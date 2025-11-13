Full on BlueAnon: Bulwark Publisher Suggests Trump Had Jeffrey Epstein Killed

VIP
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 13, 2025
imgflip

There was a lot of sound and fury signifying nothing on Wednesday when the House Oversight Democrats dropped some emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that had President Donald Trump's name on them, as well as some redactions that weren't there before, including the name of an Epstein victim who testified that Trump had never done anything inappropriate.

Democrats and Never Trumpers are pushing this Epstein "bombshell" hard. Sarah Longwell, founder and publisher of The Bulwark, which exists to conserve conservatism, suggested on The Bulwark's podcast that Trump had Epstein killed in prison.

If Epstein was running a child prostitution ring, then wouldn't Trump be a hero for offing him?

The people of The Bulwark are so broken.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

