Stephen Miller's Urgent Warning: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Democrats Will and Destroy Ame...
Fannie Mae Yeets 620 Minimum Credit Score, Gifts America 2008 Subprime 2: Electric...
Oops: Obama's 'Deportation Record' Was Just U-turns for Illegals—Trump's Doing Actual Spr...
Haunted Harry: Prepubescent Sisson Is Still Fuming Over JD Vance’s Halloween Costume and...
Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby
Shutdown SOS: Dem Summer Lee Says Legacy Media Isn't Supporting Her Party, Laughably...
Jimmy Kimmel Told His Son That Yes, Trump Had Suspended His Show
Pete Buttigieg Will Deal With President Trump’s Assessment of His Work Later
‘Hey White Boy, You’re Bleeding’: Fight Breaks Out at Chaotic TPUSA Campus Event
US ‘Quietly Removes’ Memorial to Black WWII Veterans
Scott Jennings Just OWNS Ana Navarro for Claiming Democrats Are Too KIND to...
Schumer Makes History As Most Hated Democrat
Ron Wyden Put on Uber-BLAST After Spewing WHOPPER of a Lie About What...
John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening...

IL State Rep Says Calling Illegal Aliens ‘Illegal Aliens’ Is Like Calling Blacks ‘Slaves’

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 11, 2025
Twitter

"Illegal alien" is the correct legal term. We believe the AP Style Guide says to use "undocumented immigrant," which handily leaves out the "illegal" part.

Things got heated on the floor of the Illinois State House when Rep. Emanuel Welch objected to the use of the term, illegal alien. Even though he was told that that's the legally correct wording, he decided to play the race card and claim that calling illegal aliens illegal aliens is like calling blacks "slaves."

Advertisement

We're not following the logic here.

Recommended

Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

It's a new day. Remember when President Joe Biden went on MSNBC and apologized for calling Laken Riley's killer "illegal"? “I shouldn't have used illegal," Biden said. "It's undocumented." It's nice that Biden considered the feelings of an undocumented rapist and murderer.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLINOIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby
Brett T.
John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)
Sam J.
Fannie Mae Yeets 620 Minimum Credit Score, Gifts America 2008 Subprime 2: Electric Boogaloo
justmindy
Haunted Harry: Prepubescent Sisson Is Still Fuming Over JD Vance’s Halloween Costume and Elusive Manhood
Warren Squire
Oops: Obama's 'Deportation Record' Was Just U-turns for Illegals—Trump's Doing Actual Spring Cleaning
justmindy
‘Hey White Boy, You’re Bleeding’: Fight Breaks Out at Chaotic TPUSA Campus Event
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby Brett T.
Advertisement