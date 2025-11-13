United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align...
'MAGA Is Dead': 'It's Over,' President Trump to Resign by Noon Thursday
BBC Apologizes for Deceptively-Edited Jan 6 Video, Says Was Unintentional and Will Fight...
Investigative Reporter Unearths Another 'Bombshell' Connecting Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's...
Researchers Say Hitler Likely Had a Teeny-Weeny Wiener Schnitzel
Fix America’s Schools: Four Fast Reforms to Empower Our Kids and End the...
Congressman Spreads Lie That Trump Spent First Thanksgiving in Office With Jeffrey Epstein
Full on BlueAnon: Bulwark Publisher Suggests Trump Had Jeffrey Epstein Killed
Is It Just Me or Has She Gotten Even More Annoying? Michelle Obama...
That's Rich: Lincoln Project Advises Keeping Trump Supporters Away From Kids This Thanksgi...
Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE...
This Really Blows! A Rambling Nancy Pelosi Is No Match for the Winds...
Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know...

ABC News: James Comey and Letitia James Prosecutor Alleged to Be Unfit to Be an Attorney

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on November 13, 2025
Journalism meme

Now that New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey have been indicted, it's time for the Left to find some way to shield them. ABC News got an email from a "watchdog group" that claims the Justice Department prosecutor picked to lead those criminal cases is unfit to be an attorney.

James and Comey are unfit to be walking free. Let's see what bait ABC News fell for:

The progressive watchdog group Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint against Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan on Tuesday and requested that the state bars in Florida and Virginia initiate investigations into her conduct. 

The complaint alleges that Halligan repeatedly violated the professional and ethical rules that govern the legal profession, including by making false statements and by bringing cases that are unsupported by probable cause. 

"Weaponizing the DOJ to prosecute the president's enemies could destroy the democratic principles at the foundation of our Constitution," the complaint said. "Ms. Halligan's active participation in this course of action is an abuse of her governmental authority and is prejudicial to the administration of justice, adversely reflecting on her fitness as a lawyer."

Why didn't we hear from this Campaign for Accountability when the Justice Department was weaponized against Donald Trump?

United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align With Epstein - It’s a Choice
Warren Squire
The Campaign for Accountability.

Some editor saw the press release sent out by the Campaign for Accountability and said, "Yes, let's reprint this."

Why, when you can sit at your desk and cut and paste a press release from a progressive "watchdog group"?

***

Editor's Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

