US ‘Quietly Removes’ Memorial to Black WWII Veterans

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on November 11, 2025
Journalism meme

It's Veterans' Day, which means it's time for the Left to publish whatever they can to make it sound as though President Donald Trump and his administration have no respect for the military. NewsWire jumped in early with the story that the United States had "quietly removed" a memorial to black World War II soldiers from the Netherlands American Cemetery.

Advertisement

Wow, that sounds bad. Newsweek picked up on the story on Monday, with Ellie Cook reporting:

Plaques commemorating African American soldiers fighting against Nazi Germany in Europe have been removed from a U.S. military cemetery in the Netherlands.

Approximately 1 million African American soldiers fought in Europe during World War II.

The White House, under President Donald Trump, has cracked down on programs aimed at diversity and inclusion, an attitude echoed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in his reshaping of the Pentagon and the U.S. military. Arlington National Cemetery in March removed references to the history of Black and female service members from its website, and the Pentagon in the same month restored a webpage celebrating U.S. Army Major General Charles Calvin Rogers, a recipient of the U.S. highest military honor and a Black Vietnam veteran, after an outcry at its removal.

We remember that scandal. It was alleged that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had removed Colin Powell’s name from a list of notable Americans, as well as removed the names of every person of color and every woman on the same list. That was fake news. Powell still appeared on the site, as did blacks and women. They were just folded into one webpage, doing away with segregated lists for blacks and women.

Advertisement

Cook added, well into the piece:

The ABMC [American Battle Monuments Commission] told Newsweek in a statement that the visitors' center at Margraten had 15 magnetic panels "designed to be removed and rotated throughout the life of the exhibit to highlight as many individual stories as possible."

So they're temporary magnetic panels that are rotated out each year. So, business as usual.

Advertisement

It's not technically false. The panel was taken down "quietly," and the next one in the rotation was put up.

Just like the Arlington "scandal."

***

Advertisement

Advertisement

