Brian Stelter Notes the Dems' Epstein ‘Bombshell’ Is the Top Headline Everywhere Except Fox News

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, the House Oversight Democrats dropped a "bombshell" email from Jeffrey Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell saying Donald Trump has "spent hours" with one of his victims. House Oversight Republicans, however, noted that the Democrats had redacted the name of the "victim" — Virginia Giuffre, who publicly said that she never witnessed wrongdoing by Trump and praised him in her book.

Advertisement

As Karol Markowicz put it, "Anyone reading these emails as anything but fabulist Michael Wolff trying to coach Jeffrey Epstein on how to 'get' Donald Trump is a mark."

As CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter reported, the release of the email with Trump's name quickly became the top story in the legacy media, except for Fox News, about which he wrote two books, "Hoax" and "Network of Lies."

"Jeffrey Epstein mentioned Trump in private emails" is the lead story across most major news websites this morning. Nothing on the Fox News homepage yet, though. And no mention on Fox News TV yet either, per my SnapStream search. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 12, 2025

Maybe because it’s a load of bullpoop? https://t.co/yvGmyXdzPz — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 12, 2025

Kinda like when you never mentioned Hunters Laptop — Harry (@harrytpk) November 12, 2025

Stelter continued doing what he does: watching Fox News.

Still no coverage of the Epstein emails on Fox News today. In the 11am hour a reporter mentioned "some new developments today from the House Oversight Committee" while tossing back to @HarrisFaulkner, and Faulkner moved on without any explanation of those "new developments." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 12, 2025

We're biting our nails with anticipation. But wait; Fox News did publish a story about the emails.

Fox News covered the story, but probably not in the way Stelter wanted, under the headline, "White House slams Dems' 'bad-faith' Epstein doc release as demand for files intensifies."

Because it's a "so what?" story absent of newsworthy material.



But keep running what's left of your career into the ground, Mr. Potato Head. — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) November 12, 2025

Stelter was right about one thing: the media pounced on the story. The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, all of the broadcast networks … even PBS made it their lead story:

Breaking News: House Democrats released emails in which Jeffrey Epstein alleged that Donald Trump knew of the convicted sex offender's conduct and “spent hours at my house” with a victim. https://t.co/UFebMWrYr1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 12, 2025

Dufus. It’s a non starter.



Email shows he actually tried to talk Ghislaine Maxwell of out doing what she was doing for Epstein.



This is not the “own” you think it is. — Jim (Mr Casual) Law (@mrjrcasual) November 12, 2025

That’s because they know as well as you do that if there was ANYTHING to pin Trump to in those files, they would have been out years ago. — WashingtonSpy (@SpyWashington) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

There is no way any incriminating evidence about Trump is in the Epstein files.



If the evidence was there it would have been leaked years ago. Good grief, they even did this to Joe the Plumber. How would the most hated man in America escape it? — kirk rogers (@rogerskirk1) November 12, 2025

So what do the letters say. Please tell us. — al mcgurl (@al_mcgurl) November 12, 2025

You just answered your own question, dimwit. — Jon AweXome - Memento Mori 💀 🇺🇲 (@RealStarMan) November 12, 2025

Whats the story. Trump mentioned in an email. — 0.0 (@wiseguy702) November 12, 2025

Maybe it was an hour later than Stelter had wanted, but Fox News did cover the Epstein emails. Unlike the other newspapers and networks, though, they didn't "pounce" on the non-story that Trump's name turned up in one.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.