US ‘Quietly Removes’ Memorial to Black WWII Veterans

It's Veterans' Day, which means it's time for the Left to publish whatever they can to make it sound as though President Donald Trump and his administration have no respect for the military. NewsWire jumped in early with the story that the United States had "quietly removed" a memorial to black World War II soldiers from the Netherlands American Cemetery.

U.S. quietly removes memorial to Black WWII soldiers at Netherlands American Cemetery pic.twitter.com/0mW9msuyOO — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 9, 2025

These men are heroes.



Fuck you, Donald Trump. You've given NOTHING to this country. https://t.co/tt4cZQ0QIf pic.twitter.com/BSBRCCouMt — Dave Hale - Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) November 10, 2025

Wow, that sounds bad. Newsweek picked up on the story on Monday, with Ellie Cook reporting:

Plaques commemorating African American soldiers fighting against Nazi Germany in Europe have been removed from a U.S. military cemetery in the Netherlands. Approximately 1 million African American soldiers fought in Europe during World War II. … The White House, under President Donald Trump, has cracked down on programs aimed at diversity and inclusion, an attitude echoed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in his reshaping of the Pentagon and the U.S. military. Arlington National Cemetery in March removed references to the history of Black and female service members from its website, and the Pentagon in the same month restored a webpage celebrating U.S. Army Major General Charles Calvin Rogers, a recipient of the U.S. highest military honor and a Black Vietnam veteran, after an outcry at its removal.

We remember that scandal. It was alleged that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had removed Colin Powell’s name from a list of notable Americans, as well as removed the names of every person of color and every woman on the same list. That was fake news. Powell still appeared on the site, as did blacks and women. They were just folded into one webpage, doing away with segregated lists for blacks and women.

Cook added, well into the piece:

The ABMC [American Battle Monuments Commission] told Newsweek in a statement that the visitors' center at Margraten had 15 magnetic panels "designed to be removed and rotated throughout the life of the exhibit to highlight as many individual stories as possible."

So they're temporary magnetic panels that are rotated out each year. So, business as usual.

They were part of a temporary exhibit that started in ‘24 and changes every year. Accounts that repeatedly lie should lose their golden checkmark. https://t.co/SyfXVZRpjU — Dries Van Langenhove (@DVanLangenhove) November 11, 2025

The headline is factually correct, which is how they get away with spreading their propaganda. Something can be factual but not truthful, and that is a precisely honed skill by dishonest media. — Kestrel (@X_Arc_ra_x) November 11, 2025

Endless propaganda, it was rotated out as the information panels commemorating different groups, units and individuals who sacrificed themselves for their country and the war effort are displayed on a rotation. Why lie? What does it achieve? — John Calvert (@RealJohnCalvert) November 10, 2025

This is a rotating exhibit at a US military cemetery in the Netherlands.



The exhibit displays 15 magnetic panels ‘designed to be removed and rotated throughout the life of the exhibit to highlight as many individual stories as possible.’ — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) November 11, 2025

ABMC spokeswoman Hélène Chaulin said “the panels were designed to rotate regularly so that as many individual stories as possible are featured.” — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) November 10, 2025

This is false. Everyone gets a turn. It's rotational. — Saga (@EllDee369) November 11, 2025

It's not technically false. The panel was taken down "quietly," and the next one in the rotation was put up.

No context, this is rage bait, and you fell for it. — Trash Leaguer (@trashleaguer) November 10, 2025

Just like the Arlington "scandal."

***

