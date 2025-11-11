IL State Rep Says Calling Illegal Aliens ‘Illegal Aliens’ Is Like Calling Blacks ‘Slaves’

"Illegal alien" is the correct legal term. We believe the AP Style Guide says to use "undocumented immigrant," which handily leaves out the "illegal" part.

Things got heated on the floor of the Illinois State House when Rep. Emanuel Welch objected to the use of the term, illegal alien. Even though he was told that that's the legally correct wording, he decided to play the race card and claim that calling illegal aliens illegal aliens is like calling blacks "slaves."

Advertisement

Illinois State Rep. Emanuel Welch says calling illegal immigrants, “illegal aliens”, is like calling black people “slaves”



So he’s DEMANDING for everyone to stop. pic.twitter.com/8z31PMOsJW — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 11, 2025

We're not following the logic here.

That is the language used in the law, right?



Getting kind of tired of this sort of posturing, aren't you? — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) November 11, 2025

Any Title 8 U.S. code has the word "Alien" in it. Example:https://t.co/JQcqLH82Xi — Albert Olsen, Sr. (@OlsenSr1) November 11, 2025

He going to change the entire body Title 8 US Code? Might want to read 8 USC § 1101 where it describes the differences between Alien, Immigrant, and so on. Alien is the correct term. The correct term is "Deportable Alien" under this Section. Illegal or Illegals work. — JackHudler (@JackHudler) November 11, 2025

Not happening dude. They are here illegally use the proper words to describe who they are not your watered down soft on crime rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/QHmYi59NPo — G.A.L. ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@galuttes) November 11, 2025

The legal term for illegal entry into the United States of America is, in fact, illegal alien! — LibertyDog (@LibertyDog843) November 11, 2025

That’s the dumbest equivocation I’ve ever heard of. Plus all black people weren’t slaves and weren’t referred to as such. — SteveAreno (@Steve_A_Reno) November 11, 2025

I think that he is completely misrepresenting his constituents. They wont be very happy about being replaced as the primary victim class in the United States. — Gaetano Giacalone 🤌🤌🤌🇮🇹 🇺🇸 (@ggiacalone62) November 11, 2025

Emanuel Welch can kiss my arse! pic.twitter.com/7L0kWjTnAt — Just Me Twilight Us (@Twilightus) November 11, 2025

Slavery vs. Illegal immigration.... I think the term is "false equivalency". — President Trump called me STUPID (@coyote_ks) November 11, 2025

That doesn't even make any sense.

Black Americans haven't been slaves in over 160 years, but if someone enters the nation illegally, they ARE in fact an illegal alien.

People who cannot grasp such basic concepts have absolutely NO business in government. — StillLivinginthewoods (@Stillnthewoods) November 11, 2025

Advertisement

How long before the left changes the definition of this word to suit their narrative?! 👇 pic.twitter.com/GpbUW8urSu — Suzanne 🇺🇸♥️ (@snoopsmom123) November 11, 2025

When the demand for racism exceeds the supply you get this 💩. — TiredTiredTired (@TiredCubed3) November 11, 2025

It's a new day. Remember when President Joe Biden went on MSNBC and apologized for calling Laken Riley's killer "illegal"? “I shouldn't have used illegal," Biden said. "It's undocumented." It's nice that Biden considered the feelings of an undocumented rapist and murderer.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.