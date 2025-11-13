Full on BlueAnon: Bulwark Publisher Suggests Trump Had Jeffrey Epstein Killed

There was a lot of sound and fury signifying nothing on Wednesday when the House Oversight Democrats dropped some emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that had President Donald Trump's name on them, as well as some redactions that weren't there before, including the name of an Epstein victim who testified that Trump had never done anything inappropriate.

Democrats and Never Trumpers are pushing this Epstein "bombshell" hard. Sarah Longwell, founder and publisher of The Bulwark, which exists to conserve conservatism, suggested on The Bulwark's podcast that Trump had Epstein killed in prison.

.@SarahLongwell25 has Epstein questions: "One question is did Trump actively—we know he's covering it up. We know he spent time with women who were victims. Do we know if he participated in the pedophile ring as it seems like maybe Prince Andrew did? And, well, did he kill him?" pic.twitter.com/kctSTVJe9C — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 13, 2025

I can't believe you posted this. — Sue (@SusanK1717) November 13, 2025

These podcasts need to be conducted in a padded room. — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) November 13, 2025

So when the Left swims in conspiracy theories they are just "interesting questions". Gotcha, makes sense — Kevin Klapak (@kmklapak) November 13, 2025

These three need to get their prescriptions adjusted. — cadavatron (@cadavatron) November 13, 2025

Yeah, he killed him and Clinton stood guard. Biden drove the car. — Der Numberger 🇩🇪 (@D_Numberger) November 13, 2025

You idiots have lost all connection with reality. Sad. — MawaM (@Mawam) November 13, 2025

Just checking in on TDS Central. All is well. — Tom Wheeling (@tom_wheeling) November 13, 2025

Did Donald Trump kill Jeffrey Epstein? This is Candace Owens without the good lighting. https://t.co/RtrpezP6eX — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 13, 2025

Just asking questions! — CrazyRedhead 💋👙🔥 (@RealGinginP) November 13, 2025

And look at the simps just nodding along — Linda Clendaniel (@ChessieMomof2) November 13, 2025

Wait, I thought Hillary killed him? I'm so confused. I rely on journalists to let me know which prominent politicians are murderers. — Jenny (@LuckyOptimist) November 13, 2025

This is full on BlueAnon, just totally divorced from factual reality. https://t.co/QJVG882FIa — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 13, 2025

There is no conspiracy theory too insane for these nutjobs, not even one that has been repeatedly been proven false.



Them" WE KNOW [insert whatever here].

Reality: The voices inside their heads "know." — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 13, 2025

The Bulwark is an absolute clown car of misinformation and lies. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) November 13, 2025

If Epstein was running a child prostitution ring, then wouldn't Trump be a hero for offing him?

The people of The Bulwark are so broken.

