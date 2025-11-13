Researchers Say Hitler Likely Had a Teeny-Weeny Wiener Schnitzel

Investigative Reporter Unearths Another 'Bombshell' Connecting Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 13, 2025
meme

Now, when liberals call President Donald Trump "Hitler" (or, as Rep. Jasmine Crockett said, Temu Hitler), there's an extra layer of insult. There's a new documentary out called "Hitler's DNA" that claims Hitler likely had one testicle and a micropenis.

CBS News reports:

Adolf Hitler most likely suffered from a rare genetic condition called Kallmann Syndrome, researchers and documentary makers said Thursday, following DNA testing of the Nazi dictator's blood. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the syndrome can "disrupt the process that drives puberty" and manifest in symptoms that include undescended testicles and a micropenis.

The research also quashes the suggestion that Hitler had Jewish ancestry, the researchers say.

Popular World War II songs often mocked Hitler's anatomy but lacked any scientific basis. The findings by an international team of scientists and historians now appear to confirm longstanding suspicions around his sexual development.

By "high-probability," they mean a one-in-ten chance.

Researchers apparently came to this conclusion by analyzing the DNA from a sample of blood on the couch on which he shot himself, not from known living relatives.

***

