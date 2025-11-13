ABC News: James Comey and Letitia James Prosecutor Alleged to Be Unfit to Be an Attorney

Now that New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey have been indicted, it's time for the Left to find some way to shield them. ABC News got an email from a "watchdog group" that claims the Justice Department prosecutor picked to lead those criminal cases is unfit to be an attorney.

The Justice Department prosecutor handpicked by Trump to lead the criminal cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey is now the subject of a bar complaint that alleges she is unfit to be an attorney. https://t.co/8zwvMEQauT — ABC News (@ABC) November 12, 2025

James and Comey are unfit to be walking free. Let's see what bait ABC News fell for:

The progressive watchdog group Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint against Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan on Tuesday and requested that the state bars in Florida and Virginia initiate investigations into her conduct. The complaint alleges that Halligan repeatedly violated the professional and ethical rules that govern the legal profession, including by making false statements and by bringing cases that are unsupported by probable cause. "Weaponizing the DOJ to prosecute the president's enemies could destroy the democratic principles at the foundation of our Constitution," the complaint said. "Ms. Halligan's active participation in this course of action is an abuse of her governmental authority and is prejudicial to the administration of justice, adversely reflecting on her fitness as a lawyer."

Why didn't we hear from this Campaign for Accountability when the Justice Department was weaponized against Donald Trump?

@grok, tell us about "The progressive watchdog group Campaign for Accountability" — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 12, 2025

That is completely a bull story.

She is highly qualified. They’re running scared from this woman hence the underhanded bar complaint. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) November 12, 2025

She must be amazing. I support her — 🇺🇲Momyoffour4🇺🇲 (@Momyoffour4) November 13, 2025

If I was about to go to prison for mortgage fraud I'd be complaining about everything I could — RETURN OF THE GALL🇺🇸🇮🇱🗽☠️🇬🇧🇮🇹 (@returnofthegall) November 13, 2025

The Campaign for Accountability.

Oooh a progressive watchdog group filed a complaint

ROFL@POTUS — Steven West (@stevesportsbar) November 13, 2025

This is right out of the Dem playbook. It’s cheap and low.



It won’t work either. — GlammaSooz (@GlammaSooz) November 13, 2025

Anyone can file a complaint. Means nothing. — JWS08050 (@jws08050) November 13, 2025

Some editor saw the press release sent out by the Campaign for Accountability and said, "Yes, let's reprint this."

Shocking Democrat activists did this 🙄 — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) November 13, 2025

“Most complaints to state bars result in no action or discipline being taken, although state bar investigations -- which can take years -- can result in suspension or disbarment.” — Nur (@s8470) November 13, 2025

I'm sure something will stick... — Ennuibert (@Ennuibert) November 13, 2025

Of course the allegation came out now…that just means Halligan is right over the target. — ReallyMichelle (@shellpatriot) November 12, 2025

That's the most ridiculous story I've read in a long time. — Deandra Grant 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@deandragrant) November 13, 2025

Y’all need to get out more and seek additional sources for your info. — Steve Aylward (@SGATweet) November 13, 2025

Why, when you can sit at your desk and cut and paste a press release from a progressive "watchdog group"?

