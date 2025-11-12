Dem Rep. Stansbury Changed 'Explosive' Tone FAST After a CNN Host Called Out...
Sen. Mike Lee Has a GREAT Question After Report on 'Mostly Peaceful' Mob...

Brian Stelter Notes the Dems' Epstein ‘Bombshell’ Is the Top Headline Everywhere Except Fox News

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 12, 2025
Twitchy

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, the House Oversight Democrats dropped a "bombshell" email from Jeffrey Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell saying Donald Trump has "spent hours" with one of his victims. House Oversight Republicans, however, noted that the Democrats had redacted the name of the "victim" — Virginia Giuffre, who publicly said that she never witnessed wrongdoing by Trump and praised him in her book.

As Karol Markowicz put it, "Anyone reading these emails as anything but fabulist Michael Wolff trying to coach Jeffrey Epstein on how to 'get' Donald Trump is a mark."

As CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter reported, the release of the email with Trump's name quickly became the top story in the legacy media, except for Fox News, about which he wrote two books, "Hoax" and "Network of Lies."

Stelter continued doing what he does: watching Fox News.

We're biting our nails with anticipation. But wait; Fox News did publish a story about the emails.

Fox News covered the story, but probably not in the way Stelter wanted, under the headline, "White House slams Dems' 'bad-faith' Epstein doc release as demand for files intensifies."

Stelter was right about one thing: the media pounced on the story. The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, all of the broadcast networks … even PBS made it their lead story:

Maybe it was an hour later than Stelter had wanted, but Fox News did cover the Epstein emails. Unlike the other newspapers and networks, though, they didn't "pounce" on the non-story that Trump's name turned up in one.

***

