbohuff) November 13, 2025

No, it was just a really cold winter and he just got out of the pool — Mr. B (@MrInvigorator) November 13, 2025

It’s 80 years later and people are now studying his dick? pic.twitter.com/DbsQcOmJlj — Josh's Journal 🍊🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Joshes_Journal) November 13, 2025

By "high-probability," they mean a one-in-ten chance.

Kallman syndrome means he wouldn’t have facial hair. Which he did…



Also wouldn’t have a deep voice, which he did…



He also would’ve naturally had smelling issues, which he didn’t…



Which means he very highly unlikely had a micropenis or just one testicle — Donnel Udina (@Councilor_Udina) November 13, 2025

In what will eventually become to be known as my greatest achievement, I will be editing Hitler's Wikipedia page with this pertinent information ASAP. — Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Blow-Fly (@tom_peep_er) November 13, 2025

Please tell me we aren't funding this research with my tax dollars. — Justin Schroeder (@SCHROED_JUSTIN) November 13, 2025

Researchers apparently came to this conclusion by analyzing the DNA from a sample of blood on the couch on which he shot himself, not from known living relatives.

***

